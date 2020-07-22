 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Need a way to enforce physical distancing at the beach? Have you tried THOUSANDS OF BEES   (nj.com) divider line
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I fully expected to see people fleeing for their lives.

Pleasantly surprised.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oblig
DR. BEES
Youtube PYtXuBN1Hvc
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
More oblig than that^
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good on the beekeeper.  Huge score.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bravo to NJ.com (never thought I'd say that) for using "Flight of the Bumblebee" in the video.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: Oblig
[YouTube video: DR. BEES]


Christ, 2013 was a simpler time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think they were trying to enforce distancing through a sting operation.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I think they were trying to enforce distancing through a sting operation.


You catch more flies with honey than with SARS-CoV-2.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Oblig.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The swarm appeared to have followed a Queen B to the shore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Umm. ya. You can have the towel.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: I think they were trying to enforce distancing through a sting operation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
