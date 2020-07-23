 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Who had "A dark, oozing river of sludge winding its way through Arizona" on their 2020 hellscape bingo card?   (iflscience.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Tucson, Arizona, Oro Valley, Arizona, Coronado National Forest, flash flood of mud, Santa Catalina Mountains, Summerhaven, Arizona, light rain, apocalyptic kind of way  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
stay out of the arroyos, wadi, dash, ravines.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Typical flash-flood debris in a normally-dry wash downstream of a wildfire scar.  Completely normal.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: stay out of the arroyos, wadi, dash, ravines.


Don't forget the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, dickheads
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: stay out of the arroyos, wadi, dash, ravines.

Don't forget the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, waistoids, dweebies, dickheads


They think it's a righteous goo...
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aka ranch dressing
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: stay out of the arroyos, wadi, dash, ravines.


And the River Ankh
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, flash floods are a thing.

Phoenix only gets 9 inches of rain per year, but you should see it the day it comes.

higginsstormchasing.comView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has special agent Krycek been seen in the area?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Typical flash-flood debris in a normally-dry wash downstream of a wildfire scar.  Completely normal.


Yeah this happens every time it rains in the mountains and the shiat washes down hill.  The "dirt" there is basically concrete so it can't absorb the water so it just makes a river of sludge.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOD, NO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend used to live in Vegas and we were playing frisbee golf behind his apartment, apparently there was a storm in the mountains because once he saw a little water coming down the course he said we needed to get out of there quick.  Apparently the narrow course was also a drainage chute for rain.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was mine, sorry. Tried to summon a Sloar but I had one of the power nodes misaligned. I was wondering where the etheric surge had landed.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone out there shoot a god lately?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get for letting Rush Limbaugh use your bathroom.
 
yoursafewordisharder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought the Trump Gestapo was heading to Albuquerque, not Arizona?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, that was from me. I have been eating way too many burritos during lockdown.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick of all this disunion in our country. I'm willing to hear the blob out!
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ASU students out in force again?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The physical manifestation of conservatism.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably spewage from that asshat website's popup shiat sending my fone into spasms what wouldn't let me read anything.
 
Just me again
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This aint far from my house. Flash floods are nothing to mess with. Six inches high of water can take a car with it. Happens every year.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw this video on the Weather Channel...4 days ago.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When does it become Mexico's problem?

Probable gonna build a sludge wall and stick us with bill.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Black floods matter.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's just that Tea Party you've been hearing about.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: GOD, NO!

[Fark user image image 425x546]


*shakes slimy fist*
 
raygundan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: Yeah, flash floods are a thing.

Phoenix only gets 9 inches of rain per year, but you should see it the day it comes.

[higginsstormchasing.com image 520x355]


In 2014 or 2015, we had enough rain in one day that I got the kayak out and put a couple of miles in paddling around the neighborhood.

If you've never lived in the desert before, you'd wonder why there's so much flood-control infrastructure in such a dry area.  Every single common area and playground and park near us is below-grade, so that floodwaters will accumulate there rather than roads and houses.  But even some of the roads are designed so that they act as floodwater conduits-- better the road be closed temporarily while everything drains than everything else destroyed.

The rain definitely all comes at once.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: It's just that Tea Party you've been hearing about.


Didn't they all pretty much just slink back into the shadows from embarrassment?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now imagine that the sludge racing towards you is full of black widow spiders, scorpions, and rattlesnakes. Welcome to Arizona!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pardoned former sheriff?
 
darcsun [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Common out here. What's also common are idiot rednecks driving through it and dying. We had a family cross a flooded wash last year only to kill a bunch of kids (theirs included) when they tried.

Here's the problem though. Rather than not be idiots, these people now want $12 million to build a bridge to nowhere across. And they'll most likely get it since the area's a rural Republican hotspot.

Republican's real platform is stealing money from the city and handing it to the rubes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
heh

I used to live not too far from there.  Well, 5 miles or so, but just a stone's throw from the wash nonetheless.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The black is carbon from vegetation burned in a recent wildfire.   That muck is some of the best plant fertilizer in nature.

That area is getting some decent monsoon rain now, for the first time this season.

There could be flash flood, mudslides, and even debris flows out of the canyons.

Hold onto your butts.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darcsun: What's also common are idiot rednecks driving through it and dying.


Probably snowbirds or transplants.  Any zoner with an ounce of common sense knows to stay out of the arroyos in the summertime.

Used to love driving thru them, though (not during the season, that is).  The "Dip" signs were indicators of upcoming enjoyment.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darcsun: Common out here. What's also common are idiot rednecks driving through it and dying. We had a family cross a flooded wash last year only to kill a bunch of kids (theirs included) when they tried.

Here's the problem though. Rather than not be idiots, these people now want $12 million to build a bridge to nowhere across. And they'll most likely get it since the area's a rural Republican hotspot.

Republican's real platform is stealing money from the city and handing it to the rubes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The black is carbon from vegetation burned in a recent wildfire.   That muck is some of the best plant fertilizer in nature.

That area is getting some decent monsoon rain now, for the first time this season.

There could be flash flood, mudslides, and even debris flows out of the canyons.

Hold onto your butts.


watching that video I said out loud " dude you need to get back " ,Looks like its still smoldering too.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The black is carbon from vegetation burned in a recent wildfire.   That muck is some of the best plant fertilizer in nature.

That area is getting some decent monsoon rain now, for the first time this season.

There could be flash flood, mudslides, and even debris flows out of the canyons.

Hold onto your butts.


I lived out there during the October storm of '83.  Tucson was essentially an island for a week, IIRC.  Back when I was a kid, I'd play on the edge of the washes making rafts & shiat.

I was not smart.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't have the pictures here but I was hiking two years ago out past Vegas in this canyon.  You could see storm clouds off in the distance and they looked angry.  Even though we'd only been at it for a few hours I was like "see ya fellas I am getting the hell out of here" (it was a good hour to get out of there)  That storm hit like a bomb.  We watched, from a safe height, our just used trail turn into a violent torrent.
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xanadian: darcsun: What's also common are idiot rednecks driving through it and dying.

Probably snowbirds or transplants.  Any zoner with an ounce of common sense knows to stay out of the arroyos in the summertime.

Used to love driving thru them, though (not during the season, that is).  The "Dip" signs were indicators of upcoming enjoyment.


Or, the dip sign is ignored by an idiot you're camping with in the San Rafael Swell as they are driving at speed to head home and take out their oil pan at the bottom of the wash on the shiatty little car they drive.
/end rant
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had "Trump Rally".

/Judges?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wanted to see a merman.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I wanted to see a merman.


no ethel merman gags. ty.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phedex: studebaker hoch: The black is carbon from vegetation burned in a recent wildfire.   That muck is some of the best plant fertilizer in nature.

That area is getting some decent monsoon rain now, for the first time this season.

There could be flash flood, mudslides, and even debris flows out of the canyons.

Hold onto your butts.

watching that video I said out loud " dude you need to get back " ,Looks like its still smoldering too.



That's dust kicked up by the debris front getting pushed through the finely crushed sand at the vehicle crossing.

But I have been having fun saying it is steam, from water still boiling hot from the fire.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: I wanted to see a merman.

no ethel merman gags. ty.


or eugene mirman. ty again.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: darcsun: Common out here. What's also common are idiot rednecks driving through it and dying. We had a family cross a flooded wash last year only to kill a bunch of kids (theirs included) when they tried.

Here's the problem though. Rather than not be idiots, these people now want $12 million to build a bridge to nowhere across. And they'll most likely get it since the area's a rural Republican hotspot.

Republican's real platform is stealing money from the city and handing it to the rubes.

[Fark user image 425x524]


Why do you post a gif/jpg every time somebody calls out the Republican Party for being as shiatty as it is? You seem infantile. How about getting a spine and stop supporting evil scumbags?
 
darcsun [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xanadian: darcsun: What's also common are idiot rednecks driving through it and dying.

Probably snowbirds or transplants.  Any zoner with an ounce of common sense knows to stay out of the arroyos in the summertime.

Used to love driving thru them, though (not during the season, that is).  The "Dip" signs were indicators of upcoming enjoyment.


Nope. For the most part it happens with the locals. Over and over, actually. I'd be a bit more forgiving if it were out of towners.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh cool, Phyrexia is invading.
 
