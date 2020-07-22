 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Geologists warn of fault running through planned Hollywood development. Not sure who would play Stewart Graff without Charleton Heston, but why not reboot "Earthquake" for 2020?   (latimes.com) divider line
14
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cass Elliot (Mama Cass) - California Earthquake
Youtube w6zPW7qA6RQ
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I should go back to my old school after all.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because Towering Inferno that year, subby
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just name it Sudden Valley.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Engineers: Stop building on earthquake faults, tsunami zones, and flood plains.

Real Estate Tycoons: Shut the fark up, nerd!

Repeat throughout history.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brothers Osborne - It Ain't My Fault (Official Video)
Youtube E5RDEXpc8OY
 
ocelot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's nothing that 147 million gallons of flex-seal won't fix.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's 'Charlton'.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mark Wahlberg, he already has Planet of the Apes under his belt.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure the taxpayers won't mind picking up the bill to rebuild $2M houses when the inevitable happens.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That guy has gone downhill since L.A. Law.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not my fault!

/Other side of country
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The project calls for 46- and 35-story skyscrapers that flank the famed Capitol Records Tower...

My Hong Kong flat was on the 59th floor... on one of thirteen towers in the complex. And no one considers them "skyscrapers" but rather "another bunch of residential towers", which are somewhere in the 50-70 range of tallest buildings in Hong Kong. So it's not a skyscraper even by Hong Kong standards.

/OK, fine, so they cheated by skipping the fours. Still a damn sight higher than these.
//Not arguing about the earthquake thing, just taking issue with their definition of skyscraper.
///Fun fact... half the population of Hong Kong lives above the/their 17th floor.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Building something over 7 stories in LA is incredibly difficult, so by the standards here 46 stories is pretty exceptional.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

