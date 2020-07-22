 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   The covidiots and maskholes are trashing our National Parks   (time.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, National Park Service, park serves, Glacier National Park, national parks, park's condition, state parks, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Santa Paula Canyon  
•       •       •

1462 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ya know, the CCC built a lot of the infrastructure at National parks during the Great Depression.

I'd like to think we could do it again, but I suspect 'Muricans are just too pig ignorant these days to do something so obvious and useful.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoot 'em. The coyotes will take care of the bodies.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Ya know, the CCC built a lot of the infrastructure at National parks during the Great Depression.

I'd like to think we could do it again, but I suspect 'Muricans are just too pig ignorant these days to do something so obvious and useful.


I thought the recession of 2008 was an opportunity to do the same but nope
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also I figure that any park I know of has all facilities like restrooms closed , it stands to reason that folks are gonna pee n poo in the woods
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can't tell you how much pee and feces were littered along the trail,"

You could estimate, jeez!

/slowly unzips pants
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Ya know, the CCC built a lot of the infrastructure at National parks during the Great Depression.

I'd like to think we could do it again, but I suspect 'Muricans are just too pig ignorant these days to do something so obvious and useful.


To get the bureaucratic blessing that would be required by the EPA, BLM, Parks and other agencies in the mix would take 5-10 years to procure.

The days of just 'doing' stuff that seems rational are long gone.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "I can't tell you how much pee and feces were littered along the trail,"

You could estimate, jeez!

/slowly unzips pants


Simpsons House smells like fecies.
Youtube 2seGFgQJiXk
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Also I figure that any park I know of has all facilities like restrooms closed , it stands to reason that folks are gonna pee n poo in the woods


They did it all the time before the pandemic.  In the state parks around here that have camping facilities with showers... people shiat in the showers all the time and leave their mess for park staff to clean up.  They shiat along the trails and don't even bury it and their toilet paper.

We expect more of dog owners than we do of just humans.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep missing out on timed entry slots. 75% out of state? I guess I'm glad, because if I go up there and see trash, I'm going to be very sad.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always carry a 4 inch trenching shovel with a roll of tp on the handle. it's called mountain money, cause all the wealth in the world wont buy you a place to poo...
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just national parks. The local county and municipal parks are getting overcrowded and trashed too.  At least one local park here was closed because of the crowds and their refusal to social distance.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just state and national parks that are being trashed.  Our city parks are becoming dumps.  The White Claw cans multiply overnight.  It's depressing.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, everyone?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dwrash: Glockenspiel Hero: Ya know, the CCC built a lot of the infrastructure at National parks during the Great Depression.

I'd like to think we could do it again, but I suspect 'Muricans are just too pig ignorant these days to do something so obvious and useful.

To get the bureaucratic blessing that would be required by the EPA, BLM, Parks and other agencies in the mix would take 5-10 years to procure.

The days of just 'doing' stuff that seems rational are long gone.


What is the thing that makes sense, that we should just be doing, that the mean old EPA won't let you do?
Post the list here.
Remember the various agencies that run the parks do stuff to improve them constantly.
But go ahead and tell us.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"A caucasian man from Tennessee came onto the reservation and told my nephews, 'Get those effing masks off! What's wrong with you?' People are openly racist, even in front of my children."

Ignorant motherf*cker, the balls on these people. You come onto someone else's land and swear at them for not being plague rats.

I hope the farker was thrown off the res.

And/or a cliff.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is one of those few times where I regret reading the article. The soullessness that article communicated...

I'm going to go get a drink. When that one disappears, I'm going to get another one to go check on it. When that one doesn't come back, I'm going to arrange a search party, and they're going after them. If I'm lucky, I'll never hear from any of them again and the resulting distraction will make me forget about this article.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What is the thing that makes sense, that we should just be doing, that the mean old EPA won't let you do?
Post the list here.
Remember the various agencies that run the parks do stuff to improve them constantly.
But go ahead and tell us.


Pretty much any land disturbance these days takes a multitude of studies.  It could require

a.) An archaeological study to determine whether or not it will disturb any native american artifacts.
b.) Wildlife impact study based on any endangered species that might exist in the area.
c.) It must be ADA compliant.. as all new construction or renovation of public facilities must be.
e.) If its near a stream that is considered to be a "water of the United States" it will require an Army Corp of Engineers review and permit (6 month backlog at the moment and they use every minute of it).
f.) If it involves roads and sidewalks it will require engineering and the proper reviews.
g.) All the old stuff needs to be tested for lead and other carcinogenic materials and must be remediated prior to the start of any new disturbance.  (lead paint is prevalent in our national parks from back in the 30's)
.
.
.
.
.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: This is one of those few times where I regret reading the article. The soullessness that article communicated...

I'm going to go get a drink. When that one disappears, I'm going to get another one to go check on it. When that one doesn't come back, I'm going to arrange a search party, and they're going after them. If I'm lucky, I'll never hear from any of them again and the resulting distraction will make me forget about this article.


I understood that reference, and you can just call my body "The Bermuda Triangle" these days.

Now, where'd I put that aircraft carrier...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: This is one of those few times where I regret reading the article. The soullessness that article communicated...

I'm going to go get a drink. When that one disappears, I'm going to get another one to go check on it. When that one doesn't come back, I'm going to arrange a search party, and they're going after them. If I'm lucky, I'll never hear from any of them again and the resulting distraction will make me forget about this article.


Yeah, this is one of the reasons I think America is just fundamentally broken beyond repair

America is a truly gorgeous country.  Go just about anywhere in the US and you'll find some amazing places with great scenery, interesting wildlife, etc etc.   The National Park system is a jewel- you could spend a lifetime visiting them and not see everything there is to see.  The parks draw people not just from the US but from around the world to marvel at this country.

And it's full of dipshiats who fill them with trash because they just don't farking care.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inner ted: I thought the recession of 2008 was an opportunity to do the same but nope


If only the Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate along with the White House for two years and could have done something about it...

They'll save us this time. They swear.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FormlessOne: This is one of those few times where I regret reading the article. The soullessness that article communicated...

I'm going to go get a drink. When that one disappears, I'm going to get another one to go check on it. When that one doesn't come back, I'm going to arrange a search party, and they're going after them. If I'm lucky, I'll never hear from any of them again and the resulting distraction will make me forget about this article.

Yeah, this is one of the reasons I think America is just fundamentally broken beyond repair

America is a truly gorgeous country.  Go just about anywhere in the US and you'll find some amazing places with great scenery, interesting wildlife, etc etc.   The National Park system is a jewel- you could spend a lifetime visiting them and not see everything there is to see.  The parks draw people not just from the US but from around the world to marvel at this country.

And it's full of dipshiats who fill them with trash because they just don't farking care.


You should see the trash heap that is the American side of Niagara Falls these days.  The wife and I got married there in 08 and went back in 18 for our tenth anniversary and its been decimated.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tony Evers had to shut down Wisconsin State Parks after he provided free access during limited opening because, SURVEY SAYS!, people were being idiotic arseholes. They had to wait tI reopen them with farking cops around because of all the idiocy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know what, let's just go ahead and let COVID kill them all.
 
XSLUMLORDX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sewing chaos? SEWING CHAOS!?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.