 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Hey, I know. Let's cut down on carbon emissions by building skyscrapers out of wood   (theconversation.com) divider line
43
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 4:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That one burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The "stupid" tag is simplistic.  There will be a place for laminated timber in mid-rise to (short) high-rise construction.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you can bring down construction costs while still meeting building codes and safety standards, why in the hell wouldn't you
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now available a Ikea
 
This is a late parrot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You're gonna need more nails
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Less of a fire risk than a steel building with polyfoam insulation. That stuff is a menace.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third largest emitter in the world - behind China and the US. It contributes more CO2 than aviation fuel (2.5%) and is not far behind the global agriculture business (12%)."

Link
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
20 foot thick walls, 20sqft of space per floor, done!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you can bring down construction costs while still meeting building codes and safety standards, why in the hell wouldn't you


Because stupid people think that anything you're not already doing is automatically "stupid".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
JET FUEL MIGHT MELT GLULAM BEAMS!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Anenu: So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.


It's actually pretty hard to burn heavy mass timber. It chars first, forming an insulating layer that greatly slows down fire. You pretty much have to set a lot of it on fire with intense long lasting flames to get it to burn completely
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is something to think about. I've heard jet fuel can't get hot enough to burn wood
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As long as they aren't meant to be luxury flats.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We should start making more stuff out of bamboo.  Not just for its properties, but because I like to say "bamboo".
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It meets fire codes. It's cheaper, faster, and renewable. Stupid tag applies to subby
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Stupid?"

Subby sounds like a layman who has no farking idea what he's talking about. We've built large wooden commercial buildings, and they're a fantastic solution that's sustainably-sourced and a great carbon sink. Canada's even further ahead of us on this.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Anenu: So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.

It's actually pretty hard to burn heavy mass timber. It chars first, forming an insulating layer that greatly slows down fire. You pretty much have to set a lot of it on fire with intense long lasting flames to get it to burn completely


China actually used oak for some of their early spacecraft reentry shields because of that effect.

Wikipedia - Fanhui_Shi_Weixing
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Anenu: So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.


Mass timber can be a lot more resistant to fire than than steel buildings.

The timber doesn't deform, and the top/bottom lamination layer of the floors is sacrificial in the event of a fire, and protects the layers beyond because wood is a very effective insulator.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
this sounds like some kind of libby green new deal bullshiat.
we should build them out of coal.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you can bring down construction costs while still meeting building codes and safety standards, why in the hell wouldn't you


If it was cheaper they'd already be doing it, and the same goes for all other sustainable efforts.  Doing the responsible thing costs more, but that's not a reason to not do it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MysticKakarrott
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wood can do some truly incredible things with the right chemical/pressure treatments, it's just for the longest time steel has been cheaper and easier to make.  As for fire, the bigger pieces of wood do better than steel and concrete, as wood doesn't melt as the outside chars, and it weakens slower than concrete.

It's also lighter than concrete and steel, which works well until you get really tall, where weight helps keep the building stable.  Before that though, the light weight helps because it saves time on installation.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20​1​71026-the-rise-of-skyscrapers-made-of-​wood
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Anenu: So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.

Mass timber can be a lot more resistant to fire than than steel buildings.

The timber doesn't deform, and the top/bottom lamination layer of the floors is sacrificial in the event of a fire, and protects the layers beyond because wood is a very effective insulator.


Handle checks out.
 
DerbyWearingDude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This is a late parrot: You're gonna need more nails


Unless you make the whole thing with complex Japanese joinery! Check and mate!
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since everyone's focused on the fire thing, isn't wood construction preferable in certain seismically active regions due to greater flexibility?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TaDu: The "stupid" tag is simplistic.  There will be a place for laminated timber in mid-rise to (short) high-rise construction.


I thought the "stupid" tag was for cutting down trees, which pull carbon out of the air rather than for the building properties.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat of "The Great (City) Fire of 186x-188x".
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: TheDirtyNacho: Anenu: So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.

It's actually pretty hard to burn heavy mass timber. It chars first, forming an insulating layer that greatly slows down fire. You pretty much have to set a lot of it on fire with intense long lasting flames to get it to burn completely

China actually used oak for some of their early spacecraft reentry shields because of that effect.

Wikipedia - Fanhui_Shi_Weixing


Reminds me of shou sugi ban. Old Japanese technique of burning the surface of wood, producing a product that is fire resistant (char doesn't burn) and also rot and pest resistant.
 
Bedistor [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Laminated wood construction has recently been deemed structurally sound for quite tall buildings, I think up to 14 stories.  There are other benefits as well over concrete and steel.  For example, earthquake protection and structure survival:

https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/ne​w​s/woodworking-industry-news/mass-wood-​clt-building-survives-earthquake-test

I was dubious about it at first, but an engineer friend of mine works at Katerra and explained the technical aspects...at length.  They just created something like the biggest cross laminated timber factory in the world in Spokane.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But then they'll weigh the same as a duck, and be witches.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Less of a fire risk than a steel building with polyfoam insulation. That stuff is a menace.


Wood buildings don't need insulation?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about we just build more housing in highly desired urban areas near jobs, period?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: TaDu: The "stupid" tag is simplistic.  There will be a place for laminated timber in mid-rise to (short) high-rise construction.

I thought the "stupid" tag was for cutting down trees, which pull carbon out of the air rather than for the building properties.


You do realize that they replant the trees they cut down, right? Wood is a crop.
 
v2micca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure why it only have to be one or the other.  There are some real advantages to using wood as a construction material.  There are some real advantages to using steel.  And, I'm all for exploring options that moves us further away from the Concrete monstrosities of the Bauhaus Movement.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MysticKakarrott: Wood can do some truly incredible things with the right chemical/pressure treatments, it's just for the longest time steel has been cheaper and easier to make.  As for fire, the bigger pieces of wood do better than steel and concrete, as wood doesn't melt as the outside chars, and it weakens slower than concrete.

It's also lighter than concrete and steel, which works well until you get really tall, where weight helps keep the building stable.  Before that though, the light weight helps because it saves time on installation.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/201​71026-the-rise-of-skyscrapers-made-of-​wood



It's also easily renewable, and planting forests full of trees to harvest later for buildings will also help the environment in myriad ways. The trick is to not follow our forefathers and just cut down the forest without planting another one in a proper cycle to keep the crop of trees constantly growing and available. Anything we harvest we must replace, and ideally, double the replacement.

Steel production is nasty for the environment (and people, and animals). Lumber production can be an environmental boon to all living things, as long as you're not going all "rape the land" on it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
However, I suspect the pinnacle of human engineering will be met when they figure out how to make skyscrapers out of hemp.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: TheDirtyNacho: Less of a fire risk than a steel building with polyfoam insulation. That stuff is a menace.

Wood buildings don't need insulation?



Many kinds of polyfoam insulation are highly flammable. That steel and concrete residential tower that burned in London and killed a lot of residents used it in the cladding. The spray on varieties are pretty common in Asian buildings and quite a number burn down. It burns fast and hot enough that its extremely difficult to fight. Also generates toxic smoke that asphyxiates those in other areas of the building rapidly.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: TaDu: The "stupid" tag is simplistic.  There will be a place for laminated timber in mid-rise to (short) high-rise construction.

I thought the "stupid" tag was for cutting down trees, which pull carbon out of the air rather than for the building properties.


I suppose it could make sense if younger trees grow faster in mass, thereby sequestering more carbon.  When growth slows you chop them down and plant a new forest.

On the other hand, I'm pretty sure unemployed homeless people use far less carbon, so I'm generally against building anything.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this, but I don't want to see an all wood airline industry just yet. Nope. Not ready for that. Go ahead and live in wooden towers, but please keep the planes made of metal tubes for now.

ocregister.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...produce far less carbon
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Anenu: So buildings that collapse in the event of a fire or termite infestation.


Don't forget flaming termites, aka thermites.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.