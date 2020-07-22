 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Woman at Panera Bread: "You think that mask is going to protect you? You fart out your a** you can smell it out of your a**"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
93
    More: Facepalm  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why I go to Panera Bread...for the higher quality discourse.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, it's true that pants don't protect others from smelling farts (a gas), but they do protect others from being sprayed with sharts (fluids and similar particles), just as a mask doesn't protect others from exhaled CO2 (a gas) but does protect others from exhaled droplets (fluids and similar particles).

Second, since she apparently feels that farts are the same thing as sneezes and coughs, then I hope that whenever she farts in public, this stupid biatch at least has the common courtesy to fart into her elbow.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?


They make these plugs. I can't post them here without getting a timeout because the government doesn't want people knowing about them.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still. Their runny-egg breakfast sandwiches are a game-changer, anal vapors or not.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Karen believing farts are supposed to be wet because hers always are. I wonder if she is volunteering for a study. A group of people with covid drop trou and fart in her face and then she is tested to see if she got transmission from it.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet she hasn't even tried farting through an N95 before.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?


The government already requires you to wear pants, actually.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are just being obstinate. It's a cry for attention.

If you said no one can wear a mask, they'd be the first ones to tell you they will it's their "right" to wear one.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ma'am, your mask protects me from having to look at your ugly-ass face."

/rehyphenate as needed
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(checks location in TFA)

Chico, California

Sounds about right for Chico.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a mask that does that keeps out fart smells.  If I know I'm going to a place where this woman is farting, I would wear that mask.  I would have to figure out how to clean the mask afterward.  I would recommend that the woman seek medical attention.  Her symptoms may be of a serious medical condition.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, too:

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vulgar display of Karen
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/drjoehanson/statu​s​/1283463886356783104?s=21

"I noticed a lot of people were leaving comments on my new video about how masks couldn't possibly be effective because underwear and pants can't stop a fart. This tweet is for those people. #wearamask 😷"
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell coronavirus!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks so proud of herself.

So proud.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It needs to be socially acceptable to tell people when they're stupid.

Cashiers and strangers minding their own business alike, need the freedom to be able to say "You are being an idiot right now" without penalty to their jobs or their safety.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants may not block fart smell, but they do block your fart squirt, and that is the applicable analogy here. Asshole.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?

The government already requires you to wear pants, actually.


Yup, and show me where in the Constitution that it grants the government that power.  No, I'm not trying to argue it, I'm pointing out that the government has a lot of powers that aren't strictly spelled out in the Constitution.

Stop whining about wearing a mask you idiots.  No, we don't believe your made up crap.  STFUAWAM
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?


Or don't crop dust people?
WTF is wrong with EVERYONE!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I'll bet she hasn't even tried farting through an N95 before.


Go on...
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut a wucking funt!
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking crazy entitled white biatches like this is why I've started carrying pepper spray...

I've already verbally snapped at a half dozen people since our state (finally) enacted a mandatory masks for being in enclosed public spaces without one. The first one that tries some shiat like breathing on me is going to get the whole canister.

I work for a major hospital system. I know what ICU bed occupancy looks like and what the people in them look like. I'll capsaicin your ass into next year if you come at me.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: She looks so proud of herself.

So proud.


I see these people and think 'How can you be this stupid and not know it'

And I am reminded by what my grandpa always said: Ignorance may be bliss, but it's hell for those who have to put up with it
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?

The government already requires you to wear pants, actually.


But, but... my freedumzz!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had a mask in her hand. Why carry it around with you if you refuse to wear it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: [Fark user image image 324x364]


Girls did it better
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's correct.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe America isn't worth saving.

Just a thought.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: El_Dan: Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?

The government already requires you to wear pants, actually.

But, but... my freedumzz!


I'm torn on whether I want to see Meal Team 6 stage a protest wearing only their AR-15s. I want to see it, but I don't want to see it.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what the stores need to do here. Trying to get someone to Don a mask is an invitation to get injured, maybe even killed.

What they need to do is announce over the PA that they are going to have to temporarily shut down the store because of customer non-compliance, and that they will reopen after the non compliant person has left and there has been a quick wipe down. This will encourage at least some of the customers to wait outside for the store to reopen, and the person who caused all of the drama will have to run a gauntlet of very angry customers.

No store employees will be harmed in this scenario. If the person refuses to leave the store, it's trespassing and the cops come. If they leave before the cops get there, then they get a license number. Plenty of eyewitnesses for the trial.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mask is, quite literally, the least you can do while in public.
Most places offer you one, if you don't have one or don't want to buy any.

I really, really, REALLY  struggle with understanding how asking someone to be socially responsible infringes on their 'freedom.'
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of stupid, gullible people all over the planet.  Film at 11.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: First, it's true that pants don't protect others from smelling farts (a gas), but they do protect others from being sprayed with sharts (fluids and similar particles), just as a mask doesn't protect others from exhaled CO2 (a gas) but does protect others from exhaled droplets (fluids and similar particles).

Second, since she apparently feels that farts are the same thing as sneezes and coughs, then I hope that whenever she farts in public, this stupid biatch at least has the common courtesy to fart into her elbow.


🙇💨💪
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is correct, pants do not block fart smell.  And that's a good thing - loss of smell and taste is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.  I fart constantly as a service to others, so they know that they are negative for the virus.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: [Fark user image 324x364]


Fark user imageView Full Size


4 pack on special at Target.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
having spent way more time in a panera than I would prefer to in recent years... nothing I see, hear, or read about there and Covid would surprise me.  Full of assholes long before the pandemic-- far worse than your average chain.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darthaegis: I really, really, REALLY struggle with understanding how asking someone to be socially responsible infringes on their 'freedom.'


Because they're dumb and don't understand the constitution. I'd be willing to bet they've never even read it.
They think it allows them to do whatever they want wherever and however they want.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: She's correct.


Yes, she is correct that farts pass through pants. She's wrong that this is relevant to wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid. And if you can't understand that, finish your pudding.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Pocket Ninja: This is true. And what's even more frightening is that I have yet to see any definitive study laying out the likelihood of farts serving as a transmission vector for COVID-19. What are they trying to hide? Should governors start mandating the wearing of adult diapers?

The government already requires you to wear pants, actually.


No. They don't. I can wear shorts. I can wear a skirt, I can wear a dress if I want. Most 'decency' statutes require that the anus is covered and the genitals, but that's about it. So a banana hammock will get you past most of those regulations. But they don't require pants, so let the farts fly!!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she don't wanna wear a mask she can just Walk, although she'd certainly be whistling past the Cemetery Gates.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears some poor sap is married to her.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual, science and observation allows us to quickly see if this conservative argument holds any water:

"Farts have been clocked at a speed of 10 feet per second (3m/s)."

"Both for nasal and for mouth breathing, the maximum propagation distance and derived velocity were 0.6/0.8 m and 1.3/1.4m/s"

Yet another false equivalency spouted as truth by a moron.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Pantera Bread....I was excited for just a second.
 
warrenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odor molecules are much smaller than virus particles, and much, much smaller than airborne droplets which carry the virus particles.  The fact that tiny odor molecules can make it through the mask does not mean that the virus can.  It's like how a strainer will allow sand to pass through but will capture rocks.  But even though odor molecules can make it through the mask, it's obvious the mask is not allowing all of them to pass through.  You'll be able to smell the full pungent aroma of a fart with your unobstructed face, but the smell will be much more muted when you're wearing a mask.  The same is true for virus particles.  Even though some might make it through the mask, a lot will be captured and not make it into your system.  Having a lower initial viral load is thought to lead to less severe symptoms, so any virus that can be caught in the mask is less that can affect you.

Furthermore, there are masks which can even block fart odors.  Many respirator filters do that by having special organic molecule filters.  Wear one of those in Panera bread and you won't be able to smell the bread, farts, garbage or anything else.
 
