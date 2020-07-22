 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man accused of steering urine tests to drug labs, in case which police are saying is driving them nuts   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Florida man, West Palm Beach, Florida, drug-testing lab, Daniel Martin Kaine, urine tests, Florida law, Thomas Sclafani  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Each time I got to "steering urine tests" my brain made me stop and start over again.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't snort the yellow snow.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Idiot.
Should have gone into politics.

/or at least reached managerial position
 
california19842000 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Witnesses claim that when he was being arrested, police told him "urine trouble."
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's weird because I would think someone sending sperm samples to various labs would be driving them nuts.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't 80% of Florida's economy based on health Care fraud?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm assuming Florida will charge the drug testing company (located in PA) as well.

Any farking lawyers, would it be difficult for a state to press criminal charges against the officers of a company in another state?
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who does this guy think he is, Rick Scott?
 
