(Yahoo)   College student blames her poor test grade on an errant meatball. Fark: The professor believes her   (yahoo.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that's a speech class, give that kid an A!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it a spicy meatball?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why blame Bill Murray?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/i know
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that surprising. All he had to do was pull up her test, see how many questions s were unanswered, and then unlock it. I'd imagine if she had wrong answers for 60% of the questions, it would have been a haha, no, kind of thing.
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did somebody sneeze?
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a meatball sub Tuesday and Wednesday. Should I go for the trifecta?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Why blame Bill Murray?


Rewatch Meatballs, some scenes are pretty squeamish because sexual assault isn't funny any more.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess universities need to start giving students snack breaks, like they do in grade school.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So Yahoo! censors the profanity in the text of the article, but not in the screenshot of the tweet - what the f***?
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My meatballs fell and get stuck between the slats of my chair. When I told my professor all I got was kicked out for sexual harassment.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was it cloudy? What are the chances?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've all had to deal with errant balls at one time of another so the professor can certainly relate.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Not that surprising. All he had to do was pull up her test, see how many questions s were unanswered, and then unlock it. I'd imagine if she had wrong answers for 60% of the questions, it would have been a haha, no, kind of thing.


It's not basic sense 101. It's FARK dot com
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think I understand now


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some years back, after adopting an abandoned puppy, I was still unused to the the fact that anything left on the coffee table was considered fair game to be destroyed (I lost two wristwatches and a hat).
I was taking a physics class at the time and left a newly-completed assignment out as I went to grab coffee from the kitchen before class. in short order, Maxie had grabbed it and mangled it into a shredded, wet mess.
Later, I sheepishly told Professor Baxter, "You're not going to believe this, but my dog ate my homework," and gave him the whole story. He gave me an extension, noting that my excuse was so absurd that it had to be true.

Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. Rotten Girl
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And then the meatball fell off the table and rolled out of the door?  And then did your poor meatball roll into the garden and under a bush?
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Sorelian's Ghost: Why blame Bill Murray?

Rewatch Meatballs, some scenes are pretty squeamish because sexual assault isn't funny any more.


I know!  They tear off poor Finks pants right there under the cabin!!!

Also, the girl with the big boobs CAUGHT The mall. It doesn't matter she caught it in her shirt, it's still an out and the game is over!!!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why are we eating meatball subs DURING exam time again?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Why are we eating meatball subs DURING exam time again?


Because most people trying manage doing stuff like this (as well as working) at home can't even find their pants?

You've never eaten lunch at your desk, working through it?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Hoblit: Why are we eating meatball subs DURING exam time again?

Because most people trying manage doing stuff like this (as well as working) at home can't even find their pants?

You've never eaten lunch at your desk, working through it?


Doing every day 'work' is not the same as an exam making that a disingenuous comparison.

If I had a big conference call on an important subject, I'd not be eating at my desk through it.

Some things are important enough to have to cut time out for.

I'm glad she got another shot at it, but she's lucky she did after a bonehead move like that.

/I still attempt to not eat at my desk whenever possible
//it happens every so often due to a tight schedule
///And I eat something that I can mitigate both work & my mouth with :)
 
