(Twitter)   Today, Twitter learned that Confederate General, founder of the Ku Klux Klan, and subject of the South's most ridiculous statue Nathan Bedford Forrest died of chronic diarrhea   (twitter.com) divider line
    Murica  
Original
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, it explains the look on the face of the statue, anyway.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 6 hours ago  
HaHa
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 6 hours ago  
shiatty death for a shiatty man
 
optikeye
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Run Forest, RUN.
 
HedlessChickn
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: Run Forest, RUN.


Runs Forrest, RUNS.

/ftfy
 
bdub77
‘’ 6 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


That horse is like F*CK THIS SH*T IM OUT
 
King Something
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh, so he shiat the bed both metaphorically and literally.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sure every meal he received, and they knew who he was, had feces in it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that why he always wore brown sheets?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This thread is going to get out of control. I'm just gonna watch.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We are just going to skip over "he was a warm friend of the colored race?"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dildo tontine: We are just going to skip over "he was a warm friend of the colored race?"


Well... Um... fire is warm...
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Well, it explains the look on the face of the statue, anyway.


And the horse.

"no no No NO!!!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would that trump shared the same fate.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Would that trump shared the same fate.


Nah. Instead of a chronic bout of diarrhea, I'd like to see a single, acute attack of screaming shiats where he turns himself inside-out.
 
NotCodger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the statue has looked like since late 2017. Art lovers (I guess) threw pink paint on the statue. The owner of the statue decided it was a good look and would probably draw more attention to it as people drive along I-65.

I wish I was joking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were all full of shiat.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he shat more than his heroic descendant who ran clear across America with 0 documented bathroom breaks
 
sourballs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Life is a box of chocolates
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: We are just going to skip over "he was a warm friend of the colored race?"


It seems he exercised remarkable influence over them.
 
abb3w
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So... chronically full of shiat?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MrGMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like he shouldn't have taken the Oregon trail....
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dying from chronic diarrhea. Sounds like a euphemism for the modern USA. :(

Is euphemism the right term here? My vocabulary sucks.
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chronic dehydration is a stone biatch. Dying on the shiatter is still funny, though. Elvis blew his renal vein due to drugs and dehydration while pushing too hard to poop.

I really hope my death isn't that ignoble.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think metaphor is the word i should have used above. Yes?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Dying from chronic diarrhea. Sounds like a euphemism for the modern USA. :(

Is euphemism the right term here? My vocabulary sucks.


I'd use "metaphor" instead.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [morbotron.com image 640x480]


Better than electro-gonorrhea (the noisy killer).
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In that case a fountain would be a better memorial than a statue.
 
Gordon Bennett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now we know why those robes are made with so much extra material.
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Now we know why those robes are made with so much extra material.


It helps with the overweight body type.
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, and the hood conceals the asshole.
 
sardonicobserver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Oh, and the hood conceals the asshole.


One would think that concealing the asshole is the whole point of wearing a robe and hood.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Y'all are slackin'.
 
