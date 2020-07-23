 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Texas enters the "storing COVID-19 dead bodies in refrigerated trailers" phase   (reuters.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Teacher, State, Texas, California, dozens of teachers, local officials, Democratic Party, Republican Governor Greg Abbott  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next stage, specially designed for Texas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've heard they've already filled up the basement at the Alamo.
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs a "Sick" tag.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that does it; Gov. Abbot is now seriously going to consider a strongly worded caution to Texans to wear masks if they feel like it. Also--and apparently far more importantly--to beware as some water might happen (!)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: I've heard they've already filled up the basement at the Alamo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Well that does it; Gov. Abbot is now seriously going to consider a strongly worded caution to Texans to wear masks if they feel like it. Also--and apparently far more importantly--to beware as some water might happen (!)


Looking down on Texans for failing to make any kind of plans when you can see the storm approaching for a whole week is going to be a nice return to normality.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be a hard-candy Christmas...
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Well that does it; Gov. Abbot is now seriously going to consider a strongly worded caution to Texans to wear masks if they feel like it. Also--and apparently far more importantly--to beware as some water might happen (!)


Man, I'm not really looking forward to the "frozen corpses are floating through the streets of Corpus Christi" news cycle.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure I'll reread The Stand. I have plenty of edibles.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
occ-0-999-1001.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was someone so smug about the contrast between NY and Texas. In a thread maybe a month ago. Texas would need 8X the number of deaths to be as bad as NY. Eight times. Sheltering is so stupid.

Welp, it looks an awful lot like Texas isa gonna catch up. Maybe exceed NY?
Just like all the other red states are "suddenly" and "unexpectedly" catching up.
 
ktybear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mjjt: Next stage, specially designed for Texas

[Fark user image 850x680]


oh dear, ticket for you
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's amazing what religious willful ignorance can do to a population.
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There was someone so smug about the contrast between NY and Texas. In a thread maybe a month ago. Texas would need 8X the number of deaths to be as bad as NY. Eight times. Sheltering is so stupid.

Welp, it looks an awful lot like Texas isa gonna catch up. Maybe exceed NY?
Just like all the other red states are "suddenly" and "unexpectedly" catching up.


Lol, this.

We need a "Predictable" tag.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.