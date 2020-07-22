 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Guess the story based on these clues: Man / Woman / Sex / Bush / Spanking   (ladbible.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gardener's Gone Wild
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Japanese porn?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat but whatever. These people deserve to be exposed again. Don't they have rooms by the hour in Russia? (Or wherever that is)
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you have to pay extra for that kind of service.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity tag getting it on in the bushes?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady is doing it for free? People pay for that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fuckin' In The Bushes
Youtube BEPlB0RbtH4
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Since this is in Russia, that woman is now legally required to perform a finishing move.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or a typical tuesday.  At least when tuesday is fun.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
again?
 
Random Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't that happen in the movie The World According to Garp?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My Pet Goat?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Bar" got frisky, wasn't prudent at that point in time?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
frozen.gif
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I clicked on the story and at first was a popup about "We Value Your Privacy!", then it was a story with mostly pictures about a woman who spanked a naked couple having sex, with a paddle.

2020 is weird.
 
Holdtheroll
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In The Bush  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=xM2cIm​moQdY
 
phaseolus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A really awful Ben Casey reboot?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yawn.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Russia seems like a weird place.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If it ain't quality enough for YouPorn, it's not quality enough for me. I take my stand!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was thinking GW porn, was that wrong?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RonRon893: If it ain't quality enough for YouPorn, it's not quality enough for me. I take my stand!


😲


(Okay)
🤫
👀👁🙅
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you'd substituted plank for spanking, I wouldn't have guessed it correctly, SonIAmDisappointmitter.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mods seem to be green lighting a lot of repeets lately. Good help is hard to find, I guess.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a bustle in your hedgerow.
 
