 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   'Chick-Fil-A leads Colorado fast food joints in COVID-19 outbreaks, and it isn't even close'   (kdvr.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Front Range Urban Corridor, Colorado, Chick-Fil, Colorado municipalities, Chick-Fil-A, COVID-19 outbreaks, Colorado River, Take-out  
•       •       •

1553 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 9:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They probably served a gay person by accident and now God is punishing them.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. I wonder what it is about Chick-Fil-A that sets them apart from the other fast food joints? Hmm. I wonder what it could possibly be? What would most of their employees and most of their customers all have in common?

A total mystery, this is.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: They probably served a gay person by accident and now God is punishing them.


Or, the franchisees gazed at the places open on Sunday with Lust in their eyes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if God is trying to tell them something...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were their Colorado dining areas open? Because every Chick-fil-A around here that I have seen are limited to drive-thru and curbside pickup only. Or did all the employees and their parents make sure they attended church on Sunday, or Kayleign's pool party (saw that actual spelling on a CFA name tag) on Saturday night?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go, Jesus!
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad for only being open 6 days a week.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not death cultists, but number 1 with death cultists. "I don't need no mask since Kenneth Copeland blew the 'Rona away with the breath of God in April.  If I die, I get to have chicken sammiches with Jeebus!"
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Were their Colorado dining areas open? Because every Chick-fil-A around here that I have seen are limited to drive-thru and curbside pickup only. Or did all the employees and their parents make sure they attended church on Sunday, or Kayleign's pool party (saw that actual spelling on a CFA name tag) on Saturday night?


The CFAs in Athens, GA are mostly drive thru only at this point - they were 100% drive thru a month ago.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those crazy christians.

Seriously. They're crazy.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That chicken is loco.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Or did all the employees and their parents make sure they attended church on Sunday, or Kayleign's pool party (saw that actual spelling on a CFA name tag) on Saturday night?


That's a bingo.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chik-fil-a here closed for two weeks following an employee testing positive. At least they're not covering it up like some restaurants.
I don't know how this franchising business works, but the one here seems to take care of their employees.
/I have no feelings one way or another about Chik-fil-a
//just an observation
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in my part of flyover country our local Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy. As in 'over 50 cars waiting in line at the drive through' busy around meal times. Seriously, the lines prevent people from getting to the parking lots of other restaurants and businesses because they go from the parking lot, down the street, and around the corner in three directions.

It isn't because they have amazing food. It is virtue signalling. They are supporting the business that believes the way they do. The side-effect of this is A) CFA is making bank and B) because all business is drive through the store is fully staffed, but everything is concentrated on the drive through which puts a lot of employees in close contact with each other.

/Jesus Chicken
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...sooo...praise the Lord?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, I loves me some Christian Hate Chicken.

Just don't eat it anymore.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics aside for a moment, I do not get the appeal of chick-fil-a. Every blue moon I too like a cheap fast food meal but I had it the one and only time on a business trip down south many years ago. Meh. There were so many amaze balls hot chicken places that were every bit as cheap and food was waaaayyyyyyy better.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers, motherfarkers.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hmm. I wonder what it is about Chick-Fil-A that sets them apart from the other fast food joints? Hmm. I wonder what it could possibly be? What would most of their employees and most of their customers all have in common?


COVID-19?
 
isthisme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Well, in my part of flyover country our local Chick-Fil-A is extremely busy. As in 'over 50 cars waiting in line at the drive through' busy around meal times. Seriously, the lines prevent people from getting to the parking lots of other restaurants and businesses because they go from the parking lot, down the street, and around the corner in three directions.

It isn't because they have amazing food. It is virtue signalling. They are supporting the business that believes the way they do. The side-effect of this is A) CFA is making bank and B) because all business is drive through the store is fully staffed, but everything is concentrated on the drive through which puts a lot of employees in close contact with each other.

/Jesus Chicken


I have to agree. I have 2 around me and from about 11-2, Monday-Friday, the drive thru line spills out into traffic for both.

I personally don't get it. My ex-wife and my daughter love their chicken but I don't even find it average. I can think of 10-15 fast food chicken places that are way better off the top of my head so I think is mostly has to do with brand?

Whataburger is the same way with the lines but that's because they are just slow as fark and because of their brand.

I hadn't been to Whataburger in months so I decided to stop by Monday. There were 3 cars ahead of me when I ordered at the speaker. I pulled out of line and left after I sat there for 15 minutes without moving. I'm not waiting 15-20 minutes for a hamburger at a "fast" food place.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of their politics, but I do love a Chick Fil A chicken sandwich (with cheese).  Damn tasty.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sp1dey73: Politics aside for a moment, I do not get the appeal of chick-fil-a. Every blue moon I too like a cheap fast food meal but I had it the one and only time on a business trip down south many years ago. Meh. There were so many amaze balls hot chicken places that were every bit as cheap and food was waaaayyyyyyy better.


Decent chicken, small portions, Polynesian sauce is good, bread is terrible, fries are cardboard. It's a lifestyle brand thriving when everyone else was doing burgers.
 
Conthan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members"

Thou shall not bear false witness. Your highest priority is making money.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They just need to pray harder.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sp1dey73: Politics aside for a moment, I do not get the appeal of chick-fil-a. Every blue moon I too like a cheap fast food meal but I had it the one and only time on a business trip down south many years ago. Meh. There were so many amaze balls hot chicken places that were every bit as cheap and food was waaaayyyyyyy better.


For fast-food chicken, I'm more in the Popeye's camp. But hey, some folks love their chicken washed with the blood of the lamb.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not bad food. Zaxby's is better, though.
 
phedex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're the busiest fast food joint i've ever seen, no matter where you go they're packed. it makes sense that they'll have more cases.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oreminer: [Fark user image image 496x602]


"Oh, Chick Fil A isn't made up of mostly religious right wing types, and those types aren't the ones most resistant to mask wearing, and Chick Fil A isn't leading in Covid fast food outbreaks, and none of these three things could possibly be related, and this is a troll thread."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: sp1dey73: Politics aside for a moment, I do not get the appeal of chick-fil-a. Every blue moon I too like a cheap fast food meal but I had it the one and only time on a business trip down south many years ago. Meh. There were so many amaze balls hot chicken places that were every bit as cheap and food was waaaayyyyyyy better.

For fast-food chicken, I'm more in the Popeye's camp. But hey, some folks love their chicken washed with the blood of the lamb.


Side portion of superiority.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I now feel vindicated for avoiding Chik-Fil-A like the plague (pun unintentional, but appropriate) ever sine COVID hit.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love MSG.

Like, unironically.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They probably served a gay person by accident and now God is punishing them.


Didn't they recently start to distance themselves from their previous anti-gay positions? Like saying they would no longer donate to charities know for homophobic beliefs like Salvation Army? Or did they fold on that when the Repubs started harrumphing?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sp1dey73: Politics aside for a moment, I do not get the appeal of chick-fil-a. Every blue moon I too like a cheap fast food meal but I had it the one and only time on a business trip down south many years ago. Meh. There were so many amaze balls hot chicken places that were every bit as cheap and food was waaaayyyyyyy better.


They brine their chicken in pickle juice.  That's it.  Brined, oddly tangy, chicken.  Basically it's for people who don't know how to cook chicken without filling it with water weight AND think mayonnaise is a spice.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear "I don't like their politics but I love their food" people,

LOL.

Regards,

*indecipherable signature*
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, while I will entertain debate of any other restaurant other than Chik-fil-a, I agree with those who have posted about Popeye's.  For fast food fried chicken Popeye's spicy is the best around.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoctorFarkGood: I now feel vindicated for avoiding Chik-Fil-A like the plague (pun unintentional, but appropriate) ever sine COVID hit.


It does tend to come in waves.

/Sorry for the tangent
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.