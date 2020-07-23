 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Mysterious 'blue hole' appears on the seabed off the coast of Florida. Kaiju attack imminent   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Mote Marine Laboratory, blue hole, Gulf of Mexico, Florida, Sea turtle, Florida Atlantic University, glowing mystery hole, first reports of blue holes  
•       •       •

1587 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/sorry
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Repeat of 10889792
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smurf goatse?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody divide by zero again?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if Florida just sank in to a giant hole suddenly.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pacific Rim is a great movie even if most of the battles are in the dark

The sequel with the guy from Star Wars was not as good
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blatz514: Smurf goatse?


Came to say this.

Leaving impressed.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't wait to get a look at the Florida Man jaeger. Does it have mouse ears?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why not, with everything else going on?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Atlantians are back. And just in time too. Hail Atlantis.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Hole
Youtube bAIbvlobWDM
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 373x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
/sorry


A blue hole is an underground cavern in the ocean that had a ceiling collapse.
I've been about a third of the way down into this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could only go about 120' down, which was both thrilling and terrifying. This was before Nitrox was generally available. I got far enough down to see the stalactites and columns - which were amazing. Sorry, no pics from me. That was back before underwater cameras were affordable. Not many fish, just a tunnel of light above you and nothing but blackness and death waiting below you. I still highly recommend for people that can control their buoyancy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Why not, with everything else going on?


^ This x eleventy.

At this point, I kinda feel like we deserve it.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the initial bore hole to begin the process of actually sawing off Florida from the continent so as to permit it to float away.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Can't wait to get a look at the Florida Man jaeger. Does it have mouse ears?


I thought the FloridaMan Jaeger was the dude headbanging to slayer in a hurricane...
Man head banging to slayer during hurricane 😂
Youtube hhGkxR3lRyU
 
JAYoung
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Keep an eye out for Wilford Brimley.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blatz514: Smurf goatse?


2 seas 1 cup.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

madgonad: I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 373x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
/sorry

A blue hole is an underground cavern in the ocean that had a ceiling collapse.
I've been about a third of the way down into this one.
[Fark user image 640x640]

I could only go about 120' down, which was both thrilling and terrifying. This was before Nitrox was generally available. I got far enough down to see the stalactites and columns - which were amazing. Sorry, no pics from me. That was back before underwater cameras were affordable. Not many fish, just a tunnel of light above you and nothing but blackness and death waiting below you. I still highly recommend for people that can control their buoyancy.


Control my buoyancy?  I just shiat myself reading this, does that count?
 
rpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 470x360]


Happy smurf day

/obscure? Probably not here.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just dive in right past blue waffle reef.


Sorry, I'll see myself out.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Imagine if Florida just sank in to a giant hole suddenly.


Exactly! Stay away! It's too much danger for you. Sell your house if you were stupid enough to buy a Florida home. Take whatever you can get and leave.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


        Scientists flock to mysterious 'blue hole'
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: madgonad: I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 373x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
/sorry

A blue hole is an underground cavern in the ocean that had a ceiling collapse.
I've been about a third of the way down into this one.
[Fark user image 640x640]

I could only go about 120' down, which was both thrilling and terrifying. This was before Nitrox was generally available. I got far enough down to see the stalactites and columns - which were amazing. Sorry, no pics from me. That was back before underwater cameras were affordable. Not many fish, just a tunnel of light above you and nothing but blackness and death waiting below you. I still highly recommend for people that can control their buoyancy.

Control my buoyancy?  I just shiat myself reading this, does that count?


Yeah, I doubt I could control my bladder at that point.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

madgonad: I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 373x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
/sorry

A blue hole is an underground cavern in the ocean that had a ceiling collapse.
I've been about a third of the way down into this one.
[Fark user image 640x640]

I could only go about 120' down, which was both thrilling and terrifying. This was before Nitrox was generally available. I got far enough down to see the stalactites and columns - which were amazing. Sorry, no pics from me. That was back before underwater cameras were affordable. Not many fish, just a tunnel of light above you and nothing but blackness and death waiting below you. I still highly recommend for people that can control their buoyancy.


Hey, I've done that one too. Cool dive (albeit a short one on a single tank with no deco). Best part was that there were a lot of resident bull sharks at the time. They're some intimidating farkers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

madgonad: I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 373x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
/sorry

A blue hole is an underground cavern in the ocean that had a ceiling collapse.
I've been about a third of the way down into this one.
[Fark user image 640x640]

I could only go about 120' down, which was both thrilling and terrifying. This was before Nitrox was generally available. I got far enough down to see the stalactites and columns - which were amazing. Sorry, no pics from me. That was back before underwater cameras were affordable. Not many fish, just a tunnel of light above you and nothing but blackness and death waiting below you. I still highly recommend for people that can control their buoyancy.


So you went down on that hole? Brave of you.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.