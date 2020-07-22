 Skip to content
(Everything Lubbock)   South Texas hospital determines whether they take in Covid-19 patients based on their survival potential. So to be clear: They have a "survival potential panel" not a "death panel"   (everythinglubbock.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Hidalgo County, Texas, Texas, Starr County, Texas, border county, Physician, Hospital, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two sides of the same panel.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is Trump's America.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."


Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.


Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Palin to the white courtesy phone.

Oh right.  She's an irrelevant has-been.  Never mind.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."

Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.

Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'


Trump won there by 9 points.  The bluest county in Texas still seems pretty red to me.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Trump won there by 9 points. The bluest county in Texas still seems pretty red to me.


Are we talking the same Starr County? Might check my link again.

(good to see you. Hope you and yours are well!)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the heartbreak we all have hoped to avoid by wearing masks.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death panel vs survival potential panel - sounds like someone finally decided to bring in the PR and marketing folks!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we are getting to the "leave them on carts in the halls to die" part of the increases in cases already?

I am so glad this is all a made up hoax just to undermine Trump's 2020 run. Otherwise it would suck if all these people were really getting sick and dying.

/s
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
overwhelmed hospital capacity and ensuing massive excess death (above the baseline mortality of the disease) is strongly correlated to .001 new detected cases per capita-day.

it takes a total lockdown to mitigate, and even then new cases don't decline by an order of magnitude until 60+ days have passed.

I warned you about these "red zones" for a long time now.
it's too late.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Every accusation is a confession
 
drlcb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just fire up the Soylent Green factories. Problem solved.
 
swarrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just triaging?
It stinks that they have to do it before people are actually allowed in, but it's not a novel concept.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Dancin_In_Anson: mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."

Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.

Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'

Trump won there by 9 points.  The bluest county in Texas still seems pretty red to me.


Link starts off with Texas overall, you have to scroll down for county results

Fark user imageView Full Size


Starr is pretty dang blue for anywhere in the country
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."

Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.

Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'


That has nothing to do with Trumps response to this Pandemic and those who follow him.

We wouldn't have the disaster we have on hand if Trump took this more seriously and led.

If from day one Trump would have taken this seriously, actively encouraged people to wear masks and practice social distancing than we wouldn't have the cluster fark we are currently dealing with.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.


So healthcare rationing. How about we base the choice on income? Or number of dependents?

Hell, incel farkers typing from mom's house would be SOL.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: overwhelmed hospital capacity and ensuing massive excess death (above the baseline mortality of the disease) is strongly correlated to .001 new detected cases per capita-day.


not exactly .001, but in terms of orders of magnitude, it's close enough, the actual # seems to be more like 0.00063

/ pedantic
/ weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone warned us about Obama's death panels. It's finally coming true!!!
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: eKonk: Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.

So healthcare rationing. How about we base the choice on income? Or number of dependents?

Hell, incel farkers typing from mom's house would be SOL.



how about we do it based on who you voted for?
 
Sgrmac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not this ??
chaostrophic.comView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: overwhelmed hospital capacity and ensuing massive excess death (above the baseline mortality of the disease) is strongly correlated to .001 new detected cases per capita-day.

it takes a total lockdown to mitigate, and even then new cases don't decline by an order of magnitude until 60+ days have passed.

I warned you about these "red zones" for a long time now.
it's too late.

[i.imgur.com image 850x637]


What the hell is going on with RI?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to make it competitive.
The Firesign Theatre- "Beat The Reaper"
Youtube D3zZ_ih0Jpc
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.


Yeah, because battle field style triage is what you expect from the worlds "greatest" medical system.

We have had months to prepare, we were driving the numbers down, then the Republicans decided fark it, and opened it all back up to soon. To bad the leader of the free world has been playing golf and dropping the blame on China for America lack of response.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the good old days we called this triage.

But, really, all those casualties are just crisis actors. Right, Alex?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: gilgigamesh: Trump won there by 9 points. The bluest county in Texas still seems pretty red to me.

Are we talking the same Starr County? Might check my link again.

(good to see you. Hope you and yours are well!)


I didn't scroll down.  I stand corrected.

Good to see you too, my friend.
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: eKonk: Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.

So healthcare rationing. How about we base the choice on income? Or number of dependents?

Hell, incel farkers typing from mom's house would be SOL.


I'd be ok with it being based on who you voted for and whether or not you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If you have anti-mask bullshiat on your Facebook page or any social media, back of the line.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: asmodeus224: eKonk: Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.

So healthcare rationing. How about we base the choice on income? Or number of dependents?

Hell, incel farkers typing from mom's house would be SOL.


how about we do it based on who you voted for?


Nah, childless underemployed men should be right out, no one gonna miss them
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: Leader O'Cola: overwhelmed hospital capacity and ensuing massive excess death (above the baseline mortality of the disease) is strongly correlated to .001 new detected cases per capita-day.

it takes a total lockdown to mitigate, and even then new cases don't decline by an order of magnitude until 60+ days have passed.

I warned you about these "red zones" for a long time now.
it's too late.

[i.imgur.com image 850x637]

What the hell is going on with RI?


they don't report every day
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd they'd expanded Medicaid in Texas using my taxes from California, they'd have normalized the idea of people getting health care, resulting in a smidge more health care infrastructure.

For eight years I happily paid that much more in federal taxes, only souring on it in 2018, when the Ryan/McConnell Tax Scam™ specifically penalized blue states.

// I'm not particularly happy about subsidizing red states anymore, though it's not particularly avoidable given my selfish desire to keep the human race alive.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump panels. Duh.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: Leader O'Cola: overwhelmed hospital capacity and ensuing massive excess death (above the baseline mortality of the disease) is strongly correlated to .001 new detected cases per capita-day.

it takes a total lockdown to mitigate, and even then new cases don't decline by an order of magnitude until 60+ days have passed.

I warned you about these "red zones" for a long time now.
it's too late.

[i.imgur.com image 850x637]

What the hell is going on with RI?


If you're referring to the periodic blue stripes, it's probably reporting gaps on the weekend. Processing reports 7 days a week would probably stretch staffing in such a small state.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another related term, albeit older, triage. When resources are stretched thin, decisions have to be made.

The rule is, don't let your health care resources get stretched thin, but that would take some thought first, and we can not have that!

The conservative virus strikes again!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drlcb: Just fire up the Soylent Green factories. Problem solved.


COVID has contaminated our Soylent Green production lines though. :(
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this news?  Dan Patrick already told us these brave heroes are more than happy to sacrifice themselves for the dream of america's stonks.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: gilgigamesh: Dancin_In_Anson: mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."

Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.

Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'

Trump won there by 9 points.  The bluest county in Texas still seems pretty red to me.

Link starts off with Texas overall, you have to scroll down for county results

[Fark user image 425x256]

Starr is pretty dang blue for anywhere in the country


That's why there are so many trying to get into the hospital: They're all in on the hoax. We're onto your little game, libs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're taking a poll, I'm absolutely fine with encouraging supporters of President Sniveling Asshole to stay home and use thoughts and prayers.

Just stay home and don't expose yourself to the evils of Obamacare and possibly Democrat voters.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."


TFA:
Starr County Judge Eloy Vera blames residents for continuing to gather in groups for weddings, quinceañeras, and pachanga parties where he said communal spread of the novel virus is being propagated. He said physicians are having to make these end-of-life decisions because residents are not making good decisions.

I didn't realize the TexMex demographic listened to everything Trump has to say and followed it to a T.

I'd say something about personal responsibility as well but don't want to disrespect a dead concept.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Putting aside the political hypocrisy bullshiat, triage is necessary when you don't have adequate resources to treat everyone. Sucks to write someone off, but if treatment won't change the outcome for them, but it would for someone else, it makes sense to apply the treatment to that someone else.


But the reality of needing to do triage means that death panel thing was very disingenuous and needs to be addressed.
Nevermind ability to pay is it's own death panel.
So again, that makes the ploy very disingenuous.
The GOP needs to be dealt with.
They should all be in jail.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's called triaging. Use resources and personnel on those you can save.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is horrific and utterly inexcusable in a nation as wealthy as the United States. I've a couple questions from TFA though:

Vera said he will likely issue shelter-at-home orders later this week, probably by Thursday, similar to orders that took effect this week in neighboring Hidalgo County.

Your hospital is overflowing and moving to triage now, and you're going to wait to issue the order? Why not issue it immediately?

The orders are not legally binding since the governor's reopening orders supersede local authority, but Vera said he hopes residents will voluntarily comply.

Farking Governor Abbott. That's so farking asinine. He's almost at Kemp levels of sheer dickishness and people are dying because of it.

But Vera said daily patients are being airlifted to hospitals in other cities in Texas and other states.

Okay, then there's something I don't understand. Why start telling people who are deemed unlikely to survive to go home and die? It should be their choice if the resources can be found somewhere to treat them. They should understand that this could mean dying alone a long way from home, but nevertheless, they should have that choice unless there's simply nowhere to take them. But contrary to a quote earlier in the article, I don't think every ICU in the state of Texas and neighboring states are completely full. Now is there a way to get very sick patients to them? I don't know.

What a terrible, farked up situation. The government pandemic response in the US has been a giant clusterfark and we've got to expect and demand better of our elected leaders, especially the incompetent, corrupt clowns in the GOP.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Masta Kronix: That has nothing to do with Trumps response to this Pandemic and those who follow him.


Like the racist county judge that blamed the outbreak on "continuing to gather in groups for weddings, quinceañeras, and pachanga parties where he said communal spread of the novel virus is being propagated. He said physicians are having to make these end-of-life decisions because residents are not making good decisions."

Trump is a piece of shiat but you can't hang the idiocy of others on him.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trik: It's called triaging. Use resources and personnel on those you can save.


YouDontSay.jpeg
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, and hello, federal government. Do something useful. Maybe get a military medical team together, get their asses to south Texas, and stand up a small field hospital. Yeah, that's not a simple task. Doing it fast is logistically challenging, but the military is good at that shiat.

Doctors Without Borders is doing some pandemic work in the United States, but they're likely stretched too thin around the world to assist now.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Dancin_In_Anson: mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."

Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.

Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'

Trump won there by 9 points.  The bluest county in Texas still seems pretty red to me.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Un​i​ted_States_presidential_election_in_Te​xas

Starr is the very blue one, far left, at the bottom.  Clinton got 79.12% of the vote; Trump, 18.94%.  So, you are off by 89 points (Clinton won by 80, not Trump by 9).
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez said Starr County Memorial Hospital, the county's only hospital, on Tuesday implemented an ethics committee and a triage committee to review all coronavirus patients as they come in to determine what type of life-saving equipment and treatment they would likely require and whether they would likely survive. Those deemed too fragile or sick or elderly will be advised to go home and die horribly, croaking their frustration & pain to loved ones, he said.

FTFY. Don't hide this behind euphemisms or vague phrasing. It's a triage committee, to assess a potential patient's chances for survival, and an ethics committee, to evaluate the assessment and indicate whether the hospital has a chance for a positive outcome. If so, the potential patient is admitted and the hospital tries to save their life. If not, the potential patient is sent home to lose their life, most likely in horror and agony - dying due to COVID-19 respiratory complications is akin to being slowly drowned.

So far, three of my co-workers have contracted it; one contracted it with his wife. He was lucky - all he had to deal with was quarantine. She was hospitalized, and survived. I've talked at length with him about their experiences. For every single person who still has the gall to ask "is COVID-19 real?" or "is COVID-19 really a big deal or is it just another flu?", I invite them to cordially fark all the way off.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Welcome to NYC in late march early april or Italy in early march or China in  Feb. Every one of them thought they were different. Turns out we are all the same. The US response has been an unmitigated disaster. and winter is coming. Sadly as the great cubs player Ernie Banks said "Let's play two"
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: mjjt: That's what Texas Democrats should be repeating over and over: "Death Panels: that's what it's come to here in Texas."

"Our hospitals are running out of everything they need, so now we have to decide who gets treated. And this is Trump's America."

Marcus Aurelius: This is Trump's America.

Starr County is the bluest of blue counties in Texas.

/just sayin'


Sure, Covid is a regional thing.  We should build a wall around the county so it doesn't spread elsewhere.

/just sarcasm
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sure hope those death panels are pro-life!
 
