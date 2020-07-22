 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Protip: If you're a fugitive and are running from US Marshals, you may want to think twice about taking a nap on someone's front porch   (apnews.com) divider line
4
    More: PSA, United States Marshals Service, arrest warrants, U.S. Marshals Service, John Cathcart, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Marshal, Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White, fugitive of the week  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well they'd find me right away if I slept in a gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse or doghouse. The porch is about all that's left.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have slept under a pile of leaves and dreamed about making out with Sela Ward.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.