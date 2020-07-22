 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Weird, ultra-filtered bewb photos on Facebook? This is a job for The Giggity Squad (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If that's all it take to undermine it, you have a shiatty 'culture'.
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The amount of Photoshopping done to her face should be a major crime.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I doubt they would be able to recognize her.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If that's all it take to undermine it, you have a shiatty 'culture'.


Fanatic lunatics burned their culture to the ground and scattered the ashes 40 years ago.  Cut them some slack, eh?
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rhiannon: I doubt they would be able to recognize her.


Sorry, you were 4 seconds too slow!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These photos show very little skin and apparently are deemed offensive and even illegal because they are obviously intended to arouse. IMHO this should not be a concern of law enforcement. Glad I don't live under those laws.
Reminiscent of the Victorians who thought a well-shaped ankle was erotic...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe this should go in the sex doll thread?  Like, maybe a melted sex doll?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Came for revealing pics.
Leaving disappointed.

/Didn't come
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't think that's a real girl.
 
no shirt no shoes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Maybe this should go in the sex doll thread?  Like, maybe a melted sex doll?

[Fark user image image 308x405]


Looks like she chewed on some firecrackers
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Maybe this should go in the sex doll thread?  Like, maybe a melted sex doll?

[Fark user image 308x405]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CaptSS: The amount of Photoshopping done to her face should be a major crime.


She can get a year in prison for posting those photos. I wouldn't blame her for Photoshopping herself to be unrecognisable.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is some pic-trader went rogue!
 
nursetim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Maybe this should go in the sex doll thread?  Like, maybe a melted sex doll?

[Fark user image image 308x405]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came for pics...  alas the Daily Star crashes my Fark app...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd look under the Persian rugs. That's been deflated and stowed away long ago.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sooo, how are they so sure she lives in Cambodia?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

allears: These photos show very little skin and apparently are deemed offensive and even illegal because they are obviously intended to arouse. IMHO this should not be a concern of law enforcement. Glad I don't live under those laws.
Reminiscent of the Victorians who thought a well-shaped ankle was erotic...


This kind of censorship is coming to everyone, eventually.
Things are swinging that way.
Thanks feminist.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

