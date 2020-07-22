 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   At age 99, Prince Philip makes a rare public appearance to retire from The Rifles infantry regiment and, judging by the photo, appears to have had naughty remarks prepared for the occasion   (bbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When he joined, they still were issued Brown Bess muzzle loaders.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he is a racist sack of crap.

He was perfectly portrayed in The Crown.

/ Matt Smith is a better actor than people give him credit for
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he gets any older, they will have to renovate the palace and change it into a pyramid.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Laugh at my joke or I will eat your face!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this picture. If I remember correctly Prince Philip did this as a surprise joke to play on the Queen.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure that wasn't the stables?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:

/ Matt Smith is a better actor than people give him credit for

He kinda sucked as a pitcher though. Lasted 24 innings total.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
K-jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck is Joaquin Phoneix doing there?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsreel: Nicolas Sarkozy & The Royal Family - Mock the Week - BBC Two
Youtube yuNmIJSn5Kg
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metalogue.co.ukView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who let him out of the can?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is he actually alive, or is that just a parlor trick..?
 
Focks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would the UK be great without the royal family? I suppose it would but they would have less to talk about.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Camilla gets command of the whole regiment! [wiggles eyebrows]
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The profane letters from Prince Phillip to his son Charles are some of the best bits from "The Windsors"(on Netflix); hilarious faux soap opera about the royal family.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

evanate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"God is in...his holy tem-ple"
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looking Sharpe, Sir!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
