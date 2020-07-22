 Skip to content
Little Green Men and other mercenaries expected to crash in Albuquerque this time, not Roswell
54
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't that many of them. Where does he imagine he'll get all these people to send to multiple cities?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: There aren't that many of them. Where does he imagine he'll get all these people to send to multiple cities?


Options:
1) He deputized Proud Boys / OathKeepers / 3%'ers
2) The ICE vigilante program was further along than we thought
3) They are Erik Prince's goons
4) All of the above.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Albuquerque you say?  They're ready!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why can't it be these green men?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

This is unjustified, and un-Constitutional.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It seems like he wants to beat up on the small guys. Please go to Chicago, Houston or Philadelphia like you promised.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.


Oregon and Illinois aren't anywhere near at risk of flipping. They were both 50+ for Hillary in 2016. They aren't even bothering to poll them in 2020.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey Trump...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Former resident of Albuquerque here
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.


He needs to drum up violence so he can justify martial law in the blue cities during the election.

Trump knows he's losing - And he has NO intention of leaving - and he'll burn America to stay.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.


Also cities where he's gotten in to public slap fights with elected officials.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dammit; 12 hours to Albuquerque. Well, LA is big and democratic and filled with brown people. I'm sure they'll add more stops on the Fascistapalooza Tour 2020.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We told you all this would happen. Do we still sound hysterical?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

This is unjustified, and un-Constitutional.


I thought the US constitution prevented federal authorities from landing an 'army' in a State. Just because they call themselves DHS, they are still a federal occupying military force. It feels like way overeach of his authority. Also, there must be a federal law he is violating because he is targeting 'Democratic' cities. Obvious political bias?
But hey, I'm Canadian, sorry.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That fat turd got biatchslapped out of Portland, so now he's going after softer cities.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they have to pull these operations within 100 miles of the border to use fed agents?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
farking operation farking legend?!

fark you you farking fat farks
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: We told you all this would happen. Do we still sound hysterical?


farkin this this thissity this.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well I certainly did nazi that coming.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

Unless they're going to stop vehicle and property theft, nobody is going to notice.

Come to Albuquerque for the green chile, stay because someone stole your car
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: edmo: There aren't that many of them. Where does he imagine he'll get all these people to send to multiple cities?

Options:
1) He deputized Proud Boys / OathKeepers / 3%'ers
2) The ICE vigilante program was further along than we thought
3) They are Erik Prince's goons
4) All of the above.


5) Fast-tracking people through FLETC
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: We told you all this would happen. Do we still sound hysterical?


Yep
 
eyeoftheaxis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BugsBunny - I Knew I Shoulda Taken That Left Turn At Albuquerque
Youtube Awu7g7eQbdc
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's going on in Albuquerque? I honestly haven't hear of any violence there.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oa330_man: federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

Unless they're going to stop vehicle and property theft, nobody is going to notice.

Come to Albuquerque for the green chile, stay because someone stole your car


Didn't the state try that last year, and pissed off a lot of people by making a lot of pot possession arrests?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Watch them make a wrong turn and end up being chased around the Arabian Desert by a guy named Hassan.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's actually called "Operation Legend"?

LOL, I guess that does sound more impressive than Operation Tiny Dick.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: whidbey: federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

This is unjustified, and un-Constitutional.

I thought the US constitution prevented federal authorities from landing an 'army' in a State. Just because they call themselves DHS, they are still a federal occupying military force. It feels like way overeach of his authority. Also, there must be a federal law he is violating because he is targeting 'Democratic' cities. Obvious political bias?
But hey, I'm Canadian, sorry.


The Department of Homeland Security was an insult when it was created under Bush.

Now we need a sunset clause.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Do they have to pull these operations within 100 miles of the border to use fed agents?


They do - and every international airport is a border.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: What's going on in Albuquerque? I honestly haven't hear of any violence there.


Exactly. This is another test. Will America take this fascist escalation?

Right wing stasi will be trying to disappear people all over America now.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: holdmybones: Do they have to pull these operations within 100 miles of the border to use fed agents?

They do - and every international airport is a border.


Ahhhh. I was wondering how that was working out in some of these places.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: What's going on in Albuquerque? I honestly haven't hear of any violence there.


setting up to ensure the wrong people can't vote.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: Don't Lag Me Bro: whidbey: federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

This is unjustified, and un-Constitutional.

I thought the US constitution prevented federal authorities from landing an 'army' in a State. Just because they call themselves DHS, they are still a federal occupying military force. It feels like way overeach of his authority. Also, there must be a federal law he is violating because he is targeting 'Democratic' cities. Obvious political bias?
But hey, I'm Canadian, sorry.

The Department of Homeland Security was an insult when it was created under Bush.

Now we need a sunset clause.


I think I recall the creating act expiring in March 2020.  Has it been reauthorized (not that anything matters anymore)?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oa330_man: federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

Unless they're going to stop vehicle and property theft, nobody is going to notice.

Come to Albuquerque for the green chile, stay because someone stole your car


Someone's car got jacked in the parking lot of my work not 3 weeks ago..

..on top of the thousands of vehicles stolen in ABQ since then..
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: What's going on in Albuquerque? I honestly haven't hear of any violence there.


The mayor tried to steal the Isotopes

the-mayor-of-albuquerque
Youtube zfTXQJbnXaM
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Multiple New Mexico elected officials have said they don't want federal agents to come to Albuquerque.

Multiple Arkansas elected officials said they didn't want feds to come to Little Rock in 1957 either.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Barr said 35 federal agents, including FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals and officers with Homeland Security, will be sent to Albuquerque for Operation Legend.

We reached out to Special Agent in Charge Barney Stinson, but our reporter was unable to get a word in edgewise.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: gilgigamesh: There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.

Also cities where he's gotten in to public slap fights with elected officials.


Yeah, knowing Trump it's probably something that petty.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: whidbey: federal agents will surge into several American cities including Albuquerque to help combat rising crime

This is unjustified, and un-Constitutional.

I thought the US constitution prevented federal authorities from landing an 'army' in a State. Just because they call themselves DHS, they are still a federal occupying military force. It feels like way overeach of his authority. Also, there must be a federal law he is violating because he is targeting 'Democratic' cities. Obvious political bias?
But hey, I'm Canadian, sorry.


No problem. You were working under the assumption that the US has a functional Constitution at present.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: El_Dan: gilgigamesh: There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.

Also cities where he's gotten in to public slap fights with elected officials.

Yeah, knowing Trump it's probably something that petty.


Probably? Like there's ANY question about it?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: El_Dan: gilgigamesh: There's a pattern here.  Portland.  Albuquerque.  Chicago.  Philadelphia.  Detroit.

The pattern isn't violent protests.  The pattern is cities located in states where the election result flips if the votes are suppressed there.

Also cities where he's gotten in to public slap fights with elected officials.

Yeah, knowing Trump it's probably something that petty.


Any attempt to tie this to a larger strategy is foolish. He's a petty asshole. End of line.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gestapo Trump
Youtube O5p0xBNOvPo
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Smoking GNU: We told you all this would happen. Do we still sound hysterical?

Yep


Why do you hate America?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Multiple New Mexico elected officials have said they don't want federal agents to come to Albuquerque.

Multiple Arkansas elected officials said they didn't want feds to come to Little Rock in 1957 either.


This is the stupidest farking thing you'll say for at least 30 seconds. You're sure to go dumber.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice when a farkie proves uncannily accurate...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: I thought the US constitution prevented federal authorities from landing an 'army' in a State. Just because they call themselves DHS, they are still a federal occupying military force. It feels like way overeach of his authority.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait, Did tRump correctly guess the number of molecules in Leonard Nimoy's butt?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Multiple New Mexico elected officials have said they don't want federal agents to come to Albuquerque.

Multiple Arkansas elected officials said they didn't want feds to come to Little Rock in 1957 either.


Ironically, the feds are the bad guys this time around.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: edmo: There aren't that many of them. Where does he imagine he'll get all these people to send to multiple cities?

Options:
1) He deputized Proud Boys / OathKeepers / 3%'ers
2) The ICE vigilante program was further along than we thought
3) They are Erik Prince's goons
4) All of the above.


Oh good, folks wouldn't feel the least bit guilty about shooting any of those pig farkers.
 
