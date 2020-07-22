 Skip to content
(NBC News)   It's hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but it's much worse to let old dogs teach new dogs old tricks   (nbcnews.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Peter Principle - Cop Version
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer: hidden surveillance and prison payback.  Possibly, they'll stop being douche bags then.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When you are initiated in to any gang it is customary for the old timers to show the new gang members the ropes. It's not like there is an written Omerta manual for cops. It's more of a verbal tradition for liability reasons.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It would be a real shame if someone secretly recorded some of those outside-the-manual training sessions.  I'd hate to see any of those trainers embarrassed publicly.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If victims of police abuse could win legal claims against the police pensions, then I think we would see some appropriate training from the elders.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: If victims of police abuse could win legal claims against the police pensions, then I think we would see some appropriate training from the elders.


farking with their money is the only thing that would effect meaningful change. I bet it would even be quick.
 
