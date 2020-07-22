 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Turns out the actual effect of the pandemic is closer to 180,000 lives lost   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But...but...it's just like the flu...
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mostly through mask poisoning, I assume.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yep. For decades the death rate has been very predictable and corresponded to the birth rate.  So every death beyond the predicted rate is likely attributed to COVID.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Normal year' - How many people wake up every morning, wondering how many people died the day before, or all year? Or even cared how many people died.

Before Covid hit, people read the obits in the paper to see if they know anyone who died, but they don't go checking national numbers.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The number is shocking but not at all surprising. They do not have to be COVID deaths though. How many people just were too scared to go to the ER for serious but very treatable events like a heart attack or even (not minimizing or comparing to by any means) the seasonal flu. The numbers are in flux all over the place over what exactly constitutes a COVID death whether it is Florida's high pneumonia death toll this year or New York (allegedly) testing every corpse and if test is positive then it is a COVID death.

We know people are dying daily. We know the disease is spreading. We know masks, social distancing, and enhanced sanitation slows the spread. All this other static confuses the basic truth that this disease is here and until a viable vaccine and treatment is developed it isn't going anywhere for awhile.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Earguy: Yep. For decades the death rate has been very predictable and corresponded to the birth rate.  So every death beyond the predicted rate is likely attributed to COVID.


How would you create a predictive model?  Would you compare the current rate against the average over the last 10? 20?, 30? years?  And by average would you choose the mean, median or mode?  After making this comparison how large of a difference would cause you concern? Do you believe you are capable of calculating a better predicted rate then all the statisticians employed by the CDC?  Are you a statistician?  Do you eat paste?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Vansthing: The number is shocking but not at all surprising. They do not have to be COVID deaths though. How many people just were too scared to go to the ER for serious but very treatable events like a heart attack or even (not minimizing or comparing to by any means) the seasonal flu. The numbers are in flux all over the place over what exactly constitutes a COVID death whether it is Florida's high pneumonia death toll this year or New York (allegedly) testing every corpse and if test is positive then it is a COVID death.

We know people are dying daily. We know the disease is spreading. We know masks, social distancing, and enhanced sanitation slows the spread. All this other static confuses the basic truth that this disease is here and until a viable vaccine and treatment is developed it isn't going anywhere for awhile.


When I was on inpatient service this April I definitely found that people were coming in sicker than usual, leading me to the same conclusion that patients with chronic (and otherwise I guess) illness would rather stay home and tough it out rather than come into a potential Covid hotspot.
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
180,000 lives lost *so far.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They thing to remember with this conversation is that a number of those deaths are people who died of something other than covid, but could not get the life savings hell they needed because of the pressure covid has placed on our healthcare systems.

And this is a very important thing to remember because that is the whole point of flatening the curve.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

blastoh: They thing to remember with this conversation is that a number of those deaths are people who died of something other than covid, but could not get the life savings hell they needed because of the pressure covid has placed on our healthcare systems.

And this is a very important thing to remember because that is the whole point of flatening the curve.


You said "covid" twice.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Vansthing: The number is shocking but not at all surprising. They do not have to be COVID deaths though. How many people just were too scared to go to the ER for serious but very treatable events like a heart attack or even (not minimizing or comparing to by any means) the seasonal flu. The numbers are in flux all over the place over what exactly constitutes a COVID death whether it is Florida's high pneumonia death toll this year or New York (allegedly) testing every corpse and if test is positive then it is a COVID death.

We know people are dying daily. We know the disease is spreading. We know masks, social distancing, and enhanced sanitation slows the spread. All this other static confuses the basic truth that this disease is here and until a viable vaccine and treatment is developed it isn't going anywhere for awhile.


When breaking the numbers down you could also find "missing" cases of more typical causes of death if the variance were significant.

If flu/pneumonia season was following a certain trend and then April 1st just stopped?  You'd see it.  Missing cancer or heart deaths (the usual #1 and #2) would be visible as well.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Vansthing: The number is shocking but not at all surprising. They do not have to be COVID deaths though. How many people just were too scared to go to the ER for serious but very treatable events like a heart attack or even (not minimizing or comparing to by any means) the seasonal flu. The numbers are in flux all over the place over what exactly constitutes a COVID death whether it is Florida's high pneumonia death toll this year or New York (allegedly) testing every corpse and if test is positive then it is a COVID death.

We know people are dying daily. We know the disease is spreading. We know masks, social distancing, and enhanced sanitation slows the spread. All this other static confuses the basic truth that this disease is here and until a viable vaccine and treatment is developed it isn't going anywhere for awhile.

When breaking the numbers down you could also find "missing" cases of more typical causes of death if the variance were significant.

If flu/pneumonia season was following a certain trend and then April 1st just stopped?  You'd see it.  Missing cancer or heart deaths (the usual #1 and #2) would be visible as well.


You could and a statistician would be able to explain all that out (I DO understand the variables you listed and how to interpret large amounts of data). Not disputing that the numbers of reported deaths could have a margin of error in the US by tens of thousands. Merely pointing out that without having that full understanding- it does not matter. These types of alarmist headlines are confusing to most and making either a panic or contributing to a lack of concern because I heard this one guy that was killed in a motorcycle accident was counted as a COVID death so this is all a hoax. Reporting should stick to prevention and eliminating the thought that "this will be over soon". Viable vaccine and/or effective treatment that is it, the only way it goes "away".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about right
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I agree that this is a much better number to look at. But it still seems too low. How many less traffic deaths? Things like that will skew the numbers.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Turns out the actual effect of the poor pandemic response is closer to 180,000 lives lost.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mooammar Al-Cowddafi: Turns out the actual effect of the poor pandemic response is closer to 180,000 lives lost.


Or as I call it, the Trump Death Clock.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stay out of Oregon. We have dead people everywhere. It's hell there. Stay in Texas.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
180K dead, but not me!  Yahtzee, libs!!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vansthing: The number is shocking but not at all surprising. They do not have to be COVID deaths though. How many people just were too scared to go to the ER for serious but very treatable events like a heart attack or even (not minimizing or comparing to by any means) the seasonal flu. The numbers are in flux all over the place over what exactly constitutes a COVID death whether it is Florida's high pneumonia death toll this year or New York (allegedly) testing every corpse and if test is positive then it is a COVID death.

We know people are dying daily. We know the disease is spreading. We know masks, social distancing, and enhanced sanitation slows the spread. All this other static confuses the basic truth that this disease is here and until a viable vaccine and treatment is developed it isn't going anywhere for awhile.


That sound pretty covid-related to me. Not as a direct result of the infection, but as an indirect result of a society seemingly unwilling to do the right thing right from the beginning to prevent such a situation. Knock-on effect cost in lives.

Like the thanos snap in Infinity War. Half of sentient life instantly dusted, but how many more people died when pilots vanished and planes crashed, all sorts of high speed ground vehicles suddenly became driverless. Surgeries with the surgeon dusting mid critical cut.

None of the deaths from dusting but as a direct result of the occurrence.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not Fark, it's twitter.com
 
