(Quad City Times)   Mathematical models prove exactly how many hot dogs can be eaten. For eggs, it's 50, if you pour Newman's Own dressing on them   (qctimes.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't care if it rains for freezes
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 I had to rummage around the closet but I found the hard drive with a copy of Cool Hand Luke on it. Since i'm unemployed these days and have no prospects, this is how I'll spend the afternoon. Or maybe I'll find one of the few remaining old-school parking meters that are full of quarters.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fatal Instinct (1/12) Movie CLIP - Who Can Say No to a Wiener? (1993) HD
Youtube aUCNlDzsDH0
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Depends on the type of ketchup that's on them. Obviously.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Depends on the type of ketchup that's on them. Obviously.


Are you saying that if you are falling behind in a hotdog eating contest you need to ketchup quickly?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sonya​_​Thomas - 65 eggs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once ate 6 hotdogs over the course of 8 hours. Well, 4.5 hours. Started at noon. By night fall they was all gone.
I don't know how people eat more than that.
I felt like 💩 for hours and hours and hours. And hours. It was awful. I'm really surprised I didn't die. It was horrible. I could not move. Think. And was short of breath.
F.M.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
However many Joey Chestnut feels like eating
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We did this thread last week, but there were some pretty young competitive eaters posted, so let's do it again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I don't care if it rains for freezes


I don't care if the rainbow freezes.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Depends on the type of ketchup that's on them. Obviously.


Nobody puts ketchup on a hot dog!
Youtube ZpZ_fakwSwc
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nitropissering: vudukungfu: I don't care if it rains for freezes

I don't care if the rainbow freezes.


I don't care if Trent Reznor freezes.
 
