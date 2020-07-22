 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Craft time at one assisted living home in Austin now includes brewing beer, and giving it away as bingo prizes   (kxan.com) divider line
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is farking ridiculous that most assistant living facilities ban alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it keeps Gramps out of Farmers Markets.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people in those homes are into pruno and salvia. Be wary.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're going to give each other Corona!
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey why not?!?!?
 
Daneowner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meanmutton: It is farking ridiculous that most assistant living facilities ban alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.


Well...most old people are mean drunks.  Tobacco will give the caregivers cancer.  But, marijuana, yeah I can see that being beneficial
 
