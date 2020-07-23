 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues", victims gasping for air   (apnews.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And then the article goes on to explain the mystery. If I didn't know better, I'd say it was spread by click bait.

Hey, wait a minute...

/cough
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As workers return to offices, children prepare to return to schools and those desperate for normalcy again visit malls and restaurants, the emerging science points to a menacing reality: If people who appear healthy can transmit the illness, it may be impossible to contain.

"It may be impossible to contain," says country that has gone above and beyond to avoid containing it despite many countries doing so successfully.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

One of the worst effects of American exceptionalism is that it makes Americans go completely helpless any time anything bad happens. After all, if it's bad and it's in America, it must have been impossible to stop, or else The Greatest Country On Earth would have stopped it from happening. And if it's impossible to stop, there's no point trying to stop it, because there just isn't any way to prevent things like that from happening.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really "Silent" spreading when shrieking right wing typhoid karens are masklessly spreading their filth everywhere because they have no regard for human life?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mystery" how it spread from continent to continent?!
Yeah, right.
Chemtrails, baby.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it acts Just like the flu in this regard.  How mysterious.

https://www.nhs.uk/news/medical-pract​i​ce/three-quarters-of-people-with-flu-h​ave-no-symptoms/
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Beat me to it. But I'll post the original link as well for completeness.

https://www.theonion.com/no-way-to-pr​e​vent-this-says-only-nation-where-this-​r-1819576527/amp
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When most people don't have any symptoms, it will always spread like crazy. If this dies down, when it makes its return the next year, the first handful of people won't know they have it, and they'll start the dominoes. Just live your life, wear a mask in crowded places, and practice physical distancing. (Statistically better than social distancing)
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

...impossible to contain if you refuse to mandate a mask requirement, allow spaces to where social distancing is impossible to reopen, etc.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldJames: When most people don't have any symptoms, it will always spread like crazy


Offer not applicable in civilized countries.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Mystery" how it spread from continent to continent?!
Yeah, right.
Chemtrails, baby.


I was told it was the millimeter wave scanners that TSA installed in the airports. It was the pilot program for 5g.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was told we are all going to get it eventually. I don't accept that.

/avid hermit with internet connection
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We've been slow on everything in the United States," Topol said. "And I have to say it's shameful."

Can confirm.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why is asymptomatic infection 'shocking' to these people? This is as old as time itself. We KNOW disease can be carried asymptomatically - do the words Typhoid Mary ring any bells?

We had a woman who outwardly appeared to be healthy, but continued to be a super-spreader of Typhoid for the rest of her natural life. So much she was eventually placed in forced Quarantine on one of the islands off of NYC.

This isn't new data. This is also why Quarantine works with this disease. Doesn't matter if you're asymptomatic. Lock everyone down for four months, and the disease cannot spread.
 
