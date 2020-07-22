 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Anything can be a 3-foot tall, 40 pound dildo if you're brave enough." - A. Lincoln   (nypost.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"POLICE! Drop the..uh...drop the..oh. You know what? Forget it. Just keep walking buddy."
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't look Martha!!!!!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once there was a peeping tom in the small town I was living in so lots of locals were putting boards with exposed nails outside under all their first floor windows with hopes that there would be an easily identifiable pervert limping around town the next day.
I assume this crime could be solved in a similar way...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creature
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Electric Six - Gay Bar (UNCENSORED High Quality)
Youtube -XNFokmDKrE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 603x715]


Please explain the context
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Insain2: Don't look Martha!!!!!


Why did you say that name!?

Why did you say that name!!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But why?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buntz: Insain2: Don't look Martha!!!!!

Why did you say that name!?

Why did you say that name!!


Misspell of "Ethel" from the Ray Stevens classic, "The Streak"?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Lincoln, never your Lincoln
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clearly, someone's mom is getting more demanding.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was a total dick move.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That guy really  waanted that D.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 603x715]

Please explain the context


Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough... Including missiles and mortars.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
how many times will this story go green?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zerkalo: A Lincoln, never your Lincoln


I see what you did there.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, anything that's 3 feet tall and about 40 pounds anyway.
 
palelizard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [i.imgur.com image 682x1024]


I call BS. No Subway sub has ever looked that presentable (or edible).
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got a kick out of this on the sidebar:

Fark user image
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're not talking about kids are they? Because I've heard some people yell at their kids and call them 'dildo'.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how many times will this story go green?


about as many times as my dick does.  I think I should see a doctor.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...Siswet seen laughing in Dutch...

/ seriously, HKJ can take bigger than that and it ain't worth no $2K
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's gonna need to modify a weight lifters belt to make that thing into a strap-on.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's married to Tia Ling?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mr Hands 2.0
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 603x715]

Please explain the context

Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough... Including missiles and mortars.


Thought you were making fun of enemy combatant.
The Text the picture was
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

palelizard: dyhchong: [i.imgur.com image 682x1024]

I call BS. No Subway sub has ever looked that presentable (or edible).


That subs only 1 foot and will be less than two pounds.

Verne on the other hand was 2'8...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Mr Hands 2.0


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two comments:

1) A $2000 dildo that sells for $586 on Amazon? You've got a helluva markup there.

2) I've seen that video.
 
JNowe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Sadly, the pandemic has encouraged even the scummiest of scumbags to steal the strangest products from innocent businesses," staffer Ryan Carlson told The Post.

I was not aware of this symptom of COVID-19
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 603x715]

Please explain the context

Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough... Including missiles and mortars.

Thought you were making fun of enemy combatant.
The Text the picture was


It was?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thosw: Two comments:

1) A $2000 dildo that sells for $586 on Amazon? You've got a helluva markup there.

2) I've seen that video.


Sex toy shops always have wicked markup. They probably prey on the fact that their customers probably aren't internet savvy, nor do they want to make a scene. I bought a vibrator from one once when I was a young fool and later found the same one for a tenth of the price online.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8084993/Sex-shop-Peaches-Cream-New-​Zealand-uses-Wall-Shame-stop-thefts.ht​ml
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 603x715]

Please explain the context

Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough... Including missiles and mortars.

Thought you were making fun of enemy combatant.
The Text the picture was

It was?


Can a third party chime in, please.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Technically only things which are three feet tall and weigh 40 pounds.
 
