(Twitter)   How not to commit arson   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gasoline fumes are highly flammable? Who knew?

/Not that stupid biatch
 
thepeterd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ehh - I dunno - looked like pretty efficient arson to me.  Now "How not to kill yourself committing arson..." - that'd be different.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least they were wearing a mask. Safety first.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back when I was a firefighter, I knew a couple of guys in the police bomb squad who referred to perps like this doing DOFA:  Dance of the Flaming Asshole.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Geezus😂
 
crzybtch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look for a suspect with singed eyebrows.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Gasoline fumes are highly flammable? Who knew?

/Not that stupid biatch


massive bonfire explosion fail!
Youtube IbisRaEfsOY


Lots of people get carried away with the excitement of a good fire and forget about the fumes.

... I just wanted an excuse to post my all time favourite YouTube video.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
-5 for blowing yourself off your feet
+3 for having the presence of mind to go back and grab the evidence.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What do you mean 'how not to?'  I think it worked just fine.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Road flare

Just saying
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't tell exactly, but that looked like an expensive Jeep.  Think it might have been an SRT model.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll return when one of you smarties makes a "welcome to fark" gif out of the flashback moment.

I'm waiting. . .
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Look for a suspect with singed eyebrows.


"Singed eyebrows"?

Look for a suspect with NO eyebrows.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Default is preferable to arson. Looks better on your credit report.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought there was no audio until I heard THOONK
 
booger42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The suspect is eyebrowless--I repeat browless.

/Lucky the gas can didn't catch while standing by it, or going back to get it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rej1138: crzybtch: Look for a suspect with singed eyebrows.

"Singed eyebrows"?

Look for a suspect with NO eyebrows.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rej1138: crzybtch: Look for a suspect with singed eyebrows.

"Singed eyebrows"?

Look for a suspect with NO eyebrows.


Been there, done that....

Eyebrows, hair and beard on the right side of my head, and caught the shirt on fire.

That much burnt hair stinks.....  and razors really don't like it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the cars parked next to the Jeep.  Not their fault.
 
fargin a
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Instant Karma
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned


Oh please.  Waaay more scorned men murder their ex-girlfriends.  Elliott Rodger was the poster-boy for scorned men.  There's an entire movement of scorned men called incels.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: -5 for blowing yourself off your feet
+3 for having the presence of mind to go back and grab the evidence.


-1548240924 for going toward a burning anything, to pick up a gas can you had just dumped the liquid out of, thus leaving far more room for fumes.  Pretty much "picking up that firework that didn't go off and peering it it carefully to see what happened" territory
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Graffito: PapermonkeyExpress: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

Oh please.  Waaay more scorned men murder their ex-girlfriends.  Elliott Rodger was the poster-boy for scorned men.  There's an entire movement of scorned men called incels.


I don't think this applies to incels... Can't be scorned if you never left mom's basement.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: -5 for blowing yourself off your feet
+3 for having the presence of mind to go back and grab the evidence.


-5 for doing it in broad daylight where people can see.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And some of you idiots actually claim that masks don't make you safer.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stupid as fark
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Graffito: PapermonkeyExpress: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

Oh please.  Waaay more scorned men murder their ex-girlfriends.  Elliott Rodger was the poster-boy for scorned men.  There's an entire movement of scorned men called incels.


Men: that biatch cheated on me, divorced me, and she got the kids and the house. I'm going to murder her.

Women: that asshole forgot my birthday I'm going to cut off his dick while he's sleeping and then set his truck on fire.

Men are much more rational.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be honest it is a Jeep, it might have started on fire by itself.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: SBinRR: -5 for blowing yourself off your feet
+3 for having the presence of mind to go back and grab the evidence.

-5 for doing it in broad daylight where people can see.


And video it.

Seriously, you want revenge? If you have access (as that person obviously did) just shove brie (or any other pungent, runny cheese) and sardines in the vents. I'm pretty sure that doesn't put a felony in your jacket.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Graffito: PapermonkeyExpress: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned

Oh please.  Waaay more scorned men murder their ex-girlfriends.  Elliott Rodger was the poster-boy for scorned men.  There's an entire movement of scorned men called incels.


Incels are not 'scorned' men. They are boys pissed off because they treat everyone, especially womenlwomen, shiat and get called out for it. They are delusional idiots who expect women to be subservient and meek, and when a woman tells then to fark off they act the victim.

So no, not scorned, just overgrown man-children.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another satisfied owner of a Jeep Compass.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mad?  She was fuming!
 
