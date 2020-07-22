 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Big, tough Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti, who lowered masks of protesters to douse them with pepper spray as they knelt during a police brutality protest will be charged. It's a start   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nyseattitude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope they charge him with this at top speed

bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Police Unions got us here. Time to dismantle them. Teachers Unions too.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Government is good, altruistic. Police are an extension of government. Therefore police are good, altruistic.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Police Unions got us here. Time to dismantle them. Teachers Unions too.


Teachers Unions don't defend people who kill or assault you.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yup. Bet he's looking at a stern talking to and a week or two of paid leave, all to be taken off his record after a lawsuit.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Government is good, altruistic. Police are an extension of government. Therefore police are good, altruistic.


Corporations are benevolent. Corporate control of government is fascism. Therefore fascism is good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, I hope this shiat bag coward googles his own name and finds out he's not a blue line hero like he thinks he is.
*waves at the piggy*
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless it's charged with 50,000 volts - repeatedly - I'm not impressed.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police = scum
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Police Unions got us here. Time to dismantle them. Teachers Unions too.


NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yahoo comments have been disabled as well. Is this the beginning?

/*snk*
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But simple assault? How bout malicious wounding?
 
