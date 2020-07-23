 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Could someone please fire up Google Translate and tell Björn what 'reenactment' means, please?   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You mean they don't use papier-mâché swords? That seems weird for the UK.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, maybe he was headed for Lindisfarne and wanted to practice.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bjork?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh that's odd because the Vikings usually choke
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Department of Redundancy Department, how may I help you?
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
is this related to season 3 of Norsemen just dropping on Netflix?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"They've got proper swords."

That's one of the British-isms I always giggle at.  The swords are proper, are they?  Do they always use a napkin, say please and thank you, and curtsy when they meet the Queen?
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This was in the U.K., right? I, for one, am shocked that they would even allow people to own swords over there!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The SCA does not let you use real swords because they know how stupid and reckless your average person is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"reenactor"

That's what they want us to believe

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BC67O​F​OTPfY
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The SCA does not let you use real swords because they know how stupid and reckless your average person is.


Also, they're dangerous.

Rattan is the wood of choice. Always exciting to get your bell rung by that stuff.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: You mean they don't use papier-mâché swords? That seems weird for the UK.


I used to fight with one of those groups. You practice, but accidents will happen.

The swords have to be blunt - at least 1/8" thick at the edge - so they weigh an absolute ton.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look, being entombed in a Dreadnought can make anyone go wonky.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: Mikey1969: You mean they don't use papier-mâché swords? That seems weird for the UK.

I used to fight with one of those groups. You practice, but accidents will happen.

The swords have to be blunt - at least 1/8" thick at the edge - so they weigh an absolute ton.


The swords are metal, of course. SOP is to have a friend who works in a metal shop grind the profile.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She missed out on a Viking funeral

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: Mikey1969: You mean they don't use papier-mâché swords? That seems weird for the UK.

I used to fight with one of those groups. You practice, but accidents will happen.

The swords have to be blunt - at least 1/8" thick at the edge - so they weigh an absolute ton.


So instead of "hacking" the limb, they instead simply "snap" the limb.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: sturnus vulgaris: Mikey1969: You mean they don't use papier-mâché swords? That seems weird for the UK.

I used to fight with one of those groups. You practice, but accidents will happen.

The swords have to be blunt - at least 1/8" thick at the edge - so they weigh an absolute ton.

So instead of "hacking" the limb, they instead simply "snap" the limb.


Well that isn't *suppposed* to happen.

\ yeah
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mynd you, moose bites Kan be pretti nasti...
 
rcain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not a decent viking re-enactment if there aren't at least 3 deaths!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Bloody Vikings"

doubtfulsea.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
