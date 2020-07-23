 Skip to content
(Columbus Dispatch)   Residents of Flavortown asked to help find missing mother of two ugly-ass newborns   (dispatch.com) divider line
    More: News, Giant Panda, small animal, red panda, Columbus Zoo, Red Panda, extensive search, old female red panda, Ailuridae  
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think Flavortown is the capital of Flavor Country.

frinkiac.comView Full Size


/It's a big country
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The kidnapper was supposed to get the cubs too.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you're loose with the donkey sauce.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would you want to lock up something that cute?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Check the local karaoke bar. Listen for "YOU'RE A SH*TTY BOSS!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cute little bugger.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinink: Why would you want to lock up something that cute?

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Before or after it knocked over my trash cans?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How is it that half the world doesn't have 1 or 2 of these fluff monsters in there house?  If exotic snakes from SE Asia can become house pets we can make that work we these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
