I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, cool. It's not like the people in the band aren't retirement age anyway. They have a large body of work to stand on and they were wildly successful as a group. They have nothing more to prove.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.


Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't blame some of them for wanting new music to play.  But that's not what the fans want.  The fans want the stuff off the classic rock channel.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, with Chris Squire gone, it's just - whatever.

/ still love me some more obscure Yes: Tormato, Drama, Relayer.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I can't blame some of them for wanting new music to play.  But that's not what the fans want.  The fans want the stuff off the classic rock channel.


No, he's right.  Yes fans want to hear Close to the Edge and the entirety of Tales from Topographic Oceans played straight through.  I know because there are only like five of us  left, and I asked.

That said, I am past wanting to see Yes reunite.  Any interest in that died for me with Chris Squire.  They all hate each other -- at least Steve Howe hates Jon Anderson.  I saw him do a solo show at Tipitina's probably 20 years ago, and half the show was him biatching about Jon Anderson.  But he did it in the same "some people" polite oblique oh-so British way he did in the article.  It was pretty amusing.

Anyway there is plenty of new, great music out there for me to check out.  I don't need Yes to rehash something none of them are into doing except for a paycheck.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and +1 Subs.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought the Yes album  (1971) and Fragile.   Loved those albums.

Kind of wandered off after that.   But those two albums were/are still great.

Sometimes (most times) it's best to just walk away as a band.   Especially if you are a creative musician who has fans that just want the oldies.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They just need a Big Generator.
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe, I don't know.
Can you repeat the question?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Howe?
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
Youtube fWNaR-rxAic

How about a compromise?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he's been dead for years anyway
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
20 people have been in/out of Yes since the beginning. Just turn it into a Vegas show with top session musicians and John Anderson dressed in a suit.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.


can't kill rock - kids in the hall
Youtube fnyCJDYONSU


I would have settled for the dominance of jazz over mumble rap and Disney pop stars
 
ingo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I want to see a multi-day reunion festival with the remnants of several great bands, including Yes.  They shouldn't lead, though.

//Who's on first
//And, following Yes would be...?
//I don't know
 
aszure
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes is one of my favorites, next to Alan Parsons and Pink Floyd. I was lucky enough to see Yes twice. Great show both times.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've seen Yes in concert about six times over the past four decades.  The first five were amazing, each one.

The last one, around 2015 (?) at Greek Theatre, was just farking embarrasing.  The act hasn't aged well.  Steve Howe was the only musician on stage worth seeing.  He's still a talented guitarist.  But he resembled the Cryptkeeper, I was actually concerned for him.  The rest of them?  It was more like listening to No than Yes.

(I've been making that joke for years, subby.)

Peter Frampton opened for them.  He kicked their asses.  He's still rocking it.  He'll be a great entertainer until the moment his time on this planet ends.   (I especially recommend his instrumental album, Fingerprints, if you haven't heard it yet.)

The show should have been billed as "PETER FRAMPTON with Yes"

It's too bad, because Close To The Edge is one of my desert island albums.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.

Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.


Hell yes. I love this outlook.   What's your band name, and where can I listen?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Love the headline, love prog, would not see
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: BizarreMan: I can't blame some of them for wanting new music to play.  But that's not what the fans want.  The fans want the stuff off the classic rock channel.

No, he's right.  Yes fans want to hear Close to the Edge and the entirety of Tales from Topographic Oceans played straight through.  I know because there are only like five of us  left, and I asked.

That said, I am past wanting to see Yes reunite.  Any interest in that died for me with Chris Squire.  They all hate each other -- at least Steve Howe hates Jon Anderson.  I saw him do a solo show at Tipitina's probably 20 years ago, and half the show was him biatching about Jon Anderson.  But he did it in the same "some people" polite oblique oh-so British way he did in the article.  It was pretty amusing.

Anyway there is plenty of new, great music out there for me to check out.  I don't need Yes to rehash something none of them are into doing except for a paycheck.


And we have MODERN progressive stuff
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Human Beinz - Nobody But Me
Youtube zc0M7M0T6ic
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We're sorry. You see, as with prior generations, we expected the next generation to make the next generation's music. But now we see that that isn't the case. However, not anticipating this, we've made no new music in the interim. You're on your own. Again, sorry."
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ingo: I want to see a multi-day reunion festival with the remnants of several great bands, including Yes.  They shouldn't lead, though.

//Who's on first
//And, following Yes would be...?
//I don't know


THIRD BASE!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I want a Yes reunion and I want one now!
No Anderson, Walkman, Buttholes, and Howe!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Oh, and +1 Subs.


Agreed. Make it a +1 from me too!
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Weird to see Geddy Lee represented as disinterested in playing Roundabout - wonder how much truth is in that statement.

Like it/them or not, Rush is THE gold standard for life as a member of a rock band. That's why it's weird to see Howe try to use Geddy in this collection of grumblings - he would never stoop so low to skew salaciously.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The thing with Geddy Lee was a one time deal. And besides, "Yesh" would be a band only Sean Connery could love.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anekdoten - Until All the Ghosts Are Gone (2015, Full Album)
Youtube I48vldXdYkw
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cover bands exist for a reason. Several musicians get together to play music he love for people that love to hear it and may not have even been alive to see the original band perform.
If everyone is lucky then they're all talented enough to pull it off and objectively can do it better than dead people.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.

Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.


LIP? that's you guys?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 327x462]

he's been dead for years anyway


And his arm was dead way before that.
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: The last one, around 2015 (?) at Greek Theatre, was just farking embarrasing.  The act hasn't aged well.  Steve Howe was the only musician on stage worth seeing.  He's still a talented guitarist.  But he resembled the Cryptkeeper, I was actually concerned for him.


I know what you mean.  He looked pretty bad. I think I saw the same tour.  People were really into it, but I was a little bored (and hot). I should have known because they were doing a complete album that I wasn't familiar with - Tales from Topographic Oceans.

In contrast, I remember seeing them in the mid-eighties and it was unexpectedly great.  I remember the lead singer going off about aliens or some such...he really believed it.  Fun night.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.

Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.


I like prog. Do you have a YouTube page?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gooch: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fWNaR-rx​Aic]
How about a compromise?


omg I love that young lady.

/also, the YES guy looks a little closer to the Dead guy.   Just Sayin.   Pray for him
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

undernova: Weird to see Geddy Lee represented as disinterested in playing Roundabout - wonder how much truth is in that statement.

Like it/them or not, Rush is THE gold standard for life as a member of a rock band. That's why it's weird to see Howe try to use Geddy in this collection of grumblings - he would never stoop so low to skew salaciously.


I read that as Lee not wanting to play "that other song"...OOALH.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always been more in favor of Yes continuing on with new blood once the original members can no longer be a part of it.  Now that Howe is the de facto "leader" of the band, throw Anderson a bone and do a few special shows to say goodbye to this incarnation of Yes.  Then hand the reigns over to Billy Sherwood and let him craft a new Yes.  Do something different and bring in a female singer to take over instead of just some other guy that sounds like Jon Anderson.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
gilgigamesh:

Seriously if you have stuff online please share
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: I've always been more in favor of Yes continuing on with new blood once the original members can no longer be a part of it.  Now that Howe is the de facto "leader" of the band, throw Anderson a bone and do a few special shows to say goodbye to this incarnation of Yes.  Then hand the reigns over to Billy Sherwood and let him craft a new Yes.  Do something different and bring in a female singer to take over instead of just some other guy that sounds like Jon Anderson.


You thinking the Fripp KC model

That could def work, even if people might be mad at first
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Close2TheEdge: I've always been more in favor of Yes continuing on with new blood once the original members can no longer be a part of it.  Now that Howe is the de facto "leader" of the band, throw Anderson a bone and do a few special shows to say goodbye to this incarnation of Yes.  Then hand the reigns over to Billy Sherwood and let him craft a new Yes.  Do something different and bring in a female singer to take over instead of just some other guy that sounds like Jon Anderson.

You thinking the Fripp KC model

That could def work, even if people might be mad at first


Yes, exactly.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...We've got to get together
Now we've got to save the snails
Let's board the purple space ships
Before they set sail

I want a Yes reunion
And you know I want one now
No Anderson, Walkman,
Buttholes and How!"
 
padraig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.

Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.


Or maybe you suck at it

/Kidding
//Or am I ?
///Slashies !!!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
gilgigamesh:

We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.

You might enjoy perusing the playlists of a program called C-Sides from the greatest goddamn radio station on this planet. The show really opened my eyes to how freaking global progressive rock is/was.  I often use old playlists to discover new (to me) music.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gooch: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fWNaR-rx​Aic]
How about a compromise?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: They just need a Big Generator.


Tad_Waxpole: gilgigamesh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.

Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.

Hell yes. I love this outlook.   What's your band name, and where can I listen?


And ruin their reputation?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rock is just embarrassing itself now. Let go a genre that is clearly not popular anymore.

Why should I care whether something is popular anymore if I enjoy it?

I'm in a prog rock band.  We put a lot of effort into writing our own songs and posting videos online, and we get maybe 10 views.  We all know prog hasn't been relevant in 40 years, in fact we revel in being the last bastion of a dead art.  We do it to entertain and amuse ourselves, have a blast doing it, and that's all that matters.


last bastion of a dead art is my NIN cover band
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 327x462]

he's been dead for years anyway

And his arm was dead way before that.


so was his nose
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: Mad_Radhu: They just need a Big Generator.


If The Nice words didn't work when Big Generator won't work either
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I can't blame some of them for wanting new music to play.  But that's not what the fans want.  The fans want the stuff off the classic rock channel.


The "classic rock" channel in my neck of the woods plays stuff from 2005...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Gooch: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fWNaR-rx​Aic]
How about a compromise?

omg I love that young lady.


She's 27 in that video
 
