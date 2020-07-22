 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Hawaii: Whew, good thing there was no tsunami from that Alaska earthquake. 2020: Suckers, see you this weekend   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Trump: I'll save you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mods, this should go green.

/ suspiciously claims not to be subby
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forecast tonight is predicting lower intensity, maybe Evan a tropical storm, because it will be going over cooler water before reaching the islands. I've learned to be skeptical of intensity forecasts, high or low.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Forecast tonight is predicting lower intensity, maybe Evan a tropical storm, because it will be going over cooler water before reaching the islands. I've learned to be skeptical of intensity forecasts, high or low.


even. I can't even with this autocorrect.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this doesn't mess up my three hour tour I got planned
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I hope this doesn't mess up my three hour tour I got planned


A Three Hour Tour? A THREE HOUR TOUR?!??
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I hope this doesn't mess up my three hour tour I got planned


Make sure you bring a red head....  but thump the idiot over the head before you leave the dock.
 
don't understand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: Trump: I'll save you
[Fark user image image 425x348]


"Paper towels for everyone!"
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Strong Bad Email #55 - Cheat Talk
Youtube T8nXy7e3yNI
C
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See libs, its god punishing obama birthplace... the fake one you believe in, not the real one in kenya but still.

/take that libs
//libby libs
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I hope this doesn't mess up my three hour tour I got planned


That's your little buddy???


thoughtcatalog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a Hawaii resident, I always go with the Joint Typhoon Warning Center - https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.​h​tml

They put up a new graphic every 6 hours that's easy to read.  It shows the predicted track, strength and most importantly the closest point of approach - that's not easy to get from the NOAA graphic.

The latest one shows a CPA  of 53nm to Pearl Harbor at 1000Z on the 27th.  At that time the predicted strength should be 60kts of sustained winds - putting it into the tropical storm category.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tsunami rival
Roundtable Rival - Lindsey Stirling
Youtube jvipPYFebWc
 
ACCORDianate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well gosh dangit; the daughter lives Lower Puna on the Big Island... She had lava less than 100 yards from her place from the 2018 eruption. Hawaii sucks, for this reason and many others.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sending thoughts and prayers to the patriots hunkered down in Alabama. Hang tough guys, it's gonna get rough out there!
 
