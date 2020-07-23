 Skip to content
Mayor Ted Wheeler addressing Portland protestors live - now
22
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Watch: Mayor Ted Wheeler at protest in Portland
Youtube eFoTU_RIOEc
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stay safe. Things are getting out of hand.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Stay safe. Things are getting out of hand.


I kinda figured they were already out of hand.

This is just the movie after the previews.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Stay safe. Things are getting out of hand.


To be fair though, these guys at DHS are not that bright.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remarks over? I dont believe the person whos speaking is Wheeler
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This feed is more interesting that the single view in the link:
Wednesday July 22nd 2020 | Day 55 of protests in Portland Oregon!
Youtube Z-FPS3dwH58
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: Remarks over? I dont believe the person whos speaking is Wheeler


Yeah, he didn't speak for long.  It's kinda hard when the crowd is drowning you out chanting "fark Ted Wheeler."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pdxbarista: cman: Remarks over? I dont believe the person whos speaking is Wheeler

Yeah, he didn't speak for long.  It's kinda hard when the crowd is drowning you out chanting "fark Ted Wheeler."


he said, or implied, most significantly - maybe truthfully, that they were diverting budget from the police to community based responders with medical assistance or responders for certain 911 calls that were previously police calls.
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: he said, or implied, most significantly - maybe truthfully, that they were diverting budget from the police to community based responders with medical assistance or responders for certain 911 calls that were previously police calls.


City council voted last fall to bring CAHOOTS to Portland. Reducing the Portland Poilce Budget was just voted on a week or two ago.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pdxbarista: cman: Remarks over? I dont believe the person whos speaking is Wheeler

Yeah, he didn't speak for long.  It's kinda hard when the crowd is drowning you out chanting "fark Ted Wheeler."


he's talking to people on mic street level in one of the windows in the multi link
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is he talking to protesters, who are doing nothing wrong, protesting is perfectly legal; or is he talking to criminals?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ted Wheeler is pro crime. Because of his hate of Trump, hes going the opposite direction of keeping his city safe.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a Portland resident I like Ted more than the thugs from the Trump admin. It's about to get real.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Is he talking to protesters, who are doing nothing wrong, protesting is perfectly legal; or is he talking to criminals?


We will find out what his political chops are.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The crowd is advising the feds to jump off roofs now. I'm okay with that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks pretty non-violent to me. The mayor has balls, I'll give him that.,
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Ted Wheeler is pro crime. Because of his hate of Trump, hes going the opposite direction of keeping his city safe.


Trump is pro crime.
He pardoned Roger Stone and wishes Jizzlane Maxwell, well.
 
Steampunk Gallagher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Ted Wheeler is pro crime. Because of his hate of Trump, hes going the opposite direction of keeping his city safe.


The city is safe. These "showdowns" between protesters and cops take place in 4-6 block area that's barely over a quarter square mile, with all the heavy action happening between midnight and 3am, in a city that's still 60% locked down because of covid. The only people who have been seriously injured are protesters, by the cops. Aside from a slight increase in the amount of local graffiti, daytime life is the same it has been since before the protests. Crime is actually lower than last year, too.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Portland has add odd weak mayor system. The Mayor has very little actual power. The Mayor is just one vote on the city council, but he does control the PPB.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

davidphogan: As a Portland resident I like Ted more than the thugs from the Trump admin. It's about to get real.


That's a pretty low bar to evaluate against.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Steampunk Gallagher: FlyingBacon: Ted Wheeler is pro crime. Because of his hate of Trump, hes going the opposite direction of keeping his city safe.

The city is safe. These "showdowns" between protesters and cops take place in 4-6 block area that's barely over a quarter square mile, with all the heavy action happening between midnight and 3am, in a city that's still 60% locked down because of covid. The only people who have been seriously injured are protesters, by the cops. Aside from a slight increase in the amount of local graffiti, daytime life is the same it has been since before the protests. Crime is actually lower than last year, too.


Nuh-uh, Donald Trump assures me that the entire city of Portland is a war zone and that the protesters are the ones initiating all violence, and that it's SO bad that they had to use a list of farking graffiti incidents to "justify" sending in the Trumpstapo. And when has Donald Trump ever lied?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

davidphogan: The crowd is advising the feds to jump off roofs now. I'm okay with that.


They only have two ways out. Hopefully they have a helicopter.
 
