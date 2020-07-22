 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Satanic Temple to offer high school students "Devil's Advocate Scholarship." Who in the Bible Belt could POSSIBLY have an issue with this?   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, high school student, scholarship money, Satanic Temple's website, Education, successful person talk, pro-social rugged individualism, Sociology, Interested applicants  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 3:00 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.


FTFA: "The group, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, says its mission is 'to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.' Members believe Satan is a 'literary construct,' not an actual being."

I think a lot of Christian organizations would be improved if they similarly adopted the stance that Jesus was a literary construct, not an actual being.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: vudukungfu: Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.

FTFA: "The group, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, says its mission is 'to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.' Members believe Satan is a 'literary construct,' not an actual being."

I think a lot of Christian organizations would be improved if they similarly adopted the stance that Jesus was a literary construct, not an actual being.


I think that Christians would do better if they actually did the things that their messiah asked them to do. Like: Love thy neighbor, don't be a jerk, don't act like you're better than everyone else or don't be a garbage person.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I think that Christians would do better if they actually did the things that their messiah asked them to do. Like: Love thy neighbor, don't be a jerk, don't act like you're better than everyone else or don't be a garbage person.


They're good at following some parts of Jesus' example, like the part about hassling foreigners until they act subservient:

------------

Leaving that place, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, "Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly."

Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, "Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us."

He answered, "I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel."

The woman came and knelt before him. "Lord, help me!" she said.

He replied, "It is not right to take the children's bread and toss it to the dogs."

"Yes it is, Lord," she said. "Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master's table."

Then Jesus said to her, "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." And her daughter was healed at that moment. -Matthew 15:21-28

------------

This story is a hell of a lot easier to work with if Jesus is a literary construct rather than some sort of perfect being who is authoritative by virtue of being perfect.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As if that would go over well in Wisconsin.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: vudukungfu: Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.

FTFA: "The group, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, says its mission is 'to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.' Members believe Satan is a 'literary construct,' not an actual being."

I think a lot of Christian organizations would be improved if they similarly adopted the stance that Jesus was a literary construct, not an actual being.


I believe there is a direct relationship to how seriously someone takes religion and how toxic it is.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would be so proud of my kid if she got that scholarship. Totally badass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In my day you could only get that degree from the school of hard knocks.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: iheartscotch: I think that Christians would do better if they actually did the things that their messiah asked them to do. Like: Love thy neighbor, don't be a jerk, don't act like you're better than everyone else or don't be a garbage person.

They're good at following some parts of Jesus' example, like the part about hassling foreigners until they act subservient:

------------

Leaving that place, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, "Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly."

Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, "Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us."

He answered, "I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel."

The woman came and knelt before him. "Lord, help me!" she said.

He replied, "It is not right to take the children's bread and toss it to the dogs."

"Yes it is, Lord," she said. "Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master's table."

Then Jesus said to her, "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." And her daughter was healed at that moment. -Matthew 15:21-28

------------

This story is a hell of a lot easier to work with if Jesus is a literary construct rather than some sort of perfect being who is authoritative by virtue of being perfect.


If you don't read the bible, then sure, sure that portion means what you want it to mean.

If you DID read the bible, you'd know that jesus constantly pushed back against people.  People had to, most of the time, specifically state their request AND they had to explicitly state their faith in Jesus.  In fact, one of the only people who did not have to specifically state their request was the lame woman who crawled to just touch Jesus's cloak, because her faith was so overwhelming.

Jesus also said a lot of tongue in cheek things that modern folk don't pick up on.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pfft. My folks would tell you I earned that shiat while I was a teenager.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Martian_Astronomer: vudukungfu: Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.

FTFA: "The group, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, says its mission is 'to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.' Members believe Satan is a 'literary construct,' not an actual being."

I think a lot of Christian organizations would be improved if they similarly adopted the stance that Jesus was a literary construct, not an actual being.

I believe there is a direct relationship to how seriously someone takes religion and how toxic it is.


Yup! Ya nailed it! As a former Mormon, I can argue this point all day long with them.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That picture looks like kitch Krampus in drag.   It's disrespectful of such a powerful, imaginary figure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In parts of the Bible Belt, they have problems with the Masons or Knights of Columbus.
 
camaroash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.


Christian "Love" is the strongest form of hate there is.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: If you DID read the bible, you'd know that jesus constantly pushed back against people.  People had to, most of the time, specifically state their request AND they had to explicitly state their faith in Jesus.  In fact, one of the only people who did not have to specifically state their request was the lame woman who crawled to just touch Jesus's cloak, because her faith was so overwhelming.

Jesus also said a lot of tongue in cheek things that modern folk don't pick up on.


So I see that you're going with "Being racist to give people a hard time as a test of faith is okay when Jesus does it" and "it's okay if he's only joking."

I don't blame you too much, if you idolize Jesus you really have limited options.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kryptoknightmare: I would be so proud of my kid if she got that scholarship. Totally badass.
[Fark user image 425x338]


They certainly have better nuns.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: vudukungfu: Asshole, mostly.
The Satanic Temple does good work.
Unlike "Christian" organizations.

FTFA: "The group, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, says its mission is 'to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.' Members believe Satan is a 'literary construct,' not an actual being."

I think a lot of Christian organizations would be improved if they similarly adopted the stance that Jesus was a literary construct, not an actual being.


Assuming that Christians actually take time to read the book, as opposed to just wanting to make a weapon out if it
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.