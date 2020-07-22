 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   The rise in testing is not driving the rise in US coronavirus cases. Bonus: state-by-state maps to see if you should venture outside your basement   (nytimes.com) divider line
7
    More: Sick, United States, U.S. state, State, average number of tests, coronavirus cases, Arithmetic mean, positive test rates, Mathematics  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 6:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I should buy a basement
 
mjbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The rise in testing is not causing a rise in cases.  It IS causing a rise in known cases.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People throwing 4th of July parties like it was 1999 will do that.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The NYT is adorable.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark needs a 'DUH' tag. Stat.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

incendi: I should buy a basement


With the housing prices in your area, if you ever do buy that basement, then please let me know, cos I'ma marry your mom, cos she's gonna be one rich hottie, lemme tell ya! ;^P
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We can join with Sweden and Iran to form the Axis of (dry, hacking cough)
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.