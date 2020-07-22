 Skip to content
 
(Radio.com)   George Floyd murderer charged with tax fraud and under-reporting income. Bet he wishes he could get his hands on a couple of those counterfeit $20 bills now   (wccoradio.radio.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So can we stand on HIS neck?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good. Make an example of him.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They charge him with voter fraud for living in Minnesota and voting in Florida yet?  This guy just racking up the charges.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's actually lucky he's in custody.  This man is a piece of farking garbage.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He really thought he was above the law.

Well, actually, he was. Now he isn't.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: He really thought he was above the law.

Well, actually, he was. Now he isn't.


Killing a black man? Meh

Cheating the IRS? May god have mercy on your soul
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.


Is that the gambit? The divorce is just an asset transfer?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.


That was never why she left him.

You really think a guy that stood on another man's neck for 9 minutes because he felt emasculated is somehow a good guy at home?

No. That dude hit his wife.

After he murdered a dude and he got locked up for murder, she felt safe enough to leave him.

I absolutely guarantee she thought if she left him, he'd come after her or have his buddies on the force come after her. Once all that became a dead issue... divorce.

I'm going to make a guess and say we'll hear plenty of what he did at home when her council says he ran the household books, filled out her Florida ballot, eyc etc and she was afraid of him, and here's 15 examples with pictures of when he beat her up.

Step back from the conspiracy theory or maybe just elaborate explanation and ask yourself... what woman is gonna go to the mat for a dude like that? Little racist simp ass biatch with little spindly arms and the scowl of a psycho.

She only married him to get a green card, and only stayed because she was afraid.

You guys gotta at-ease that whole nonsense idea that EVERY wife is a ride-or-die wife.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.

Is that the gambit? The divorce is just an asset transfer?


It's a lame theory by people that over think everything based on the faulty notion that EVERY wife is gung-ho to spend life in prison and/or poverty in order to protect the "assets" of a civil servant because thats the ONLY explanation for why a woman would leave a simp-ass small-dicked erratic, aggressive violent, racist psycho who has just been charged with murder.

Because there's ZERO possibility that he was as big of a scumbag to his wife at home as he was in uniform.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Three Crooked Squirrels: thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.

Is that the gambit? The divorce is just an asset transfer?

It's a lame theory by people that over think everything based on the faulty notion that EVERY wife is gung-ho to spend life in prison and/or poverty in order to protect the "assets" of a civil servant because thats the ONLY explanation for why a woman would leave a simp-ass small-dicked erratic, aggressive violent, racist psycho who has just been charged with murder.

Because there's ZERO possibility that he was as big of a scumbag to his wife at home as he was in uniform.


OK, then
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.

Is that the gambit? The divorce is just an asset transfer?


Yes

Derek Chauvin's wife files to change her last name, probably to Baskin
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.

That was never why she left him.

You really think a guy that stood on another man's neck for 9 minutes because he felt emasculated is somehow a good guy at home?

No. That dude hit his wife.

After he murdered a dude and he got locked up for murder, she felt safe enough to leave him.

I absolutely guarantee she thought if she left him, he'd come after her or have his buddies on the force come after her. Once all that became a dead issue... divorce.

I'm going to make a guess and say we'll hear plenty of what he did at home when her council says he ran the household books, filled out her Florida ballot, eyc etc and she was afraid of him, and here's 15 examples with pictures of when he beat her up.

Step back from the conspiracy theory or maybe just elaborate explanation and ask yourself... what woman is gonna go to the mat for a dude like that? Little racist simp ass biatch with little spindly arms and the scowl of a psycho.

She only married him to get a green card, and only stayed because she was afraid.

You guys gotta at-ease that whole nonsense idea that EVERY wife is a ride-or-die wife.


You're really overthinking this, in my opinion. They were in together on tax fraud, they were in together on not losing assets due to lawsuits --- pretty easy to believe and contains far less speculation than your theory.

I guess we'll see what comes out eventually.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shouldn't we be getting a LAW AND ORDER! tweet right about now?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This guy's prison nickname is gonna be "Shank Magnet".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One bad cop down, tens of thousands to go.

I bet if you investigated every cop in the US, at least 50% would end up in prison for several crimes.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank you reality. Finally some good news.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.

That was never why she left him.

You really think a guy that stood on another man's neck for 9 minutes because he felt emasculated is somehow a good guy at home?

No. That dude hit his wife.

After he murdered a dude and he got locked up for murder, she felt safe enough to leave him.

I absolutely guarantee she thought if she left him, he'd come after her or have his buddies on the force come after her. Once all that became a dead issue... divorce.

I'm going to make a guess and say we'll hear plenty of what he did at home when her council says he ran the household books, filled out her Florida ballot, eyc etc and she was afraid of him, and here's 15 examples with pictures of when he beat her up.

Step back from the conspiracy theory or maybe just elaborate explanation and ask yourself... what woman is gonna go to the mat for a dude like that? Little racist simp ass biatch with little spindly arms and the scowl of a psycho.

She only married him to get a green card, and only stayed because she was afraid.

You guys gotta at-ease that whole nonsense idea that EVERY wife is a ride-or-die wife.


Pretty sure his wife didn't need to marry him to get a green card.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stupid, cop. Doesn't he know only uber wealthy people can lie to the IRS, state tax collectors and banks for decades and never face a criminal charge?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thorpe: You're really overthinking this, in my opinion. They were in together on tax fraud, they were in together on not losing assets due to lawsuits --- pretty easy to believe and contains far less speculation than your theory.

I guess we'll see what comes out eventually.


Because there's literally NO other explanation, right?

How much do you think that dude made and what assets does he have?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weird to see a cop break the law in so many ways. Usually they're so upstanding.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One bad apple - LOL. Good apples get fired and harassed for whistle blowing. Law enforcement in the United States needs a wholesale overhaul.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.


Wait is he a sovereign citizen?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: thorpe: You're really overthinking this, in my opinion. They were in together on tax fraud, they were in together on not losing assets due to lawsuits --- pretty easy to believe and contains far less speculation than your theory.

I guess we'll see what comes out eventually.

Because there's literally NO other explanation, right?


I disagree with you about something we're both speculating on and you're trying to prove you're right.
Your explanation isn't the only possible one. Neither is mine. Not sure why you're so worked up about it.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

orangehat: Pretty sure his wife didn't need to marry him to get a green card.


How do you figure? I read she was an immigrant from Thailand. That's one of the few things that make sense and explain why any woman would marry him.


But let me get this straight here. All of you guys in this thread are going with the idea that:

1) He was wealthy enough to have assets worth protecting. (haha)
2) His wife is 100% ride-or-die for him and will risk anything to protect him.
3) At home he was Ward Cleaver even though when he went to work he was an abusive, aggressive, erratic, violent, racist psycho.


My idea is VERY simple. He was as the same violent, racist, aggressive asshole at home as the guy we saw when he murdered a dude on tv and that's why his wife left him.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you read the official transcript of the incident you kind of come away with the feeling that George was already dying in the car before the police pulled him over.  George was pretty incoherent from the start and even the girl in the car told him to stop resisting and called to get a ride because things weren't going well.  He refused to get in the back of the cop car because he said he was claustrophobic, yet the officer had just got him out of his own car.

George might be alive though of the ambulance hadn't gone to the wrong address.

And no, putting his knee on Georges neck like that for so long is not ok and he should get permanently suspended from ever being a policemen ever again.

But he and the other officers are going to walk on this and the riots are going to be horrible.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: orangehat: Pretty sure his wife didn't need to marry him to get a green card.

How do you figure? I read she was an immigrant from Thailand. That's one of the few things that make sense and explain why any woman would marry him.


But let me get this straight here. All of you guys in this thread are going with the idea that:

1) He was wealthy enough to have assets worth protecting. (haha)
2) His wife is 100% ride-or-die for him and will risk anything to protect him.
3) At home he was Ward Cleaver even though when he went to work he was an abusive, aggressive, erratic, violent, racist psycho.


My idea is VERY simple. He was as the same violent, racist, aggressive asshole at home as the guy we saw when he murdered a dude on tv and that's why his wife left him.


I read a while back she was a Hmong refugee and was working at a hospital when they meet.

As for his money, he probably racked up overtime and probably put that he probably wasn't paying state taxes.  Pretty sure the IRS doesn't charge people in county court.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thorpe: Cubansaltyballs: thorpe: You're really overthinking this, in my opinion. They were in together on tax fraud, they were in together on not losing assets due to lawsuits --- pretty easy to believe and contains far less speculation than your theory.

I guess we'll see what comes out eventually.

Because there's literally NO other explanation, right?

I disagree with you about something we're both speculating on and you're trying to prove you're right.
Your explanation isn't the only possible one. Neither is mine. Not sure why you're so worked up about it.


Because it sounds like you are spreading blame to his wife in order to give the guy some cover about what a rotten sack of crap human being he actually was.

It feels like you're telling us he have been merely a bad cop or did something wrong in uniform. You don't believe he was an *actual* bad guy.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

orangehat: I read a while back she was a Hmong refugee and was working at a hospital when they meet.

As for his money, he probably racked up overtime and probably put that he probably wasn't paying state taxes. Pretty sure the IRS doesn't charge people in county court.



Dude didn't have millions. I'd be surprised if their net-worth topped $200k. That might sound like a lot, but there's no way anyone could actually shield that much without actually spending that much.

If dude was worth $10m, it might make sense to try and shield it. They'd spend $500k-$1m to maybe actually accomplish that, but it'd be worth it.

Who are you people and what are your lives like that you think a Minneapolis cop has "assets" that are actually worth hiding?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.


What assets? He was pulling down a police officer's salary and had to take a second job doing weekend security for a nightclub.

Only assets he might have had were a house, and odds are his legal fees are going to take care of that.
A telling sign of how wealthy he's not is that he hasn't made bail yet.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: You guys gotta at-ease that whole nonsense idea that EVERY wife is a ride-or-die wife.


I love Mr. Tarrant deeply, but if I ever saw video of him taunting a helpless person while slowly killing them, it's game over and he can fark himself with a cactus.

My concern would be that I missed signs and might have prevented it.  I wouldn't waste tears on a sadistic murderer just because I was stupid/unfortunate enough to marry him.
 
RedHead87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The animal control officer for the department I left did (prob still does) something similar to what he did. She claimEs her vacation place in Rangley, ME as her residence for a large tax break, oneway it would be a 4 hour commute without traffic if anyone bothered to look at it vs her schedule.

I'm not sure why police don't get audited more with how much I'd roll my eyes over their evasion stories they'd all swap with one another.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Article with a little more detail but not much( yes it's TMZ). Apparently he and the wife made some incriminating comments in a jail phone call.  You'd think he would know better.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dwrash: If you read the official transcript of the incident you kind of come away with the feeling that George was already dying in the car before the police pulled him over.  George was pretty incoherent from the start and even the girl in the car told him to stop resisting and called to get a ride because things weren't going well.  He refused to get in the back of the cop car because he said he was claustrophobic, yet the officer had just got him out of his own car.

George might be alive though of the ambulance hadn't gone to the wrong address.

And no, putting his knee on Georges neck like that for so long is not ok and he should get permanently suspended from ever being a policemen ever again.

But he and the other officers are going to walk on this and the riots are going to be horrible.


You are disgusting.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: dwrash: If you read the official transcript of the incident you kind of come away with the feeling that George was already dying in the car before the police pulled him over.  George was pretty incoherent from the start and even the girl in the car told him to stop resisting and called to get a ride because things weren't going well.  He refused to get in the back of the cop car because he said he was claustrophobic, yet the officer had just got him out of his own car.

George might be alive though of the ambulance hadn't gone to the wrong address.

And no, putting his knee on Georges neck like that for so long is not ok and he should get permanently suspended from ever being a policemen ever again.

But he and the other officers are going to walk on this and the riots are going to be horrible.

You are disgusting.


No, I can read... would you like a link to the transcript?
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: orangehat: Pretty sure his wife didn't need to marry him to get a green card.

How do you figure? I read she was an immigrant from Thailand. That's one of the few things that make sense and explain why any woman would marry him.


But let me get this straight here. All of you guys in this thread are going with the idea that:

1) He was wealthy enough to have assets worth protecting. (haha)
2) His wife is 100% ride-or-die for him and will risk anything to protect him.
3) At home he was Ward Cleaver even though when he went to work he was an abusive, aggressive, erratic, violent, racist psycho.


My idea is VERY simple. He was as the same violent, racist, aggressive asshole at home as the guy we saw when he murdered a dude on tv and that's why his wife left him.


She was born in Laos. And was previously married to an abusive husband whom she left, according to this article:
https://www.masslive.com/news/2020/05​/​kellie-chauvin-wife-of-minneapolis-pol​ice-officer-derek-chauvin-charged-in-d​eath-of-george-floyd-files-for-divorce​.html
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.twincities.com/2020/07/09​/​george-floyd-transcript-read-it-in-ful​l-here/
 
Murkanen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: "According to the charges, the Chauvins failed to pay income taxes from 2016 through 2018, and underreported their income in 2014, 2015, and 2019. "

Looks like their plan of "give all assets to wife who divorces him in order to avoid him losing them while paying damages" isn't going to go so smoothly.


It was 50/50 on if it was that or him being a physically abusive monster and this being the first time she had a chance to get away without ending up on a missing person's poster.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dwrash: If you read the official transcript of the incident you kind of come away with the feeling that George was already dying in the car before the police pulled him over.  George was pretty incoherent from the start and even the girl in the car told him to stop resisting and called to get a ride because things weren't going well.  He refused to get in the back of the cop car because he said he was claustrophobic, yet the officer had just got him out of his own car.

George might be alive though of the ambulance hadn't gone to the wrong address.

And no, putting his knee on Georges neck like that for so long is not ok and he should get permanently suspended from ever being a policemen ever again.

But he and the other officers are going to walk on this and the riots are going to be horrible.


George didn't sign up for the circumstances. He may have backed into them, but he didn't want anything.

The cops? They signed up for this. And instead of figuring out how to descale and have a good rest of your night, they killed a guy.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: But let me get this straight here. All of you guys in this thread are going with the idea that:

1) He was wealthy enough to have assets worth protecting. (haha)
2) His wife is 100% ride-or-die for him and will risk anything to protect him.
3) At home he was Ward Cleaver even though when he went to work he was an abusive, aggressive, erratic, violent, racist psycho.


1. Even honest cops earn a farkload more than people on Fark like to pretend. And crooked ones can make many times that.

2 & 3. Stockholm syndrome. Most battered women never leave their partners. Plus if your husband is a cop who could have you jailed or deported, it's even worse.
 
