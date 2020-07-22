Fark NotNewsletter: Things are weird and getting weirderer

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week has been well.
Just a quick update today - At 2 p.m. ET this afternoon I'll be hosting a discussion on TotalFark about brainstorming some possible changes to Fark subscriptions. Keep an eye out for that one, I'd love some input.
At 3 p.m. ET today we'll be livestreaming the Fark News Summary. Yesterday was a banner day for weird and the past 24 hours seem to be keeping pace. Weird thieves are out in force apparently, among other things.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
JerseyTim explained to Dinki why part of the USS Bonhomme Richard melted
Bootleg had a few questions about a woman's medical reasons for not wearing a face mask
syrynxx is also due some compensation related to Starbucks turning away people who aren't wearing masks
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat had a message for Burger King after their farts tweet
AdmirableSnackbar sang a song for Burger King
Prof. Frink explained the science between different kinds of fuel
thatguyoverthere70 gave a compelling reason to stay downwind
eagles95 is creative about dealing with unwanted political emails from relatives
Diogenes was inspired by a restaurant's name to use a classic joke format
SpectroBoy did the math and figured out how the attack on the World Trade Center was carried out
Smart:
moike shared stories about working with Grant Imahara for a couple of episodes of "Mythbusters"
xanthippe told us about a friend who was afraid she'd inherited a high risk of developing a brain aneurysm
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha revealed this one weird trick for people who complain their masks give them acne
TwowheelinTim's daughter helped Disney by making an ad for them
PenguinTheRed addressed worries that the virus could spread through air conditioning systems
Real Women Drink Akvavit had a talk with Mom about plans to spend her 70th birthday at Disneyland
Rapmaster2000 was a bit worried about a deal at Burger King
NotCodger looked on the bright side of a mask-hater's tirade outside a Walmart
stoli n coke knew what you should do if you're told to cover up your "Black Panther" shirt because a customer claims it's racist
lack of warmth had a personal connection to a U.S. Navy ship that was on fire
CSB Sunday Morning: What's the dumbest way you've hurt yourself?
Smart: USAF Retired ruined a perfectly good piercing
Funny: I really want to know what toejam did about this problem
Note: If you need a good laugh, you really should check out this thread.
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: CommieTaoist revealed birdmanesq's setup for video lectures
Smart: MethySophocles made the exciting artwork that another Farker commissioned
Smart: Shostie shared the nice way Americans tell people that they're stupid
Funny: Beeblebrox showed that Gary's got nothin' on Chris Ween
Funny: ytterbium looked for proof that TotalFark doesn't have a lot of old people
Smart: Rev.K went over when it's appropriate to play devil's advocate
Smart: Moroning gave a reason to avoid buying a home in one type of neighborhood
Smart: Unikitty had advice for a married Farker who's constantly getting hit on by beautiful women
Smart: reagabeast shared some important information for those who think women always want them
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
OneFretAway gave the next line of a song
Politics Funny:
markie_farkie was impressed by what Donald Trump showed off
apocryphaandmyth found a whole new reason to appreciate face coverings
markie_farkie discovered how dangerous Tucker Carlson's hobby can be
JerseyTim commented on how bad it looks for liberals if Barack Obama took a malaria drug over a decade ago
gopher321 revealed the real reason Canada won't reopen the border they share with the United States
Politics Smart:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat expected Trump to choose a different amount of time for the U.S. flag to fly at half-mast to honor Rep. John Lewis
Clarence Brown recalled foreshadowing that a Republican administration would send federal agents to cities to round up dissidents
Straight Outta Wells Branch figured one particular state wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy of Fail
Ken S. revealed the real reason Trump finally wore a mask
scottydoesntknow gave more information about a creepy, violent fantasy that conspiracy believers are spreading
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba found out why Budweiser uses Clydesdales for their advertising
hail2daking showed that some men really do have a "type"
clovercat realized one simply time travels into Mordor
maxandgrinch found Randy Quaid making trouble at Starbucks
Sensei Can You See completely ruined my plans for next weekend
RedZoneTuba gave the United States a failing grade
RedZoneTuba showed us what a real Comet looks like if you zoom in on a photo of one
Alligator made a huge pomander ball with a really unfortunate design
hail2daking helped a film studio branch out with its classic logo
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a Bilbo fan who knows how to deal with an unruly Gollum
Caption:
From "Take a famous movie line and add 'due to the pandemic' to the end of it, due to the pandemic":
Megathuma didn't need any supernatural abilities
LouisZepher found that even computers are practicing social distancing
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat knew the safest place to be right now
There were a lot more great entries for this contest, so be sure to check them out. You can see the voting results here.
Fartist Friday: Illustrate what your pets would say if they could talk
This contest ended in a three-way between CrankyAndi's un-cranky kitten, Manic Depressive Mouse's cat in a disaster zone, and Snubnose's doggy uprising
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Compete in the Summer Farklympics by using a paint/draw program to show us what Fark-inspired event you'd medal in while representing Team Farkistan. Bonus: Include your Team Farkistan uniform
Farktography:
Kirablue42 won Farktography Contest No. 793: "Things" with the no-longer-missing link
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and although we couldn't establish just how hot it was outside, we did establish it was indeed hot. Luckily, the it's colder than the It's a Small World ride in mid-July in the 1000 club. On the Quiz itself, The Third Man took top honors with a ridiculous 1059, followed by uncledinAZ in second with 996 and Mztlplx in third with 928. Blackstone took fourth with 924, and senorbdub finishes out the top five with 923.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over those wacky French and their job titles. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that a newly created Cabinet position dealing with economic incentives for foreign investment was somehow translated as "Minister of Attractiveness." I'm pretty sure the first English speakers who heard it never bothered to correct them, as "Minister of Attractiveness" just seems like a normal French thing to have.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over last week's demolition of the Palace at Auburn Hills, which was the largest NBA venue in the country for decades. 84% of quiztakers knew that should you manage to battle your way through 1988-2017 Detroit, you could watch the Pistons play, and even get up close and personal with players such as the Indiana Pacers' Ron Artest. Interestingly, the Palace at Auburn Hills was one of only two NBA arenas from the era which never sold naming rights (the other was (is) Madison Square Garden).
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over a 1976 offer for a Beatles reunion, as told by Ringo Starr at his recent online birthday party. Only 18% of quiztakers knew that the group turned down an astonishing £50 million after they learned their opening act would be some guy wrestling an 18-ft. great white shark. It seems the group took W.C. Fields' advice and chose not to work with children or animals (even if Fields never took his own advice).
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over how the USDA classifies milk products such as heavy cream, light cream, and half-and-half. 99% of quiztakers knew that the only requirement to use these labels was to have a certain percentage of milkfat content. No word yet on heavy whipping almondcream or half-and-soyhalf.
If you missed the Quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
