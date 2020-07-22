 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   The SNL cheeseburger skit comes to mind after reading this story from Florida   (cbs12.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, Suspects, United States, fishermen, Florida, sheriff, cheeseburgers  
•       •       •

1201 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 2:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oddest thing?

No middle names.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They too po' fo middle names.
And too dumb not to pick up their trash. Dollar store bag and receipt found at crime scene, surveillance video shows perps at store at time of receipt.

Book it; done.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thank g-d they're off the streets. We have been kinda squirrelly since the weekend.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious about how a triple homocide had subby thinking about an SNL skit.


SNL skits rarely kill.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... Homicide.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tremor extended family
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Change this to they ate those no meat at burger king and it's a tale of PETA terrorism

(Type type typing type)
 
vinn01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tony Wiggins ... has 230 felony arrests

NEW HIGH SCORE!

/seriously, WTF?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office says he has 230 felony arrests with 15 convictions and two trips to state prison.

Is this a high score?
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
" 230 felony arrests with 15 convictions and two trips to state prison. "

Yay justice?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I am curious about how a triple homocide had subby thinking about an SNL skit.


SNL skits rarely kill.


"Wake Up and Smile"?
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vinn01: Tony Wiggins ... has 230 felony arrests

NEW HIGH SCORE!

/seriously, WTF?


Not to mention a bunch of convictions.  So much for that "tough on crime" crap Florida slings...guess he wasn't dark enough to be given a serious sentence.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA:

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26

The sheriff's office says he has 230 felony arrests with 15 convictions and two trips to state prison.

He's only 26 and has 230 felony arrests?  Please tell me that's a typo.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I am curious about how a triple homocide had subby thinking about an SNL skit.


SNL skits rarely kill.


But some of them are killer funny.   Like the cheeseburger skit.

No coke, peksi

chip chip


/wow, 230 felony arrests and this piece of trash isn't in the "Electric Chair" yet??

// What happened to 10-20-life???

///  JEB????
 
RasIanI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the Florida you don't see while wintering on the Gulf or on the Atlantic side. Lotta grimy bulĺs*** inland. 3 people confronted and murdered over a stolen truck by a pair of brothers and their girlfriend with a trip to McDonalds for a s***load of value menu, no fries or drinks - and a Dollar Store receipt convicts 'em in the end.🤯
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vinn01: Tony Wiggins ... has 230 felony arrests

NEW HIGH SCORE!

/seriously, WTF?


Damnit, just beat me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: He's only 26 and has 230 felony arrests?  Please tell me that's a typo.


Crime is funny. (Not in a haha way)
One mistake can snow ball. And lead to a domino effect of arrest.
Especially if you're on parole or probation
Which has a lower threshold.
I stacked up 20 arrest from one mistake. That I never took care of. All in short period.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I am curious about how a triple homocide had subby thinking about an SNL skit.


SNL skits rarely kill.


The only thing I can think of what subby may have meant is that only three people ordered ten cheeseburgers.

"Chee-boogah! Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah!  Chee-boogah! Cheeps! No Coke, Pepsi!"
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office says he has 230 felony arrests with 15 convictions and two trips to state prison.


15:1 arrest to conviction ratio. Sounds like "informant" to me.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: FTA:

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26

The sheriff's office says he has 230 felony arrests with 15 convictions and two trips to state prison.

He's only 26 and has 230 felony arrests?  Please tell me that's a typo.


Meth making, meth with intent to distribute, multiple b&e, shop lifting, stuff like that racks up with less time inside than you can imagine.  Once a weapon or violence is involved, that's when time inside gets involved too.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
230 felony arrests, 15 convictions and 2 trips to prison. Yet he's out and aged 21.

Yeah you can tell he's white in florida even before you look at the pictures.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
in California he would have had life in prison 5 times.


/ 3 strikes
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I call BS on the 230 arrests.  Even if he started at 16, that's 2 felony arrests a month for a decade.  By definition, being arrested is being taken taken into custody under a warrant.  There is no way, with Florida law being what it is, that a person could have 230 felony arrests by 26.  23, with 15 convictions, sure, but 230 with 15 convictions sounds like criminal malpractice on the part of prosecutors.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's a article with more details.

Apparently dude's first arrest came at age 12, and he's so mean that tipsters were calling in saying "um yeah, I know nothing about this particular crime, but look at this guy!"

"'Look at T.J. Wiggins from Frostproof,'" Judd quoted some of the callers saying. "Not because they had any idea he did it, just because he's mean."
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rough looking 26. 230 felonies. Well at least he's industrious.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thy crotch: in California he would have had life in prison 5 times.


/ 3 strikes


Washington too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger,
Cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger,
No McChicken, Pepsi, No McChicken Pepsi
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vinn01: Tony Wiggins ... has 230 felony arrests

NEW HIGH SCORE!

/seriously, WTF?


Lack of melanin.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.