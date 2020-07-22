 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   UK and US drop rule allowing families of diplomats to drive on the side of the road appropriate to their home country   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're conceding her immunity in this case?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So they're conceding her immunity in this case?


Sadly no. It's not retroactive.

Bizarrely, a British spokesweasel actually said that he hoped this would bring the family a sense of justice done
 
little big man
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Brits should have seen this coming:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size

how the fudge did these fools escape from their trailerpark in the first place?
 
Nonesuch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PvtStash: [washingtonpost.com image 363x242]
how the fudge did these fools escape from their trailerpark in the first place?


Yes, let's mock the dead guys mum and stepfather because we're complete coonts.

/yeah yeah welcome to fark.
//fark you
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: [64.media.tumblr.com image 450x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: edmo: So they're conceding her immunity in this case?

Sadly no. It's not retroactive.

Bizarrely, a British spokesweasel actually said that he hoped this would bring the family a sense of justice done


And in a couple of months, they will quietly change it back again.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: In October, President Trump stunned Dunn's parents when he told them during a visit to the White House that Sacoolas was in a nearby room and was ready to meet them.

WTF!!!
 
treesloth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FTA: In October, President Trump stunned Dunn's parents when he told them during a visit to the White House that Sacoolas was in a nearby room and was ready to meet them.

WTF!!!


Wtf... that's like some serious Jerry Springer shiat, but less dignified.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It appears the victim's family can still make a civil claim, and probably get a decent insurance payout. Given that it was an accident, that seems like a reasonable resolution.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Libyan diplomat shoots a bunch of people from the libyan embassy's window:  nothing changes.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well maybe that killer diplomat can relax and take a vacation to the Cayman Islands or Bermuda.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's  still a  miscarriage of justice. Fleeing the scene, evading law enforcement, interfering with an investigation. Should have had some kind of punishment. Just another case of the protected class having a separate and not equal system.
 
