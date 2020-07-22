 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Perhaps allowing a mandated reporter to do their duty could prevent your school from a few lawsuits. Just sayin'   (wjactv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's gonna be a big win. Now how about some criminal charges for false reports?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: That's gonna be a big win.


Yep. Really shiatty police work, or lack of work.

edmo: Now how about some criminal charges for false reports?


At least against Hoover and Letcher. They're the ones who "positively" identified him as the caller. Oettinger  just told him his internship was terminated.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following Vinosky's arrest, the Hollidaysburg Area School District released a message to parents identifying him as the person who made the threatening phone calls.

State police also sent out a media release to local news outlets identifying Vinosky, the lawsuit says.

Yeah. That cheque is going to have lots of zeroes in it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think he'd also have a case for the retaliatory firing after he reported. There must be laws against that.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For whatever reason they really did not like that guy and obviously heard what they wanted to hear in those messages.
 
shaggai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like a big stretch for Mr. Fantastic.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So one department makes an arrest for a crime that occurred in another department's jurisdiction and doesn't bother to notify the other jurisdiction or the school where the crime occurred.

From another source:  "Currently, the Allegheny Township Police force has 9 full-time officers and one full-time administrative staff member, Terri Walter."

I wonder if one of them is named Barney.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about the brown dirt cowboy?
 
Birnone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The lawsuit says defendants Maureen Letcher and Hoover listened to the messages and told police they were "positive" the voice in the messages belonged to Vinosky

If I was on a jury and this was what started the whole thing, I'd vote for the plaintiff. How can you be positive if it's just a voice? The most I'd say in their position is 'It sounds like him but who knows?'. The only way I'd feel comfortable saying I was positive it was him was if I was standing there next to him when he made the call and I saw him do it.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Birnone: The lawsuit says defendants Maureen Letcher and Hoover listened to the messages and told police they were "positive" the voice in the messages belonged to Vinosky

If I was on a jury and this was what started the whole thing, I'd vote for the plaintiff. How can you be positive if it's just a voice? The most I'd say in their position is 'It sounds like him but who knows?'. The only way I'd feel comfortable saying I was positive it was him was if I was standing there next to him when he made the call and I saw him do it.


Sounds like they didn't like the guy at all...Hully Hoover seems to have particularly had it in for him...or she's just a lunatic, which is also possible.

Hully Hoover...
https://www.tigerwires.com/Page/1172

Also, she's in this story about halfway down...
https://radio.wpsu.org/post/school-sa​f​ety-central-pa-schools-increasingly-pr​ioritize-mental-wellbeing-0

Make of that what you will.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'd think he'd also have a case for the retaliatory firing after he reported. There must be laws against that.


I just took my yearly required mandated reporter on-line training. In my state the fine for interfering with an attempt to make a report is $5000, which seems a bit low.  Mandated reporters are absolutely required to report to law enforcement or other authority (CPS) any suspicion of child abuse/neglect, to always err on the side of caution, and they are protected from any liability should the report be unfounded as long as the report was made in good faith.  The penalty for not reporting is $1000 fine and/or a year in jail. So, yeah, it royally sucks that this new teacher was dragged through shiat like this for trying to do the right thing... it makes me wonder what the nature of the report was that he made and if it involved an accusation against a staff member and the school was trying to find a way to squash an embarrassing scandal.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Birnone: The lawsuit says defendants Maureen Letcher and Hoover listened to the messages and told police they were "positive" the voice in the messages belonged to Vinosky

If I was on a jury and this was what started the whole thing, I'd vote for the plaintiff. How can you be positive if it's just a voice? The most I'd say in their position is 'It sounds like him but who knows?'. The only way I'd feel comfortable saying I was positive it was him was if I was standing there next to him when he made the call and I saw him do it.


Exactly.

As someone who uses both radio and phone communication methods at work throughout my entire shift I agree with you fully.

There are times when different people sound exactly the same at times, but to go back to my point about them hearing what they want to hear. I can't tell you how many times I expected the usual person for that day and shift to be on the other end of the phone and swear it was them just to be corrected after greeting them.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: Birnone: The lawsuit says defendants Maureen Letcher and Hoover listened to the messages and told police they were "positive" the voice in the messages belonged to Vinosky

If I was on a jury and this was what started the whole thing, I'd vote for the plaintiff. How can you be positive if it's just a voice? The most I'd say in their position is 'It sounds like him but who knows?'. The only way I'd feel comfortable saying I was positive it was him was if I was standing there next to him when he made the call and I saw him do it.

Sounds like they didn't like the guy at all...Hully Hoover seems to have particularly had it in for him...or she's just a lunatic, which is also possible.

Hully Hoover...
https://www.tigerwires.com/Page/1172

Also, she's in this story about halfway down...
https://radio.wpsu.org/post/school-saf​ety-central-pa-schools-increasingly-pr​ioritize-mental-wellbeing-0

Make of that what you will.


Guidance counselors are just HR for high schools.  If they can minimize your issues until after you leave their facility, they've done a good job.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I figure good odds that the actual culprit had a connection with the folks making the positive ID on the wrong man.
 
