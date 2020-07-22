 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Well, this is a kick in the ball for Hitler fans
    More: Vintage, Adolf Hitler, Henry Murray, Analysis of the Personality of Adolph Hitler, Nazi Germany, Austrian Army, Hitler's closest friends, own life, Ernst Hanfstaengl  
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know who else has a micropenis, stage-four daddy issues, a monomaniacal lust for power, and an inability to have normal human relationships?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kim Jon-un?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Kim Jon-un?


It's almost like there's a pattern to dictators.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else liked to have women relieve themselves on him?
 
a2jk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe his followers can finally understand empathy.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler has only got one ball
Göring has two but very small
Himmler is rather sim'lar
But poor old Goebbels has no balls at all

Sing!
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all the stories about the Nazis development of a so called "V Penis" should be disregarded?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Murray wrote: "The belief that Hitler is homosexual has probably developed (a) from the fact that he does show so many feminine characteristics, and (b) from the fact that there were so many homosexuals in the Party during the early days and many continue to occupy important positions.""

Well, duh:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the articles about him being a gay cross-dressing hermaphrodite are just supposed to be  ignored now?

Hey did you hear that Alexander the Great was gay and that Lincoln was clinically depressed?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I don't like to shiat on a guy when he's down, so... Hitler eventually broke up with me.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, Hitler liked butt stuff. Some day, scientists will be able to look back in time and watch Hitler doing butt stuff.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...he was German, so...and before you say "Austrian," THAT'S EVEN WORSE!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armstrong and Miller Show | Hitler Has Only Got One Ball
Youtube Y1DWJQkOJew
 
jimmy2x [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of BS. Wanna know about Hitler?  Read John Toland.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Was Not A Nazi Polka
Youtube dmhgcC5dYkE

feel free to sing along
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one nut and n my youth was a horrible poon hound and have high testosterone levels.

I am also of Jewish descent. Not a fan of hiltler but when you only have one nut it produces the same amount of hormone as two.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: You know who else has a micropenis, stage-four daddy issues, a monomaniacal lust for power, and an inability to have normal human relationships?


Bill Barr?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important part is instead of just hating him for being a warmongering despot who used the aftermath of ill thought-out WW1 policies and a scapegoating of the other to rise to power and get the third Reich going, we associate it with a deformity and a kinky fetish.

Because we need more people hating on those on the low end of the genitalia spectrum and those who struggle with strange interests.

As a proud member of the link community, shame on anyone who thinks that any good comes of further marginalizing the strange. When you go back to ranting about how fascist our own government has become and cheer on things like "keep Portland weird" think about the contradiction. Maybe if weird wasn't demonized, the weird wouldn't go full Hitler from time to time.

I know with my own weirdness it means a lifetime of failed interpersonal relationships and people I think care about me saying "omg, did you hear people do X?!" and I get the joy of hearing them say what a farking disaster I am and how people like me should probably just be killed.

So fun. And as many of you prepare to laugh (I can take it, I've sorted myself out enough for that at this point) I'll remind you that a popular accusation against Hitler is that he was gay too. So even if you think a fetish is grounds for demonization, consider what else used to be, as we advance as a society.

Hitler's biggest trick was rallying people to hate others for things essentially outside of their control (race, and let's face it nobody really chooses their religion either). Don't be Hitler.

One of the most common reasons people join cults, or gangs, etc is because they feel like outcasts. Don't contribute to that.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you guys are calling Lance Armstrong Hitler now?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: So you guys are calling Lance Armstrong Hitler now?


He had steroids and Hitler had meth, coincidence?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

a particular individual: You know who else has a micropenis, stage-four daddy issues, a monomaniacal lust for power, and an inability to have normal human relationships?


It's against the site rules to call out farkers in a thread like that.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
liked to be defecated on

Hm. I thought that was a German thing ...
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: liked to be defecated on

Hm. I thought that was a German thing ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Oh yeah, Hitler liked butt stuff. Some day, scientists will be able to look back in time and watch Hitler doing butt stuff.


All-Butt Macht Frei
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tuxq: So you guys are calling Lance Armstrong Hitler now?

He had steroids and Hitler had meth, coincidence?


They were both pretty good at rolling through France.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Hitler has only got one ball
Göring has two but very small
Himmler is rather sim'lar
But poor old Goebbels has no balls at all

Sing!


Mussolini bit his wienie now it doesn't work!
 
rjakobi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tune in next week when we get a greenlight from the Daily Express about Dodi Fayed's dad using a dead midget as a hood ornament for his Rolls-Royce.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't all that the German equivalent of missionary position?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: The important part is instead of just hating him for being a warmongering despot who used the aftermath of ill thought-out WW1 policies and a scapegoating of the other to rise to power and get the third Reich going, we associate it with a deformity and a kinky fetish.

Because we need more people hating on those on the low end of the genitalia spectrum and those who struggle with strange interests.

As a proud member of the link community, shame on anyone who thinks that any good comes of further marginalizing the strange. When you go back to ranting about how fascist our own government has become and cheer on things like "keep Portland weird" think about the contradiction. Maybe if weird wasn't demonized, the weird wouldn't go full Hitler from time to time.

I know with my own weirdness it means a lifetime of failed interpersonal relationships and people I think care about me saying "omg, did you hear people do X?!" and I get the joy of hearing them say what a farking disaster I am and how people like me should probably just be killed.

So fun. And as many of you prepare to laugh (I can take it, I've sorted myself out enough for that at this point) I'll remind you that a popular accusation against Hitler is that he was gay too. So even if you think a fetish is grounds for demonization, consider what else used to be, as we advance as a society.

Hitler's biggest trick was rallying people to hate others for things essentially outside of their control (race, and let's face it nobody really chooses their religion either). Don't be Hitler.

One of the most common reasons people join cults, or gangs, etc is because they feel like outcasts. Don't contribute to that.


The report does read exactly like you would expect from a mid-20th century psych analysis, using psychology now widely considered obsolete if not entirely debunked.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rule 34 would suggest that there's probably a Hitler Porn. I'm not searching for that, but I'll bet there'shiatler porn.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Rule 34 would suggest that there's probably a Hitler Porn. I'm not searching for that, but I'll bet there'shiatler porn.


Filterpwn checks out
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You know who else liked to have women relieve themselves on him?


JFK. Seriously. He'd lay under a glass table and have women take a shiat on it.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: AstroJesus: Oh yeah, Hitler liked butt stuff. Some day, scientists will be able to look back in time and watch Hitler doing butt stuff.

All-Butt Macht Frei


Alles uber her back
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Rule 34 would suggest that there's probably a Hitler Porn. I'm not searching for that, but I'll bet there'shiatler porn.


Oh God. Why did I do that.
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dieter Jansen as Young Hitler in Love, Death & Robots
Youtube CxHp2brT9Q4
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hitler fans and Trump fans have lot in common.
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Oh yeah, Hitler liked butt stuff. Some day, scientists will be able to look back in time and watch Hitler doing butt stuff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does it matter?  He was still Hitler.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, a German who likes being defecated upon for sexual gratification. What are the odds?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So correlation between racism and micropenis?
Thanks for the newsflash, Ric Romero
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

a particular individual: You know who else has a micropenis, stage-four daddy issues, a monomaniacal lust for power, and an inability to have normal human relationships?


Don't forget the sh*t haircut.
 
jekfark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You know who else liked to have women relieve themselves on him?


Slick Willy?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

a particular individual: You know who else has a micropenis, stage-four daddy issues, a monomaniacal lust for power, and an inability to have normal human relationships?


Me?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: You know, I don't like to shiat on a guy when he's down, so... Hitler eventually broke up with me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: One of the most common reasons people join cults, or gangs, etc is because they feel like outcasts. Don't contribute to that.


Some certain types of f*ckers NEED to be cast out from Society since they obviously refuse to function like civilized humans in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the thing - it doesn't matter.  In fact, trying to suggest or prove it makes it worse.

It's easy to want to diminish the humanity or physiology of a person because you hate them.  You want to think they're less of a person because that makes it easier to hate them.  It's important to remember that normal people can be responsible for terrible things.  We try to forget about that and put that thought away by thinking they had one testicle, a micropenis, or died getting f*cked by a horse.  No, they're just like anyone, except they did terrible things.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Former sexual partners of the Nazi told Dr Murray that Hitler had a micro-penis and just one testicle. He also liked women to defecate on him as part of sex.

Sure. He also built a military base on the moon.
 
