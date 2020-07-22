 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Not so bon: 11 of 14 decks of Bonhomme Richard damaged by fire and multiple explosions, some from stem to stern. she's probably done fighting   (thedrive.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He'll sell it to Russia.
 
IP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's remarkable that it's still afloat.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IP: It's remarkable that it's still afloat.


Not terribly.  The superstructure of an LHD is not gonna catch short of them carrying something truly, truly insane - which is unlikely.  You'll end up with a floating ash heap, mind you, but it'll still be floating.  "Really, really, REALLY farking difficult to sink" is still a primary design goal. even now.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, its going to be more cost efficient to add another ship to the America class. Gutted island, warped flight deck, and God knows how much pipe and wire to replace.  Looks like twisted, melted bulkhead - making those workable will be a biatch. Can't imagine how farked he engine room is.

Just build a new on and keep the name, because it's awsome.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone sunk one of our aircraft carriers...
now we gotta respond with nukes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Someone sunk one of our aircraft carriers...
now we gotta respond with nukes.


I've known a few people that would indeed agree that nuking the companies with the build/maintenance contracts would be a an occasion for cheers and popcorn
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J_Kushner:

Sorry Jared, it's being
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.


There's really not much to go into like the two collisions, at least in terms of deep systematic problems.  Some contractor wasn't keeping an adequate firewatch in the wrong place, and started a fire that they couldn't bring back under control.  Eventually said fire hit critical mass and the ship's CO realized they didn't have the means to fight it safely anymore, so they pulled their crews and let it burn.  Couple that with all the fire boundaries being secured open for yard work, and you can easily see why it was gutted.

Well if it could burn this bad at the dock, this means our Navy is absolute shiat at sea!

For the umpteenth time, no.  Yard time is by far the most dangerous time for a ship because of all the workers onboard who don't really care like the crew does, hotwork is going on everywhere, and all of the fire boundaries are forced open by the lines and wires going through for the work being done.  Plus, all the crew who know the ship and know how to fight the fires onboard said ship are not onboard at the time.  At sea, when the ship is in fighting condition and her regular crew is onboard, a fire like this wouldn't have gotten this out of control without the ship also suffering catastrophic damage at the same time.  They would have been able to actually fight the fire, and they wouldn't have anywhere else to go but the sea.  At the dock, once the fire got to certain point they decided it wasn't worth risking the firefighting lives to try to save the ship, because nobody's lives were riding on them saving it.  They could safely evacuate everyone to the dock, and that's what they did.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Israel burns Iranian facilities with our intel, Iran burns our shipyards in retaliation, the circle of life is complete!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IP: It's remarkable that it's still afloat.


Not really....jet fuel can't melt steel.


/S
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know who else is not so Bon anymore?


iloveclassicrock.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the plus side, some welder somewhere got the coveted "sunk an American light carrier" achievement.

That's got to be worth a lot of points.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Warping of bulkheads and beams? Obviously a terrorist act using thermite - everyone knows regular fires cannot melt steel, even when using jet fuel. Study it out sheeple.

Yes I rolled my own eyes so hard when  typing this that I bruised my corneas.

Having said that, does anyone find the three recent fires more than coincidental?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NEDM: Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.

There's really not much to go into like the two collisions, at least in terms of deep systematic problems.  Some contractor wasn't keeping an adequate firewatch in the wrong place, and started a fire that they couldn't bring back under control.  Eventually said fire hit critical mass and the ship's CO realized they didn't have the means to fight it safely anymore, so they pulled their crews and let it burn.  Couple that with all the fire boundaries being secured open for yard work, and you can easily see why it was gutted.

Well if it could burn this bad at the dock, this means our Navy is absolute shiat at sea!

For the umpteenth time, no.  Yard time is by far the most dangerous time for a ship because of all the workers onboard who don't really care like the crew does, hotwork is going on everywhere, and all of the fire boundaries are forced open by the lines and wires going through for the work being done.  Plus, all the crew who know the ship and know how to fight the fires onboard said ship are not onboard at the time.  At sea, when the ship is in fighting condition and her regular crew is onboard, a fire like this wouldn't have gotten this out of control without the ship also suffering catastrophic damage at the same time.  They would have been able to actually fight the fire, and they wouldn't have anywhere else to go but the sea.  At the dock, once the fire got to certain point they decided it wasn't worth risking the firefighting lives to try to save the ship, because nobody's lives were riding on them saving it.  They could safely evacuate everyone to the dock, and that's what they did.


I regret that I have but one smart to give to this post.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, how are we going to invade a small island in the Pacific now? Oh wait, that war was 80 years ago. The war we're currently fighting is on social media. And we're getting our ass kicked. I'm sure a few billion into a new ship like this will fix it, though.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Someone sunk one of our aircraft carriers...
now we gotta respond with nukes.


I'm going to have to lurk on this thread until I figure out what that means. The username self-identifies as a troll but who can tell anymore.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: IP: It's remarkable that it's still afloat.

Not terribly.  The superstructure of an LHD is not gonna catch short of them carrying something truly, truly insane - which is unlikely.  You'll end up with a floating ash heap, mind you, but it'll still be floating.  "Really, really, REALLY farking difficult to sink" is still a primary design goal. even now.


history.navy.milView Full Size


It is amazing what American carriers are capable of withstanding.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: Warping of bulkheads and beams? Obviously a terrorist act using thermite - everyone knows regular fires cannot melt steel, even when using jet fuel. Study it out sheeple.

Yes I rolled my own eyes so hard when  typing this that I bruised my corneas.

Having said that, does anyone find the three recent fires more than coincidental?


I will say that if you were playing games, an LHD would be a really bizarre choice.  They're pretty much just carriers for amphibious assault/ground support birds.  I'm not sure who atm is seriously worried we're going to try to go all Normandy on them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
R.i.p. Tron Bonne

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.


Propublica's article on the collisions, while very well researched and presented, included a LOT of conclusions not supported by the facts (speculation) and some that were just wrong.  Their credibility dropped a lot IMO after that.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: Warping of bulkheads and beams? Obviously a terrorist act using thermite - everyone knows regular fires cannot melt steel, even when using jet fuel. Study it out sheeple.

Yes I rolled my own eyes so hard when  typing this that I bruised my corneas.

Having said that, does anyone find the three recent fires more than coincidental?


No.   Given the divided status of our nation, too many just don't give a shait anymore..  "Divided we fall" is a truism.   Blame the PC culture and politics for this attitude.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: Having said that, does anyone find the three recent fires more than coincidental?


No.  Unfortunately fires happen in maintenance periods, but they are usually handled quickly.  Regardless they should never be taken lightly.
NAVSEA was mentioned in TFA.  Their responsibility (well, one of them) is safety and security of Navy ships in a shipyard so I imagine they have some tough sledding ahead of them.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: IP: It's remarkable that it's still afloat.

Not terribly.  The superstructure of an LHD is not gonna catch short of them carrying something truly, truly insane - which is unlikely.  You'll end up with a floating ash heap, mind you, but it'll still be floating.  "Really, really, REALLY farking difficult to sink" is still a primary design goal. even now.

[history.navy.mil image 350x521]

It is amazing what American carriers are were capable of withstanding.



FTFY.  Look at those dates.

Now, it could very well be that modern US carriers can take even more punishment.  I would think so, simply because they're bigger in general*, but also because of improvements in both design and doctrine.

But we don't really *KNOW* that from an empirical standpoint because the last time a US carrier was fired at in anger was 75 years ago.  It seems unlikely, but there could be some inherent flaw in modern US carriers and/or assault ships that we're unaware of which will only be apparent when they are under attack for real by a near-peer adversary.

*Though LHD-6 USS Bonhomme Richard is only slightly larger than CV-13 USS Frankling was.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NEDM: Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.

There's really not much to go into like the two collisions, at least in terms of deep systematic problems.  Some contractor wasn't keeping an adequate firewatch in the wrong place, and started a fire that they couldn't bring back under control.  Eventually said fire hit critical mass and the ship's CO realized they didn't have the means to fight it safely anymore, so they pulled their crews and let it burn.  Couple that with all the fire boundaries being secured open for yard work, and you can easily see why it was gutted.

Well if it could burn this bad at the dock, this means our Navy is absolute shiat at sea!

For the umpteenth time, no.  Yard time is by far the most dangerous time for a ship because of all the workers onboard who don't really care like the crew does, hotwork is going on everywhere, and all of the fire boundaries are forced open by the lines and wires going through for the work being done.  Plus, all the crew who know the ship and know how to fight the fires onboard said ship are not onboard at the time.  At sea, when the ship is in fighting condition and her regular crew is onboard, a fire like this wouldn't have gotten this out of control without the ship also suffering catastrophic damage at the same time.  They would have been able to actually fight the fire, and they wouldn't have anywhere else to go but the sea.  At the dock, once the fire got to certain point they decided it wasn't worth risking the firefighting lives to try to save the ship, because nobody's lives were riding on them saving it.  They could safely evacuate everyone to the dock, and that's what they did.


Good post!

/though I doubt the CO had any say in the firefighting efforts
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: At this point, its going to be more cost efficient to add another ship to the America class. Gutted island, warped flight deck, and God knows how much pipe and wire to replace.  Looks like twisted, melted bulkhead - making those workable will be a biatch. Can't imagine how farked he engine room is.

Just build a new on and keep the name, because it's awsome.


Even if you do fix it at some remarkable expense you are still left with a 20+ year old hull.  Water friction, corrosion, and sea life wear away the metal over the years more depending on the theater in which the vessel operates.  Anyway we're muricans.  Just buy a new one.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sleze: Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.

Propublica's article on the collisions, while very well researched and presented, included a LOT of conclusions not supported by the facts (speculation) and some that were just wrong.  Their credibility dropped a lot IMO after that.


I would bet dollars to donuts they don't have an actual military veterans as reporting or editing staff.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: TommyDeuce: At this point, its going to be more cost efficient to add another ship to the America class. Gutted island, warped flight deck, and God knows how much pipe and wire to replace.  Looks like twisted, melted bulkhead - making those workable will be a biatch. Can't imagine how farked he engine room is.

Just build a new on and keep the name, because it's awsome.

Even if you do fix it at some remarkable expense you are still left with a 20+ year old hull.  Water friction, corrosion, and sea life wear away the metal over the years more depending on the theater in which the vessel operates.  Anyway we're muricans.  Just buy a new one.


The ship class has a 40+ year service life expectancy so it will really come down to money and timing. Is it worth it to fix before its place is taken by a new construction.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: NEDM: Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.

There's really not much to go into like the two collisions, at least in terms of deep systematic problems.  Some contractor wasn't keeping an adequate firewatch in the wrong place, and started a fire that they couldn't bring back under control.  Eventually said fire hit critical mass and the ship's CO realized they didn't have the means to fight it safely anymore, so they pulled their crews and let it burn.  Couple that with all the fire boundaries being secured open for yard work, and you can easily see why it was gutted.

Well if it could burn this bad at the dock, this means our Navy is absolute shiat at sea!

For the umpteenth time, no.  Yard time is by far the most dangerous time for a ship because of all the workers onboard who don't really care like the crew does, hotwork is going on everywhere, and all of the fire boundaries are forced open by the lines and wires going through for the work being done.  Plus, all the crew who know the ship and know how to fight the fires onboard said ship are not onboard at the time.  At sea, when the ship is in fighting condition and her regular crew is onboard, a fire like this wouldn't have gotten this out of control without the ship also suffering catastrophic damage at the same time.  They would have been able to actually fight the fire, and they wouldn't have anywhere else to go but the sea.  At the dock, once the fire got to certain point they decided it wasn't worth risking the firefighting lives to try to save the ship, because nobody's lives were riding on them saving it.  They could safely evacuate everyone to the dock, and that's what they did.

Good post!

/though I doubt the CO had any say in the firefighting efforts


Actually, there's photos of him organizing the fire fighting the whole time from a tent on the pier. They took the damage control diagrams and manuals, etc. from Damage Control Central and set it up in the tent. He's the CO, unless relieved by an admiral (or the ship sinks) the CO is ultimately responsible and accountable for everything that goes on aboard his/her ship.

For people who might like a video explanation of why this fire got so bad:
USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Day One (July 12, 2020) Fire Analysis, Dr. Salvatore R. Mercogliano
Youtube xHtmvVDCJRc
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gleeman: johnny_vegas: NEDM: Tr0mBoNe: I can't wait for the ProPublica deep dive into this incident.

There's really not much to go into like the two collisions, at least in terms of deep systematic problems.  Some contractor wasn't keeping an adequate firewatch in the wrong place, and started a fire that they couldn't bring back under control.  Eventually said fire hit critical mass and the ship's CO realized they didn't have the means to fight it safely anymore, so they pulled their crews and let it burn.  Couple that with all the fire boundaries being secured open for yard work, and you can easily see why it was gutted.

Well if it could burn this bad at the dock, this means our Navy is absolute shiat at sea!

For the umpteenth time, no.  Yard time is by far the most dangerous time for a ship because of all the workers onboard who don't really care like the crew does, hotwork is going on everywhere, and all of the fire boundaries are forced open by the lines and wires going through for the work being done.  Plus, all the crew who know the ship and know how to fight the fires onboard said ship are not onboard at the time.  At sea, when the ship is in fighting condition and her regular crew is onboard, a fire like this wouldn't have gotten this out of control without the ship also suffering catastrophic damage at the same time.  They would have been able to actually fight the fire, and they wouldn't have anywhere else to go but the sea.  At the dock, once the fire got to certain point they decided it wasn't worth risking the firefighting lives to try to save the ship, because nobody's lives were riding on them saving it.  They could safely evacuate everyone to the dock, and that's what they did.

Good post!

/though I doubt the CO had any say in the firefighting efforts

Actually, there's photos of him organizing the fire fighting the whole time from a tent on the pier. They took the damage control diagrams and manuals, etc. from Damage Control Central and set it up in the tent. He's the CO, unless relieved by an admiral (or the ship sinks) the CO is ultimately responsible and accountable for everything that goes on aboard his/her ship.

For people who might like a video explanation of why this fire got so bad:
[YouTube video: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Day One (July 12, 2020) Fire Analysis, Dr. Salvatore R. Mercogliano]


Sorry about that, poor wording on my part. in the context of the post I responded to I doubt the CO had any say in the initial FF efforts
 
