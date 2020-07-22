 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Hale male bails off trail to scale Dragon's Tail, to no avail: starts to flail and wail, slips on shale; begins to sail, with sad end to tale   (krtv.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Glacier National Park, GREAT FALLS, Montana, news release, old man, Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lewis Range, rescue efforts  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best damn use of the Fail tag I've ever seen.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he got the picture
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sound like an Australian giving directions
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You lewd, crude, rude, bag of pre-chewed food dude!
Youtube -zeDMcXN25I
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a tree of shame also?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done , Subby. I hope you didn't strain anything important coming up with that headline.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading that headline made my head hurt.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both candidate right they're
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Well done , Subby. I hope you didn't strain anything important coming up with that headline.


No pain, no gain.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueBox: Does it have a tree of shame also?

[Fark user image 312x420]


The cliffs at the bottom of the peak are the tree of shame.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY! HOAE!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was artwork. Lovely headline subby.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not too often you see US2 show up on a Fark preview.

Our greatest road trip with the least amount of turns incorporated US2.  Just north of Spokane, WA at a family reunion took us a left turn, a right turn, a left trun, a right turn, and two more left turns to get into our driveway back in KY.

/of course there were several thousand miles between some of those turns...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vale male.
 
srb68
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
2nd time today I'm saying this on Fark.

It wasn't the fall that killed him.

It was the sudden stop at the end.


We going for a trifecta
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trek up/down/across scree without an ice axe.

Good way to learn how to cartwheel.
 
