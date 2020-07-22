 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Westword)   In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The police, who shoot suspects, and the district attorneys, who clear them of wrongdoing. These are their stories   (westword.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Police, Mr. Gallegos, Sergeant, Pickup truck, Corporal, Deadly force, undercover deputies, Shooting of David Heeke  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 10:28 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, they're confining themselves to only shooting "suspects" now? I guess that's an improvement.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When your DA is corrupt enough to openly cover up more than one murder a week the problem might be somewhat deeper than just needing to elect a new DA.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DUN-DUNNN
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: When your DA is corrupt enough to openly cover up more than one murder a week the problem might be somewhat deeper than just needing to elect a new DA.


These were from several months and several jurisdictions. Most of them were actively shooting or at least holding guns. Not the kid though. TFA also doesn't say how many other investigations are underway.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How to Not Get Shot By Police:

(1) Don't be near the police
(1) (a) Don't be sleeping
(1) (b) Don't be walking
(1) (c) Don't be running
(1) (d) Don't be riding a bike
(1) (e) Don't be riding in a car
(1) (f) Don't be shopping

If police approach:
(2) Lie down motionless near police
(2) (a) show hands
(2) (b) don't show hands
(3) Run away quickly from police
(3) (a) show hands
(3) (b) don't show hands
(4) Walk away casually from police
(4) (a) show hands
(4) (b) don't show hands
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.