(The Daily Beast)   The list of people Roy Den Hollander did not kill is getting shorter. It was all about ethics in men's rights lawsuits   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Times story on this said the two murder weapons and his suicide weapon were the same caliber of gun. Also, he shot the other lawyer who apparently had won his MRA case in another Federal court - they were both suing claiming the male-only selective service for the draft is unconstitutional.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The New York Times story on this said the two murder weapons and his suicide weapon were the same caliber of gun. Also, he shot the other lawyer who apparently had won his MRA case in another Federal court - they were both suing claiming the male-only selective service for the draft is unconstitutional.


Wait, so the oblong had motivate to remove this guys.
 
JNowe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Investigators have been tracing the movements of Den Hollander, 72, since he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning

Well, that shouldn't be too farking difficult.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like every woman he hit on told him to f*ck right off.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not really funny, just bitterly amusing that a self-described men's rights advocate murdered two men and no women. That we know of.

Maybe they should use that ground-penetrating radar at his home, assuming he has a yard.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Investigators have been tracing the movements of Den Hollander, 72, since he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning

Sheesh, how much does a dead guy move?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An anifeminist that only killed men including himself.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People that obsess over lost causes aren't the most stable bunch. News at 11.

Which is why you shouldn't associate with Marxists of any kind. Sooner or later the crazy will spill out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that I believe any of this.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: People that obsess over lost causes aren't the most stable bunch. News at 11.

Which is why you shouldn't associate with Marxists of any kind. Sooner or later the crazy will spill out.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: People that obsess over lost causes aren't the most stable bunch. News at 11.

Which is why you shouldn't associate with Marxists of any kind. Sooner or later the crazy will spill out.


Right. Lost Causes in America - like Marxism. That's definitely the most common Lost Cause obsessed over in the USA.😅
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like he was a real nice guy.
 
NEDM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skyotter: I'm not sure that I believe any of this.


If this is a false flag, it's a VERY unnecessarily elaborate one.  The more twists and turns that go into it, the more chances there are for the whole thing to come unravelled.  If this really was an Epstein-fueled assassination attempt, it would have made infinitely more sense to just have a nobody do the deed then it would to frame this guy and fake shiat like this to bolster that framing.

Especially since the other attorney was murdered BEFORE this judge was put on the Epstein case.
 
