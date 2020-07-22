 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   Here's a first hand report from COVID-19 healthcare workers on the front lines in McAllen, Texas, where they're running death panels and feeding patients to the ants   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You remember those imagined  death panels that those democrats were going to set up?
Well guess what? They're here. Brought to you by your republican governor and your own obstinate stupidity.

To bad you had to infect those of us willing to use (not so) common sense and who listen to the experts and take that advice seriously.

trump don't care about you and jesus has answered your prayers with a resounding NO.

You'll figure it out, eventually because you will be forced too. It will just be to late to avoid the needless mass suffering and death.

Bootstraps and refrigerated trailers, your going to need 'em.
You can bask in the memory of the days when you had the luxury of burying the dead by hand.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

This alone is MAJOR violation that would bring the EH&S down on us immediately and with good cause. Even empty there's enough pressure to cause major injury or death if even one falls over and breaks the stem, let alone that huge pile. JCAHO needs to come down on these assholes hard.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iamos: [pbs.twimg.com image 773x1200]
This alone is MAJOR violation that would bring the EH&S down on us immediately and with good cause. Even empty there's enough pressure to cause major injury or death if even one falls over and breaks the stem, let alone that huge pile. JCAHO needs to come down on these assholes hard.


One of these days theres gonna be an accident and shiat gonna blow up and people are gonna die.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Iamos: [pbs.twimg.com image 773x1200]
This alone is MAJOR violation that would bring the EH&S down on us immediately and with good cause. Even empty there's enough pressure to cause major injury or death if even one falls over and breaks the stem, let alone that huge pile. JCAHO needs to come down on these assholes hard.

One of these days theres gonna be an accident and shiat gonna blow up and people are gonna die.


You're going to give trump an idea to keep Covid death numbers down.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blender61: You remember those imagined  death panels that those democrats were going to set up?
Well guess what? They're here. Brought to you by your republican governor and your own obstinate stupidity.

To bad you had to infect those of us willing to use (not so) common sense and who listen to the experts and take that advice seriously.

trump don't care about you and jesus has answered your prayers with a resounding NO.

You'll figure it out, eventually because you will be forced too. It will just be to late to avoid the needless mass suffering and death.

Bootstraps and refrigerated trailers, your going to need 'em.
You can bask in the memory of the days when you had the luxury of burying the dead by hand.


Republicans envision their opposition has motives worse than their own and contrary to their well-being. They're okay with screwing others over, but are terrified when the other side gets in power it'll be them treated as badly as they want others to be.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JFC
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this broke me. i just f*cking can't
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

psykick dancehall: this broke me. i just f*cking can't


Yeah
 
Unremarkable Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is one of the worst things I have read.   I cannot express in words how angry and hopeless this makes me.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was some evil shiat.. and if you manage to survive there you still get sent a bill.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Iamos: [pbs.twimg.com image 773x1200]
This alone is MAJOR violation that would bring the EH&S down on us immediately and with good cause. Even empty there's enough pressure to cause major injury or death if even one falls over and breaks the stem, let alone that huge pile. JCAHO needs to come down on these assholes hard.


Who is 'the asshole' in this story?
 
Dripdry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The CEO's daughter works for Trump and Kavanaugh.
Who do you think that CEO knows? Hm?

A vote for Trump is a vote for your body decomposing in the sun while ants crawl on you to feast on your tasty bits. For an extra fraction of a cent of profit. That's what you're worth to them.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We told you farks to wear masks.

Now, after finally flattening the curve where we live, the NY / NJ have to take the blowback from your twisted form of "patriotism".

Stupid farking hick ass farking red necks.
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blender61: You remember those imagined  death panels that those democrats were going to set up?
Well guess what? They're here. Brought to you by your republican governor and your own obstinate stupidity.

To bad you had to infect those of us willing to use (not so) common sense and who listen to the experts and take that advice seriously.

trump don't care about you and jesus has answered your prayers with a resounding NO.

You'll figure it out, eventually because you will be forced too. It will just be to late to avoid the needless mass suffering and death.

Bootstraps and refrigerated trailers, your going to need 'em.
You can bask in the memory of the days when you had the luxury of burying the dead by hand.


I was with you until the fourth paragraph. They'll go to their graves refusing to accept reality. "This is...Obama's fault...somehow. Arrrrgh!"
 
