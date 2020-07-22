 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Mama Mia, that's a spicy frigate   (arstechnica.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A billion dollars apiece for a farking frigate?!

A WWII destroyer, adjusted for inflation, had cost $110,000,000.   As a lighter units, destroyer-escorts and frigates would have cost equivalently less.  Is a new frigate delivering more than an 80 year old design?  Sure.  Is it delivering more than ten times more than an 80 year old design?  I hardly expect so.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which version of Windows NT will the navigation system be running?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Guided missiles tend to inflate prices significantly, especially as there are limited manufacturers, and plenty of shareholder leeches who need to be paid.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I mean, an 80 year old destroyer is delivering exactly nothing so.. yeah.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Le vecchie notizie sono così eccitanti.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, subby, if you're going to use an Italian expression you should at least try to spell it correctly.
maMMa mia. Yes, double consonants make a huge difference in Italian.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

An AEGIS frigate which is probably going to be more than comparable to destroyers for most countries.

A little more info
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magari sono il solo, ma io non ne avevo mai sentito parlare.
 
1derful
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That just shows how little you know about  modern military matters.

In WWII, military tech was developed to win wars. In the 21st century, the purpose of military spending is graft.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sono affamato!
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HO FAME

CAZZO
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Nav system is GFE and will use Win 10 and the latest version of Linux (as of today). The real kicker is that all of the "proven" designs do not exist in the US Navy. So we will need new schools, new test sites, new tech docs, new training, new cyber security updates, etc. Also, a lot of the "proven" designs that are low risk have to integrate with combat systems they never had to before.

That initial $1.3B is not capturing any of the costs I listed above.  It will be better than LCS (it'll be hard to NOT be as bad), but not by much.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Behold!  The GRIFT of the American War Industrial Complex!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Joking aise, there is a good reason the military/navy/airforce doesn't run the 'latest and greatest'...

Software has to be vetted and QA'd far beyond what the average consumer requires.  If a computer bluescreens for us, no big deal. Reboot the biatch.  If software bluescreens for them, they can have a very bad situation on their hands.

Nothing gets upgraded until it is tested up the ass and beyond.

Do you really want a Destroyer that goes belly up, and needs the entire software system reinstalled from farking scratch (which absolutely NEVER happens with Mickeysoft) in a combat situation, because some asshole didn't get his pointers right, and released a patch knowing there was a bug in it, but "Its probably not a big deal...it only happens once in a blue moon"?

/At least that is the theory... these days who the fark knows...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Does it deliver 10x more than an 80 year old design?  Umm, yes.  By a very large margin.  Ships today are vastly more powerful than they were.  Some of this is simple size increase (7000 ton frigate- that was light cruiser territory in WWII, destroyer escorts back then were 1200 tons) but the sensors and armament are quantum leaps beyond what was available then, if nothing else because they can actually *hit* things.

Go look up some of the battles of WWII- hundreds of shots fired with maybe a couple of hits, and those at fairly short ranges.  The longest shots are in the 26km range.  Harpoon missiles are good out to 300km, cruise missiles a lot farther- this thing would be scoring hits before the WWII ships even managed to spot it.

Take a single Arleigh Burke destroyer and a single Virginia sub against the largest WWII battlefleet and the only question is if they carry enough ammo to sink every single ship before having to rearm.  The only damage would be the paint around the Burke's VLS.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Meanwhile, the new and very impressive Admiral Gorshkov class frigate from Russia costs like $250 million each.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just close the screen doors and put the toilet seats down.
 
