 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Bill Gates says that if he can't get his satanic 666 devil-chip inside of your Christian body on the first try, he'll dig and stab and poke you again and again until you take the Mark of the Beast and worship his dark lord forever   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, Vaccination, founder Bill Gates, doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine, Johns Hopkins University, Vaccine  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 1:17 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it means I can go to Spain, count me in.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bill Gates is an anagram for 'antichrist'. True story.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The injected microchip will crash after 49.7 days, so a second stab must be scheduled before then to push its little ctrl-alt-del buttons.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If we let Bill Gates get away with this madness he'll have enough money to cure even more diseases.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why the fark should I trust the guy that created Microsoft Vista? Because he's rich?

Honest question.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skatedrifter: Why the fark should I trust the guy that created Microsoft Vista? Because he's rich?

Honest question.


You are gonna skip Windows ME and put your hate on Vista?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if there's anyone familiar with constant anti-virus updates it's Gates and Microsoft.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: skatedrifter: Why the fark should I trust the guy that created Microsoft Vista? Because he's rich?

Honest question.

You are gonna skip Windows ME and put your hate on Vista?


Vista laid the groundwork for Windows 7. So there's that, I guess.
 
jekfark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Why the fark should I trust the guy that created Microsoft Vista? Because he's rich?

Honest question.


Did you forget about Microsoft
ME?
 
jekfark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I knew it! Conspiracy theory proved!
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, but I don't agree with the automatic update policy.
/my body, etc.
//my pc, too, ya bastard.
///stop breaking everything with your farking updates!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well you do know that he secretly developed COVID-19 in the first place, spreading it through Starbucks coffee, don't you?
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You think that's bad? Wait until they start hitting you with the DLC costs.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Well you do know that he secretly developed COVID-19 in the first place, spreading it through Starbucks coffee, don't you?


Howard Schultz is no good.
 
camarugala
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So like a tattoo then?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it means getting back to some semblance of normalcy...count me in!
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're worried about Microsoft wear a mask. It can help defeat the facial recognition software.
 
yms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

davidphogan: If you're worried about Microsoft wear a mask. It can help defeat the facial recognition software.


It's the fecal recognition I'm worried about in these new 5G toilets.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

culebra: You think that's bad? Wait until they start hitting you with the DLC costs.


The real money's in subscription fees.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yms: davidphogan: If you're worried about Microsoft wear a mask. It can help defeat the facial recognition software.

It's the fecal recognition I'm worried about in these new 5G toilets.


The food you ate already had enough 5G chips it doesn't matter.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes we should dial back the sarcasm injector.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That was quite the article. Such adoration!

The media sure love stroking this guy's freckled cock.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.