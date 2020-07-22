 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Well the FDA now says there are at least 75 brands of hand sanitizer that can hurt or kill you   (nbcnews.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Especially if you drop a pallet of them on your head.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No shiat.. just like prolonged mask use is going to cause all sorts of respiratory issues in 5 years or so.

/Wear a mask when you go out and are within 6 feet of others.
//try not to go out at all.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everclear. Aloe. Tea tree oil.

Live it. Learn it. Love it.

Smells amazing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not surprised people are making cheap knockoffs. Sad, but not surprised.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All of that list of 75 was from Mexico. 35 were from one company.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dwrash: prolonged mask use is going to cause all sorts of respiratory issues in 5 years or so



Especially for people like me who've vowed never to wash their mask.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Which is why I used to only use fuming nitric acid on my hands. When I had hands. A Pyrrhic victory perhaps, but I taught those bastard germs a lesson they won't forget!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Had a chemistry teacher who told us that ingesting a minute quantity of methanol will make you blind and ingesting a small quantity will kill you.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Had a chemistry teacher who told us that ingesting a minute quantity of methanol will make you blind and ingesting a small quantity will kill you.


Yep. Methanol bad. Ethanol good. Relatively.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not Hello Kitty!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?


I've heard the ethyl alcohol stuff smells terrible, and most of the cheap shiat that's available is just that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?


Are we supposed to know what "liquid ass" smells like?
 
aba
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Farkenhostile: I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?

Are we supposed to know what "liquid ass" smells like?


Ass?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Farkenhostile: I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?

I've heard the ethyl alcohol stuff smells terrible, and most of the cheap shiat that's available is just that.


That's just your opinion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clownass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Farkenhostile: I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?


Heh, the prank worked
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aba: Russ1642: Farkenhostile: I haven't been using hand sanitizer but I bought a bottle at the store and it smells like that liquid a$$ stuff and the lid was loose when I got it home. Maybe the alcohol evaporated or something?

Are we supposed to know what "liquid ass" smells like?

Ass?


It must smell pretty bad. It's not that cheap ass stuff, it's the expensive liquid a$$.
 
