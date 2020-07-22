 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   Tropical storm Gonzalo is the seventh named storm this year, a record, and it will likely become a hurricane and it's not even August yet   (weather.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Atlantic Ocean, Weather Company's primary journalistic mission, tropical storm, Wind, Gonzalo's tiny size, Hurricane Season Terms, Dry air  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 12:54 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earliest by two days?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropica​l​_Storm_Gert_(2005)


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Trump announces that Gonzalo will be deported the second he reaches our shores.

Mission Accomplished.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whereabouts of Camilla the chicken currently unknown
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: President Trump announces that Gonzalo will be deported the second he reaches our shores.

Mission Accomplished.


President Trump announces that Gonzalo is his favorite Muppet.
 
Pinner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing like an incredible Golazo!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not to worry. Trump is building a sea wall around America.

Also, he has a Sharpie close to hand in order to divert the hurricane towards Bermuda.

There is no hurricane. It will just blow over and disappear. It will only kill Blue voters.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How come they never name a hurricane the Great Gonzo?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Earliest by two days?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropical​_Storm_Gert_(2005)


[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x269]


Weird Al Yankovich looking good. Playing with his food.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"What do you think about Gonzalo, Mr President?"
"Gonzalo? Great guy. I met him a bunch of times. I wish him well."
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And it might destabilize and it might become nothing, like the previous 6 storms.  What a typical forecast.  All scary at the top, then the acknowledgement that, it could all change and check back in 24 hours.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Part of me is "Holy shiat we're on G and we're not even into August yet."

The rest of me is "Meh, 2020, you're slacking off here."
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Earliest by two days?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropical​_Storm_Gert_(2005)


Of course everyone remembers Katrina but what people forget about 2005 is that they ran out of names and not just one or two but by five or six.

Buckle up for COVID-nado.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: President Trump announces that Gonzalo will be deported the second he reaches our shores.

Mission Accomplished.


Wouldn't his wall keep it out?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: And it might destabilize and it might become nothing, like the previous 6 storms.  What a typical forecast.  All scary at the top, then the acknowledgement that, it could all change and check back in 24 hours.


How else are you going to pay the bills with click revenue.
It bleeds it leads.
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hi all, my tropicwx.com page is up and running for about the 18th continuous year.

Time flies, Geocities was certainly a while ago. Stay safe, everyone.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh...
Fark user imageView Full Size


2020 is not a big year.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: And it might destabilize and it might become nothing, like the previous 6 storms.  What a typical forecast.  All scary at the top, then the acknowledgement that, it could all change and check back in 24 hours.


You are correct. From the forecast discussion, where they get a little deeper into the weeds than the general forecast.

WTNT42 KNHC 221439
CDAT2
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Discussion Number 4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL
072020 1100 AM AST Wed Jul 22 2020

(Snip observation and track discussion - they're fairly confident of the track for the next five days. But then...)

The intensity forecast remains very problematic and of low confidence. On one side, the cyclone has been strengthening quickly and the good organization suggests additional, and possibly rapid, strengthening should occur. In addition, the SHIPS-based guidance and the HWRF make the system a hurricane and keep that intensity through 120 h. On the other side, the GFS, UKMET, ECMWF, and Canadian models are not big fans of this system, as they all forecast it to either be a weak low or dissipated by 120 h, possibly due to dry air entrainment and large-scale subsidence. The NHC intensity forecast again compromises between these extremes, showing Gonzalo peaking as a hurricane in 36-48 h, followed by weakening in deference to the global models. The new intensity forecast has significantly higher intensities than the previous forecast for most of the forecast period based on the recent intensification. As noted before, the small size of this system makes it susceptible to significant fluctuations in intensity, both upward and downward.

---

So, yeah. Models are consistent in track but all over the place on intensity, and  the big three - GFS (US), UKMET(UK), and ECMWF(EU) are all betting on weakening to non-tropical or complete dissipation.

So, yeah...

More importantly is to watch the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that might become a tropical system.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here ya go......

Is it panic time yet???

apps.sfwmd.govView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah hurricane season. How I missed you *cries in panic as the status of evacuation flights is uncertain this year*

This one's interesting. We've seen small storms go from nothing to Cat 4/5 overnight. And we've also seen them more frequently get torn apart by atmospheric conditions.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meh...
[Fark user image image 632x318]

2020 is not a big year.


That's not what your Mom said!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember that two of these named storms have begun at high latitudes too.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because of the hurricane hype three NWS is naming storms they would not have named only a few short years ago. That is an unreliable measure of the hurricane season.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Locked and loaded.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it will likely become a hurricane

Citation needed other than subby's wishcasting.
The article says it's "possible", but none of the models are currently suggesting that.  Most predict it will hit some dry air and shear and die off.

/Weather.com sucks.
//Fearmongering sucks
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meh...
[Fark user image 632x318]

2020 is not a big year.


In the East Pacific, so far.  This is of rather limited relevance to the Atlantic basin, unless you're looking for analogues.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hurricane Gonzo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vicejay: Hi all, my tropicwx.com page is up and running for about the 18th continuous year.

Time flies, Geocities was certainly a while ago. Stay safe, everyone.


I had no idea that Jay of Jay's page o' hurricanes is a farker.

Freakin' Awesome!

/add some more western Gulf/ Texas based images
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: And it might destabilize and it might become nothing, like the previous 6 storms.  What a typical forecast.  All scary at the top, then the acknowledgement that, it could all change and check back in 24 hours.


lol

God forbid someone should bring up "Hurricane season starts June 1"  and the fact that while rare, hurricanes have formed in March.  Even January, but I think those would be more late than early.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: it will likely become a hurricane

Citation needed other than subby's wishcasting.
The article says it's "possible", but none of the models are currently suggesting that.  Most predict it will hit some dry air and shear and die off.

/Weather.com sucks.
//Fearmongering sucks


NHC is suggesting that.  And they're doing so because "none of the models are currently suggesting that" is not true.  The global models aren't, while others are.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From NHC.  EVERYONE PANIC

The intensity forecast remains very problematic and of low confidence. On one side, the cyclone has been strengthening quickly and the good organization suggests additional, and possibly rapid, strengthening should occur. In addition, the SHIPS-based guidance and the HWRF make the system a hurricane and keep that intensity through 120 h. On the other side, the GFS, UKMET, ECMWF, and Canadian models are not big fans of this system, as they all forecast it to either be a weak low or dissipated by 120 h, possibly due to dry air entrainment and large-scale subsidence. The NHC intensity forecast again compromises between these extremes, showing Gonzalo peaking as a hurricane in 36-48 h, followed by weakening in deference to the global models.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, our tropical weather is hitting the G Spot?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're dead already.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's headed straight for Alabama, like all hurricanes.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been told it's better to "spot" the "g" early than not at all.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's headed straight for Alabama, like all hurricanes.


And it will do hundreds of dollars in damages.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Because of the hurricane hype three NWS is naming storms they would not have named only a few short years ago. That is an unreliable measure of the hurricane season.


Well that's nonsense.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Because of the hurricane hype three NWS is naming storms they would not have named only a few short years ago. That is an unreliable measure of the hurricane season.


I'll expand on my response a little.

I'm an effort to provide some more classifications, a pre tropical cyclone PTC was created a few years back. It's a step up from Invest but not strong enough to be classified as a tropical depression or named storm.

It didn't create more named storms.

And if you're going to talk bollox, don't do it in hurricane threads.
 
sforce
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And to make matters worse, the state and local governments of all hurricane prone areas should be telling people to stock up NOW on hurricane supplies. They say it every year, and every year most people ignore it, but this year is slightly different. Imagine everyone rushing to the grocery stores and home improvement stores at the last second and the spread that would occur of COVID19.

They should also be planning an alternative to shelters and telling everyone who normally goes to a shelter, to try to make some plans in advance to avoid them at all costs. Again, the spread of COVID19 when 1000s of people go to shelters if a hurricane came, even if it didn't hit, would be ridiculous.

Yet I hear nothing from the government warning of these circumstances.
 
monstera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vicejay: Hi all, my tropicwx.com page is up and running for about the 18th continuous year.

Time flies, Geocities was certainly a while ago. Stay safe, everyone.


Jay !
Love your site.
I've been using it & sharing it for possibly as long as I've been farking
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's licking his lips, he's ready to win.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: Tad_Waxpole: it will likely become a hurricane

Citation needed other than subby's wishcasting.
The article says it's "possible", but none of the models are currently suggesting that.  Most predict it will hit some dry air and shear and die off.

/Weather.com sucks.
//Fearmongering sucks

NHC is suggesting that.  And they're doing so because "none of the models are currently suggesting that" is not true.  The global models aren't, while others are.


Which models are those?  And what language from the NHC that suggests this will likely become a hurricane are you referring to?   I spend a lot of time on the NHC site and looking at all the models on Tropical Tidbits this time of year and haven't seen anything that suggests that right now. Sure, they say interests in the southern Caribbean should monitor this, but they always say that.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm feeling a little lost since Jeff Masters left Weather Underground.  Anyone have a heads up on another geeky weather blog where I can get my hurricanes on?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 2 weeksTM we will certainly see the effects of this!
 
stray_capts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sforce: And to make matters worse, the state and local governments of all hurricane prone areas should be telling people to stock up NOW on hurricane supplies. They say it every year, and every year most people ignore it, but this year is slightly different. Imagine everyone rushing to the grocery stores and home improvement stores at the last second and the spread that would occur of COVID19.

They should also be planning an alternative to shelters and telling everyone who normally goes to a shelter, to try to make some plans in advance to avoid them at all costs. Again, the spread of COVID19 when 1000s of people go to shelters if a hurricane came, even if it didn't hit, would be ridiculous.

Yet I hear nothing from the government warning of these circumstances.


Just because you haven't heard it doesn't mean it hasn't happened. https://www.33fw.af.mil/New​s/Article-D​isplay/Article/2273029/33rd-fighter-wi​ng-preps-for-hurricane-season/

Generally, though, I'd agree that most are horrible at disaster planning.  The military is probably an outlier in thinking about storms plus COVID.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vicejay: Hi all, my tropicwx.com page is up and running for about the 18th continuous year.

Time flies, Geocities was certainly a while ago. Stay safe, everyone.


And there we go.  Thanks vicejay, and good to see you.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stray_capts: sforce: And to make matters worse, the state and local governments of all hurricane prone areas should be telling people to stock up NOW on hurricane supplies. They say it every year, and every year most people ignore it, but this year is slightly different. Imagine everyone rushing to the grocery stores and home improvement stores at the last second and the spread that would occur of COVID19.

They should also be planning an alternative to shelters and telling everyone who normally goes to a shelter, to try to make some plans in advance to avoid them at all costs. Again, the spread of COVID19 when 1000s of people go to shelters if a hurricane came, even if it didn't hit, would be ridiculous.

Yet I hear nothing from the government warning of these circumstances.

Just because you haven't heard it doesn't mean it hasn't happened. https://www.33fw.af.mil/News​/Article-Display/Article/2273029/33rd-​fighter-wing-preps-for-hurricane-seaso​n/

Generally, though, I'd agree that most are horrible at disaster planning.  The military is probably an outlier in thinking about storms plus COVID.


Not sure what that link supposedly proves.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.