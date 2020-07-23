 Skip to content
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Officials at Big Bear Lake want you to know that signs warning of increased satanic cult activity are fake. Satanic cult activity in the area is at normal levels   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Satanist shiat has bells in it and smells like pepper.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dragnet Music Video City of Crime
Youtube pT_QRKfv8H4
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [filmschoolrejects.com image 750x408]


Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mel Blanc. Big Bear Lake 1949. Enjoy
Youtube oeYObKvKxKY
 
yoyopro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: [YouTube video: Dragnet Music Video City of Crime]


Nothing ever really happens until Tom Hanks makes a movie about it! 😍
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's what the Satanists want you to think!
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Big Bear Lake? Should we worry about any Terminators showing up?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank god.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's just People Against Goodness and Normalcy...
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Park closed
Goat out front.....
 
