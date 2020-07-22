 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Brazil's Bolsonaro continues to test positive for novel coronavirus. Stupid Brazilians, why don't they just stop testing him so that he can get less positive   (reuters.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, President of the United States, positive result, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, third test, President, Brazil, good condition, novel coronavirus  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point with him, it is no longer Novel.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, he should talk to Trump about this, Donnie's got it all figured out, no testing, no cases. Easy-peasy...
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're still testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks after initially testing positive, you're gonna have a bad time. Just like when you pizza when you should be french frying.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the guy taking Hydroxychloroquine to prove its efficacy.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Takes Hydroxychloroquine as Covid-19 Treatment
Youtube hHFjBUvrOO8
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazilian Covid tests?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in good condition? Hopefully that changes.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Brazilian Covid tests?


That's a lot of tests!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of the countries Trump said we are helping out with our beautiful tests that no can hardly believe.

Sir.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, that's too bad. I hope he stays positive through all of this.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Here is the guy taking Hydroxychloroquine to prove its efficacy.
[YouTube video: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Takes Hydroxychloroquine as Covid-19 Treatment]


It must be working exactly as well as anyone with any knowledge would expect.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: Bowen: Brazilian Covid tests?

That's a lot of tests!


Really? I heard those shave off a lot.
 
bodegas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If you're still testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks after initially testing positive, you're gonna have a bad time. Just like when you pizza when you should be french frying.


If you pizza when you should be french frying you're just going to be bored.  French frying when you should be doing pizza is when the bad times start.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've said it before, it just feels like he's taking a play from Boris Johnson's playbook:
After messing this up so bad, pretend that you got it for sympathy and to ward off most of the hatred; "see, even poor ol' me got it".
*insert picture of sweaty face with red nose*

So much sacrifice
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


L...
LOL?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RasIanI: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Here is the guy taking Hydroxychloroquine to prove its efficacy.
[YouTube video: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Takes Hydroxychloroquine as Covid-19 Treatment]

It must be working exactly as well as anyone with any knowledge would expect.


I ABSOLUTELY hope it works as well as medical tests have shown.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only they had silenced the alarms on 9/11, there would have been no fire detected.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


The United Kingdom has conducted about 13.7 million tests and found about 297,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 2.1%.

Spain has conducted about 6.3 million tests and found about 267,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 4.2%.

Italy has conducted about 6.3 million tests and found about 245,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Germany has conducted about 7.4 million tests and found about 204,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 2.7%.

America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 8.1%.

We are not finding more cases just because we're testing more. If our tests came back with the same positivity rate as, say, the UK's have, we would have 3 million fewer total cases as of today.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bowen: LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

L...
LOL?


Wake up sheeple
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: If only they had silenced the alarms on 9/11, there would have been no fire detected.


The 'Silence of the Alarms' is the movie with Hannibal Lecter playing Osama Bin Ladin.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Serious Black: America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000,000 positive results.


FTFM. Woof. I need a drink.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Serious Black: LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

The United Kingdom has conducted about 13.7 million tests and found about 297,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 2.1%.

Spain has conducted about 6.3 million tests and found about 267,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 4.2%.

Italy has conducted about 6.3 million tests and found about 245,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Germany has conducted about 7.4 million tests and found about 204,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 2.7%.

America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 8.1%.

We are not finding more cases just because we're testing more. If our tests came back with the same positivity rate as, say, the UK's have, we would have 3 million fewer total cases as of today.


The really scary part is when you look at the positive rates in individual nightmare places in the US.

8%? Florida is over 50% last I heard.

Which means (a) it's completely out of control there (b) they're missing huge numbers of cases and (c) it will continue to get worse there until they lock down completely again because it's now impossible to get ahead of it there.

We don't *know* of course because the Nurgle Party has forced them to stop reporting data. Which strangely happened right before the reported number of cases there began to drop.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty much all we're doing now is running the clock as we wait for the vaccine.

That's the only thing that's going to fix this mess.

Since the earliest practical widespread release looks like the end of this year, we've got what, another five months to go?

It's going to be close.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Serious Black: America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000 positive results


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

erik-k: Serious Black: LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

The United Kingdom has conducted about 13.7 million tests and found about 297,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 2.1%.

Spain has conducted about 6.3 million tests and found about 267,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 4.2%.

Italy has conducted about 6.3 million tests and found about 245,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Germany has conducted about 7.4 million tests and found about 204,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 2.7%.

America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000 positive results. That's a positivity rate of 8.1%.

We are not finding more cases just because we're testing more. If our tests came back with the same positivity rate as, say, the UK's have, we would have 3 million fewer total cases as of today.

The really scary part is when you look at the positive rates in individual nightmare places in the US.

8%? Florida is over 50% last I heard.

Which means (a) it's completely out of control there (b) they're missing huge numbers of cases and (c) it will continue to get worse there until they lock down completely again because it's now impossible to get ahead of it there.

We don't *know* of course because the Nurgle Party has forced them to stop reporting data. Which strangely happened right before the reported number of cases there began to drop.


I had not heard of Florida seeing that many tests come back positive. Johns Hopkins reports their positivity rate has been above 15% since the end of June/beginning of July:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Regardless, this positivity rate really is indicative of out-of-control spread, missing huge numbers of cases, and needing to completely lock down the state in order to suppress it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: Serious Black: America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000 positive results

[Fark user image 259x195]


Uh, no, you dingus. I was quite clearly wrong there. I admitted as much when I corrected myself and noted I missed three zeroes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]

Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


Well, yes. Serological surveys have shown that there were a lot more infections in the first wave than were officially reported. Here in British Columbia they estimated 8x. Estimates vary for other regions but something on the order of 10x is probably reasonable.

Don't expect that ratio to stay constant. As you ramp up the testing volume, the multiplier will decrease as more of those people end up in the "lab-confirmed" bucket vs. the ones who ride out the illness at home and never show up in the medical system. That is happening in the USA, but the true number of infections is ALSO increasing.

For example
Fark user imageView Full Size

If the disease was under control with an R less than 1.0, you would still expect to see an increase in the number of confirmed cases proportional to the increase in testing (i.e. maintaining the same test-positive rate) until you got to a point where you were testing all of the people who had been in contact with an infected person. If you continued to ramp up the testing into the wider community, not just those flagged through contact tracing or self-reported symptoms, you would see the # of cases flatten out with the percent-positive rate decreasing.

When the growth in new cases is outpacing the increase in testing, and the percent-positive rate is going up... Houston, we have a problem.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Serious Black: LewDux: Serious Black: America has conducted about 50.4 million tests and found more than 4,000 positive results

[Fark user image 259x195]

Uh, no, you dingus. I was quite clearly wrong there. I admitted as much when I corrected myself and noted I missed three zeroes.


Why so.. oh..
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, he should talk to Trump about this, Donnie's got it all figured out, no testing, no cases. Easy-peasy...


You're right, he should talk to him about this. In person. Real close.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Mikey1969: Yeah, he should talk to Trump about this, Donnie's got it all figured out, no testing, no cases. Easy-peasy...

You're right, he should talk to him about this. In person. Real close.


While coughing furiously? Or singing a song? Either way I'd be okay with that.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bowen: LewDux: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?
[Fark user image image 658x465][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.

L...
LOL?

Wake up sheeple


Careful!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.